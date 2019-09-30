Universal Health Realty Income Trust (UHT) Reaches $103.32 High on Sep, 30; LEGEND OIL AND GAS LTD (LOGL) SI Decreased By 10.13%

The stock of Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) reached all time high today, Sep, 30 and still has $112.62 target or 9.00% above today’s $103.32 share price. This indicates more upside for the $1.42B company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $112.62 PT is reached, the company will be worth $127.89 million more. The stock increased 1.59% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $103.32. About 18,743 shares traded. Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) has risen 40.19% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.19% the S&P500. Some Historical UHT News: 29/03/2018 – UNIVERSAL HEALTH REALTY INCOME TRUST – NEW CREDIT AGREEMENT IS AVAILABLE ON A REVOLVING BASIS UNTIL MARCH 27, 2022; 15/03/2018 – Universal Health Realty Income Trust Announces Dividend

LEGEND OIL AND GAS LTD (OTCMKTS:LOGL) had a decrease of 10.13% in short interest. LOGL’s SI was 20,400 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 10.13% from 22,700 shares previously. With 96,500 avg volume, 0 days are for LEGEND OIL AND GAS LTD (OTCMKTS:LOGL)’s short sellers to cover LOGL’s short positions. The stock decreased 33.33% or $0.0002 during the last trading session, reaching $0.0005. About 2,200 shares traded. Legend Oil and Gas, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:LOGL) has 0.00% since September 30, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

More notable recent Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is It Worth Considering Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) For Its Upcoming Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday – Benzinga” published on September 23, 2019, Stockhouse.com published: “Universal Health Realty Income Trust Announces Dividend – Stockhouse” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Chewy IPO, Lululemon And Tesla On Tap – Seeking Alpha” published on June 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Universal Health Realty Income Trust: Little Known With A Solid Yield And Balance Sheet – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 10, 2019.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust is a publicly owned real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $1.42 billion. The firm invests in the real estate markets of United States. It has a 82.2 P/E ratio. It invests in the health care and human service related facilities including acute care hospitals, behavioral healthcare facilities, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute facilities, surgery centers, childcare centers, and medical office buildings.

More news for Legend Oil and Gas, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:LOGL) were recently published by: Seekingalpha.com, which released: “Legend Oil: Management’s Shady Past Suggests Trouble Ahead (Part 2) – Seeking Alpha” on November 21, 2011. Seekingalpha.com‘s article titled: “Xhibit Corp: Management’s Shady Ties, Millions Of Shares Issued For Pennies And Absurd Valuation Suggest At Least 80% Downside For This $290M ‘Cloud’ Stock – Seeking Alpha” and published on January 07, 2013 is yet another important article.

Legend Oil and Gas, Ltd. operates as a crude oil hauling and trucking company. The company has market cap of $477,322. It performs hauling services for institutional drilling and exploration companies, as well as crude oil marketers primarily in the Bakken, North Dakota, and the Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was formerly known as SIN Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Legend Oil and Gas, Ltd. in November 2010.