Universal Health Realty Income Trust (UHT) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

We are contrasting Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) and its rivals on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are REIT – Healthcare Facilities companies, competing one another.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

65.3% of Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.51% of all REIT – Healthcare Facilities’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Universal Health Realty Income Trust shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.74% of all REIT – Healthcare Facilities companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Universal Health Realty Income Trust and its rivals’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Universal Health Realty Income Trust 0.00% 12.00% 5.00% Industry Average 19.35% 9.75% 4.49%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares Universal Health Realty Income Trust and its rivals’ valuation, gross revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Universal Health Realty Income Trust N/A 86 67.27 Industry Average 162.46M 839.72M 45.77

Universal Health Realty Income Trust has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its rivals. The company has a higher price-to-earnings ratio which is currently more expensive in contrast to its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for Universal Health Realty Income Trust and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Universal Health Realty Income Trust 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 2.33 2.00 2.46

As a group, REIT – Healthcare Facilities companies have a potential upside of -17.14%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Universal Health Realty Income Trust and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Universal Health Realty Income Trust 1.59% 8.81% 14.81% 34.87% 40.19% 50.17% Industry Average 1.44% 2.87% 6.53% 12.24% 22.22% 17.62%

For the past year Universal Health Realty Income Trust was more bullish than its competitors.

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 0.81 shows that Universal Health Realty Income Trust is 19.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s rivals’ beta is 0.55 which is 44.75% less volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Universal Health Realty Income Trust does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s rivals beat Universal Health Realty Income Trust.