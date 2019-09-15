Universal Health Realty Income Trust (UHT) Is At $97.68 Formed Wedge; Shorts at Store Capital (STOR) Raised By 1.81%

Universal Health Realty Income Trust (UHT) formed wedge up with $105.49 target or 8.00% above today’s $97.68 share price. Universal Health Realty Income Trust (UHT) has $1.34B valuation. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $97.68. About 58,060 shares traded. Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) has risen 40.19% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.19% the S&P500. Some Historical UHT News: 29/03/2018 – UNIVERSAL HEALTH REALTY INCOME TRUST – NEW CREDIT AGREEMENT IS AVAILABLE ON A REVOLVING BASIS UNTIL MARCH 27, 2022; 09/05/2018 – Universal Health Realty Short-Interest Ratio Up 35% to 12 Days; 18/04/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Universal Health International Group Holding Ltd; 29/03/2018 – UNIVERSAL HEALTH REALTY INCOME TRUST – ON MARCH 27, ENTERED CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDING UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY OF $300 MLN; 09/03/2018 – Thai Endoscopy Devices Market 2018-2018: Focus on Access to Care and the Expansion of Universal Health Coverage will Drive Market Growth – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 29/03/2018 – UNIVERSAL HEALTH REALTY INCOME – UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT, MAY REQUEST REVOLVING LINE OF CREDIT BE INCREASED BY UP TO ADDITIONAL $50 MLN – SEC FILING; 19/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Circular From Universal Health International Group Holding Ltd. On Other; 21/04/2018 – DJ Universal Health Realty Income Trus, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UHT); 26/04/2018 – Universal Health Realty 1Q EPS 70c; 15/03/2018 – Universal Health Realty Income Trust Announces Dividend

Store Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) had an increase of 1.81% in short interest. STOR’s SI was 2.82M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 1.81% from 2.77M shares previously. With 1.46 million avg volume, 2 days are for Store Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR)’s short sellers to cover STOR’s short positions. The stock decreased 1.42% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $36.07. About 1.14M shares traded. STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) has risen 25.40% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.40% the S&P500. Some Historical STOR News: 08/03/2018 – Fitch Rates STORE Capital Corp’s Senior Notes Due 2028 ‘BBB’; 03/05/2018 – STORE CAPITAL CORP – AFFIRMS 2018 GUIDANCE; 15/03/2018 – STORE CAPITAL – PROCEEDS TO FUND PROPERTY ACQUISITIONS, REPAY INDEBTEDNESS OUTSTANDING UNDER CO’S UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 08/03/2018 – STORE Cap Commences Public Offering of Senior Unsecured Notes; 20/04/2018 – DJ STORE Capital Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STOR); 16/05/2018 – STORE Capital to Attend NAREIT’s REITweek 2018; 08/03/2018 – STORE CAPITAL CORP STOR.N – NOTES WERE ISSUED AT 99.515% OF PRINCIPAL AMOUNT AND WILL MATURE ON MARCH 15, 2028; 03/05/2018 – STORE Capital 1Q EPS 26c; 16/03/2018 – STORE Capital Releases Annual Stockholder Letter and Announces Upcoming Investor Events; 03/05/2018 – STORE Capital Affirms 2018 Guidance of AFFO per Share Between $1.78 to $1.84

Among 3 analysts covering STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. STORE Capital has $3600 highest and $3600 lowest target. $36’s average target is -0.19% below currents $36.07 stock price. STORE Capital had 7 analyst reports since March 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) rating on Thursday, July 11. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $3600 target. The stock of STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) earned “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Monday, May 6.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.44 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.30, from 1.74 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 26 investors sold STORE Capital Corporation shares while 90 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 198.81 million shares or 1.24% more from 196.37 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 41,687 are owned by C World Wide Grp A S. Hanseatic Mgmt Services Incorporated has 5,048 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Voya Invest Management Lc has invested 0% in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR). Ny State Common Retirement Fund reported 0.02% stake. Kennedy Capital Mgmt owns 0.13% invested in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) for 160,578 shares. Putnam Invs Limited reported 0.02% stake. Geode Capital Mngmt Lc owns 2.59 million shares. Claar Advsrs Ltd owns 218,430 shares. Goodhaven Management Lc owns 1.69% invested in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) for 62,850 shares. Van Eck Assoc Corp invested in 0.01% or 46,965 shares. Bankshares Of America Corporation De owns 0.01% invested in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) for 1.43 million shares. Advsrs Asset holds 16,665 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Price T Rowe Assoc Incorporated Md reported 67,765 shares. Twin Tree Mngmt Lp holds 0% of its portfolio in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) for 9,097 shares. Greenwood Capital Associate Lc reported 0.07% of its portfolio in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR).

More notable recent STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) news were published by: Tucson.com which released: “STORE Capital to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences – Arizona Daily Star” on August 26, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Retail High-Yield Dividend Stocks Worth Buying – Motley Fool” published on August 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Will STORE Capital Corporation’s (NYSE:STOR) Earnings Grow In The Next 12 Months? – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) A Smart Pick For Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “If You Like EPS Growth Then Check Out STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) Before It’s Too Late – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 25, 2019.