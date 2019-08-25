Universal Fst Prods (UFPI) Shares Rose While Covalent Partners Has Cut Its Stake; As Goodyear Tire & Rubr Co (GT) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Has Lowered Holding by $577,656

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubr Co (GT) by 69.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc sold 32,092 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.86% . The institutional investor held 14,090 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $256,000, down from 46,182 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc who had been investing in Goodyear Tire & Rubr Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.48% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $11.3. About 2.83M shares traded. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) has declined 43.08% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.08% the S&P500. Some Historical GT News: 23/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire Announces a New Natural Rubber Procurement Policy That Reflects Commitment to the Responsible Sourcing of Raw Materials; 25/05/2018 – Fay Observer: Fayetteville’s Goodyear plant gets new manager; 16/04/2018 – GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER CO – ESTIMATED START-UP COSTS RELATED TO TIREHUB ARE ABOUT $40 MLN & WILL BE SHARED EQUALLY BETWEEN CO & BRIDGESTONE; 16/04/2018 – GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER CO – CO WILL RECORD PORTION OF FAIR VALUE OF TIREHUB AS AN EQUITY INVESTMENT ON CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET; 10/05/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES AMERICAN TIRE DISTRIBUTORS’ RATINGS, CITING UNSUSTAINABLE CAPITAL STRUCTURE; 23/03/2018 – Goodyear Names 35th Highway Hero; 25/04/2018 – GOODYEAR CONFIRMS 2020 SEGMENT OPER INCOME TARGET OF $2.0-$2.4B; 16/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire Expects Deal to Be Accretive to Earnings Beginning in 2019; 23/04/2018 – Goodyear Strengthens Commitment to Sustainable Natural Rubber; 25/04/2018 – Goodyear First-Quarter Net Profit More Than Halves on Weaker Demand

Covalent Partners Llc decreased its stake in Universal Fst Prods Inc (UFPI) by 10.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Covalent Partners Llc sold 11,580 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.21% . The hedge fund held 100,135 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.99 million, down from 111,715 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Covalent Partners Llc who had been investing in Universal Fst Prods Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.21% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $38.02. About 199,219 shares traded. Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) has risen 13.63% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.63% the S&P500. Some Historical UFPI News: 27/03/2018 – Universal Forest Products to Purchase Substantially All of Operating Assets of North Amer Container Corp; 27/03/2018 – UNIVERSAL FOREST PRODUCTS INC – PURCHASE IS SCHEDULED TO CLOSE BY JUNE 1, 2018; 18/04/2018 – UNIVERSAL FOREST 1Q EPS 53C, EST. 42C; 23/04/2018 – DJ Universal Forest Products Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UFPI); 19/04/2018 – UFPI Board Approves Increased Semiannual Dividend; 27/03/2018 – UFPI signs agreement to acquire certain assets of North American Container Corporation; 26/05/2018 – Universal Forest Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Seaport for May. 30; 18/04/2018 – UNIVERSAL FOREST PRODUCTS INC QUARTERLY NET SALES $993.9 MLN VS $846.1 MLN; 19/04/2018 – Universal Forest Products Board Approves 6% Increase in the Semiannual Cash Div to 18c Per Shr; 19/04/2018 – UNIVERSAL FOREST PRODUCTS INC UFPI.O – BOARD OF DIRECTORS APPROVED A 6 PERCENT INCREASE IN SEMIANNUAL CASH DIVIDEND TO $0.18 PER SHARE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 1.24 in 2018Q4.

Covalent Partners Llc, which manages about $968.54 million and $52.49 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (NYSE:PXD) by 8,600 shares to 43,255 shares, valued at $6.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $0.77 EPS, up 16.67% or $0.11 from last year's $0.66 per share.

Analysts await The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.57 earnings per share, down 16.18% or $0.11 from last year's $0.68 per share.

