Universal Fst Prods (UFPI) Shareholder Gendell Jeffrey L Has Trimmed Its Position as Share Price Rose; Qci Asset Management Lowered Holding in Servicenow (NOW) as Stock Price Rose

Qci Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 10.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qci Asset Management Inc sold 7,559 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.10% with the market. The institutional investor held 66,323 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.35M, down from 73,882 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qci Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $56.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.19% or $3.56 during the last trading session, reaching $302.31. About 881,503 shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 57.69% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 05/04/2018 – ServiceNow Research Uncovers Security’s Patching Paradox; 08/05/2018 – KPMG attains ‘Winner’s Circle’ status in HfS Blueprint report: ServiceNow Services 2018; 18/04/2018 – Mass Transit Mag: Bay Area’s 511 Service Now Available on Amazon Alexa Devices; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW BUYS VENDORHAWK IN ALL-CASH TRANSACTION; 07/05/2018 – Stefanini Reinforces Partnership with ServiceNow at Knowledge18; 07/03/2018 – DocuSign picks banks for potential IPO in April; 03/05/2018 – SERVICENOW BUYS PARLO, AI WORKFORCE SOLUTION; 03/05/2018 – Ayehu Updates ServiceNow Integration with Kingston Version; Demonstrating Intelligent Automation for ITSM at Knowledge18; 03/05/2018 – ServiceNow Acquires Parlo, Al Workforce Solution; 26/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC NOW.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $163 FROM $147

Gendell Jeffrey L decreased its stake in Universal Fst Prods Inc (UFPI) by 13.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gendell Jeffrey L sold 11,421 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.64% with the market. The institutional investor held 73,735 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.20M, down from 85,156 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L who had been investing in Universal Fst Prods Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.54% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $36.47. About 195,269 shares traded. Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) has risen 9.13% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.70% the S&P500. Some Historical UFPI News: 18/04/2018 – UNIVERSAL FOREST PRODUCTS INC QUARTERLY NET SALES $993.9 MLN VS $846.1 MLN; 27/03/2018 – UFPI signs agreement to acquire certain assets of North American Container Corporation; 18/04/2018 – Universal Forest Products 1Q Net $33.6M; 26/05/2018 – Universal Forest Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Seaport for May. 30; 19/04/2018 – Universal Forest Products Board Approves 6% Increase in the Semiannual Cash Div to 18c Per Shr; 03/05/2018 – Universal Forest Products: Won’t Immediately Fill Vacancy on Board; 17/04/2018 – Universal Forest Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – DJ Universal Forest Products Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UFPI); 27/03/2018 – Universal Forest Products to Purchase Substantially All of Operating Assets of North Amer Container Corp; 03/05/2018 – Universal Forest Products: Reduces Size of Board to Eight Directors

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold NOW shares while 157 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 185.90 million shares or 7.95% more from 172.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Nebraska-based First National Bank & Trust Of Omaha has invested 0.02% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Peregrine Asset Advisers holds 23,592 shares. Hl Fin Ltd Liability Corp owns 7,228 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Waddell And Reed Fin Inc invested in 0.42% or 686,006 shares. Miracle Mile Advsr holds 1,000 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt owns 0.11% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 3,537 shares. Optimum Inv has 529 shares. Keybank Association Oh reported 21,711 shares. Parametric Port Associate Ltd Llc accumulated 0.08% or 373,910 shares. First Mercantile holds 0.29% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) or 4,955 shares. Lazard Asset Lc stated it has 42,079 shares. Qs Investors Ltd Liability accumulated 2,100 shares. White Elm Capital Limited Liability Com reported 67,300 shares. 32,283 are held by Toronto Dominion Comml Bank. British Columbia Inv Mngmt has invested 0.07% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW).

More notable recent ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Now The Time To Look At Buying Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Investors Who Bought Camping World Holdings (NYSE:CWH) Shares A Year Ago Are Now Down 52% – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) Goes Ex-Dividend In 2 Days – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Investorideas.com‘s news article titled: “Investorideas.com Newswire – The AI Eye: Microsoft (Nasdaq: $MSFT) and ServiceNow (NYSE: $NOW) Form Strategic Partnership and NICE (Nasdaq: $NICE) inContact’s CXone Improves Multi-Industry Manufacturer’s Contact Centre Ops – InvestorIdeas.com” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Since January 14, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 8 insider sales for $38.95 million activity. Another trade for 100,000 shares valued at $22.01 million was sold by CODD RONALD E F. $1.63 million worth of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) shares were sold by MILLER JEFFREY A. 2,031 shares valued at $468,369 were sold by Desai Chirantan Jitendra on Tuesday, February 12. Shares for $1.53 million were sold by WADORS PATRICIA L. $6.17 million worth of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) shares were sold by LUDDY FREDERIC B.

Qci Asset Management Inc, which manages about $2.52 billion and $1.02 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank Of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 14,527 shares to 774,322 shares, valued at $21.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX) by 3,538 shares in the quarter, for a total of 107,682 shares, and has risen its stake in Pnc Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC).

Analysts await ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $-0.03 EPS, up 84.21% or $0.16 from last year’s $-0.19 per share. After $0.01 actual EPS reported by ServiceNow, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -400.00% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) to report earnings on July, 17. They expect $0.83 EPS, up 16.90% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.71 per share. UFPI’s profit will be $50.93M for 10.98 P/E if the $0.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual EPS reported by Universal Forest Products, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 43.10% EPS growth.

More notable recent Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “New Website Launched for UFP Business School – GlobeNewswire” on June 18, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Spotlight On Earnings, Pinterest And Apple-Qualcomm – Seeking Alpha” published on April 13, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Dynex Capital, Universal Forest Products, SPX FLOW, and International Speedway â€” What Drives Growth in Today’s Competitive Landscape – GlobeNewswire” on May 07, 2019. More interesting news about Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Universal Forest Products: Growth Through Acquisitions – Seeking Alpha” published on May 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Conference Call to Discuss Q2 2019 – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 04, 2019.