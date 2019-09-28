Universal Fst Prods (UFPI) Market Value Rose While Sg Capital Management Upped by $16.47 Million Its Position; Bank Amer (BAC) Shareholder Psagot Investment House LTD Upped Position by $7.64 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Psagot Investment House Ltd increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 66.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Psagot Investment House Ltd bought 263,587 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 661,813 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.19M, up from 398,226 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $273.20B market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $29.35. About 39.87 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 05/03/2018 – PBF Energy to Attend Bank of America Merrill Lynch Refining Conference; 16/05/2018 – Zogenix Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 12/04/2018 – GE Capital has “zero equity value,” according to Bank of America Merrill Lynch; 05/03/2018 MOVES-Chubb, Deutsche Asset Management, Euromoney, BOfA Merrill, Moelis; 21/03/2018 – BOFA ENDS INTERNAL PROBE OF $292M LOSS ON STEINHOFF MARGIN LOAN; 16/05/2018 – Arcos Dorados Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 30; 02/04/2018 – Hawaii News Now: Source: Panthers bidder to visit Bank of America stadium Monday; 09/05/2018 – Spectrum Pharmaceuticals to Present Corporate Update at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Health Care Conference on May 16th; 10/05/2018 – A return to $100 a barrel oil? – BofA; 09/03/2018 – JPMorgan Poaches Bank of America Energy Banker for EMEA

Sg Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Universal Fst Prods Inc (UFPI) by 558.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sg Capital Management Llc bought 433,536 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.21% . The hedge fund held 511,172 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.46M, up from 77,636 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sg Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Universal Fst Prods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $40.06. About 240,460 shares traded. Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) has risen 13.63% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.63% the S&P500. Some Historical UFPI News: 18/04/2018 – UNIVERSAL FOREST PRODUCTS INC QUARTERLY NET SALES $993.9 MLN VS $846.1 MLN; 27/03/2018 – Universal Forest Products to Purchase Substantially All of Operating Assets of North Amer Container Corp; 19/04/2018 – UFPI BOOST SEMIANNUAL DIV TO 18C/SHR FROM 17C, EST: 17C; 27/03/2018 – UFPI signs agreement to acquire certain assets of North American Container Corporation; 18/04/2018 – Universal Forest Products 1Q on 8c/Shr Gain From Sale of Assets; 18/04/2018 – Universal Forest Products 1Q EPS 53c; 26/05/2018 – Universal Forest Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Seaport for May. 30; 19/04/2018 – UNIVERSAL FOREST PRODUCTS INC UFPI.O – BOARD OF DIRECTORS APPROVED A 6 PERCENT INCREASE IN SEMIANNUAL CASH DIVIDEND TO $0.18 PER SHARE; 03/05/2018 – Universal Forest Products: Reduces Size of Board to Eight Directors; 03/05/2018 – Universal Forest Products Gary Goode Resigns From Board

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.33, from 1.47 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 14 investors sold UFPI shares while 62 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 48.86 million shares or 0.38% more from 48.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 52,381 were reported by Bahl & Gaynor. Fisher Asset Management Limited Liability Co reported 577,046 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement owns 22,900 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. 21,292 were reported by Ironwood Investment Ltd Liability. Bancorporation Of America De accumulated 408,003 shares or 0% of the stock. 41,638 are held by Texas Permanent School Fund. Point72 Asset Mngmt Lp invested in 0% or 1,000 shares. Strs Ohio has 0% invested in Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) for 1,600 shares. Aperio Gru Ltd Co accumulated 24,539 shares. Public Sector Pension Invest Board invested 0.04% in Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI). Shell Asset Mgmt Com invested in 8,409 shares. Cornerstone Advisors invested 0% of its portfolio in Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI). 21,012 were reported by Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada holds 14,821 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0% in Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI).

More notable recent Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “UFPI vs. TREX: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option? – Yahoo Finance” on August 14, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “UFPI reports record first-quarter sales, net earnings and EBITDA – GlobeNewswire” published on April 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Spotlight On Earnings, Pinterest And Apple-Qualcomm – Seeking Alpha” on April 13, 2019. More interesting news about Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “5 Housing Stocks to Buy for Renewed Homebuilder Confidence – Investorplace.com” published on February 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Sibanye Gold Ltd (SBGL) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 01, 2019.

Sg Capital Management Llc, which manages about $427.20M and $631.76M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cubic Corp (Put) (NYSE:CUB) by 25,708 shares to 150,000 shares, valued at $9.67 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sun Cmntys Inc (NYSE:SUI) by 8,896 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,758 shares, and cut its stake in Penn Natl Gaming Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:PENN).

Psagot Investment House Ltd, which manages about $2.45 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Dj (Itb (ITB) by 15,112 shares to 4,044 shares, valued at $155,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Automatic Data Processing In (NASDAQ:ADP) by 2,205 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,300 shares, and cut its stake in Texas Road(Txrh (NASDAQ:TXRH).

Investors sentiment is 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is the same, as 51 investors sold BAC shares while 568 reduced holdings. only 124 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 6.42 billion shares or 2.00% more from 6.30 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Whittier Trust Company Of Nevada has invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Trustmark National Bank Tru Department reported 265,340 shares stake. Evercore Wealth Limited Liability Corp holds 66,316 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Colony Limited Com holds 78,114 shares. Ferguson Wellman Mgmt owns 21,794 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Mycio Wealth Prns Limited Liability Corporation reported 25,177 shares. Moreover, Sage Grp has 0% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 1,058 shares. Freestone Hldgs invested in 0.02% or 29,228 shares. Greenwich Wealth Management invested in 134,072 shares or 0.67% of the stock. Eqis Cap Mngmt Incorporated invested in 0.32% or 132,397 shares. Partnervest Advisory Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 9,455 shares. Sirios Cap Management Lp has invested 0.63% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Spears Abacus Advsr Limited Company holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 44,831 shares. Fcg Llc invested in 14,608 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc stated it has 18,378 shares.

More notable recent Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Bank of America plans to expand customer-loyalty program after initial success – Charlotte Business Journal” on September 27, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Our Startling Prediction, Revisited: New Banking Revolution Based On DLT – Benzinga” published on September 20, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “CBJ Morning Buzz: Sale of historic Excelsior Club falls through; BofA exec named ‘Most Powerful’ in banking; New restaurants popping up around region – Charlotte Business Journal” on September 24, 2019. More interesting news about Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) were released by: Schaeffersresearch.com and their article: “2 Bank Stocks Hit With Pre-Fed Bear Notes – Schaeffers Research” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Bank Of America: The Reason To Stay Long The Stock – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 19, 2019.