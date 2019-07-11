Universal Health Realty Income Trust (UHT) Reaches $89.03 52-Week High; PQ Group Holdings (PQG) Sellers Decreased By 4.65% Their Shorts

PQ Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:PQG) had a decrease of 4.65% in short interest. PQG’s SI was 670,300 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 4.65% from 703,000 shares previously. With 61,300 avg volume, 11 days are for PQ Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:PQG)’s short sellers to cover PQG’s short positions. The SI to PQ Group Holdings Inc’s float is 1.8%. The stock decreased 1.83% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $15.6. About 68,697 shares traded. PQ Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PQG) has risen 11.76% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.33% the S&P500. Some Historical PQG News: 21/03/2018 – PQ Group Holdings 4Q Net $65M; 21/03/2018 – PQ GROUP HOLDINGS INC PQG.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $1.545 BLN TO $1.575 BLN; 21/03/2018 – PQ GROUP HOLDINGS INC PQG.N – QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.19; 03/05/2018 – PQ Group Holdings Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 21/03/2018 – PQ GROUP HOLDINGS INC PQG.N FY2018 REV VIEW $1.59 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 14/05/2018 – PQ Group Holdings to Participate in Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference on May 15; 21/03/2018 – PQ Group Holdings Sees 2018 EBIT $470M-EBIT $490M; 07/03/2018 Norges Bank Buys New 1.6% Position in PQ Group Holdings Inc; 21/03/2018 – PQ GROUP HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY SHR $0.49; 21/03/2018 – PQ Group Holdings Sees 2018 Sales $1.545B-$1.574B

The stock of Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) hit a new 52-week high and has $92.59 target or 4.00% above today’s $89.03 share price. The 7 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $1.22 billion company. The 1-year high was reported on Jul, 11 by Barchart.com. If the $92.59 price target is reached, the company will be worth $48.96M more. The stock decreased 2.14% or $1.95 during the last trading session, reaching $89.03. About 73,284 shares traded or 30.62% up from the average. Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) has risen 38.28% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.85% the S&P500. Some Historical UHT News: 09/05/2018 – Universal Health Realty Short-Interest Ratio Up 35% to 12 Days; 18/04/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Universal Health International Group Holding Ltd; 21/04/2018 – DJ Universal Health Realty Income Trus, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UHT); 26/04/2018 – Universal Health Realty 1Q EPS 70c; 26/04/2018 – Universal Health Realty 1Q FFO 84c/Shr; 15/03/2018 – Universal Health Realty Income Trust Announces Dividend; 29/03/2018 – UNIVERSAL HEALTH REALTY INCOME TRUST – NEW CREDIT AGREEMENT IS AVAILABLE ON A REVOLVING BASIS UNTIL MARCH 27, 2022; 29/03/2018 – UNIVERSAL HEALTH REALTY INCOME – UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT, MAY REQUEST REVOLVING LINE OF CREDIT BE INCREASED BY UP TO ADDITIONAL $50 MLN – SEC FILING; 09/03/2018 – Thai Endoscopy Devices Market 2018-2018: Focus on Access to Care and the Expansion of Universal Health Coverage will Drive Market Growth – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 19/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Circular From Universal Health International Group Holding Ltd. On Other

Universal Health Realty Income Trust is a publicly owned real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $1.22 billion. The firm invests in the real estate markets of United States. It has a 64.99 P/E ratio. It invests in the health care and human service related facilities including acute care hospitals, behavioral healthcare facilities, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute facilities, surgery centers, childcare centers, and medical office buildings.

