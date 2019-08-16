Universal Fst Prods (UFPI) Holding Held by Franklin Resources Inc; Southern Co (SO) Shares Rose While Hyman Charles D Raised Position by $1.03 Million

Hyman Charles D increased its stake in Southern Co (SO) by 5.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hyman Charles D bought 20,220 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.01% . The institutional investor held 401,261 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.74M, up from 381,041 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hyman Charles D who had been investing in Southern Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $60.24B market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $57.63. About 5.48 million shares traded or 25.33% up from the average. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 17.30% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CEO TOM FANNING COMMENTS IN INTERVIEW; 24/04/2018 – New milestones reached for Vogtle Unit 3; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN SEEKING $1B IN WIND TAX EQUITY FINANCING; 16/04/2018 – SOUTHERN CO. BOOSTS DIV FOR 17TH CONSECUTIVE YEAR; ANNUALIZED R; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy To Buy Some Of Southern Co.’s Florida Assets In A Deal Valued At $6.5 Billion — MarketWatch; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CEO TOM FANNING COMMENTS ON CALL; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN 1Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN SEES DEAL ADDING 4C TO 5C TO EPS OVER TIME; 10/05/2018 – Southern Co: New Construction Milestones Reached at Vogtle Nuclear Expansion; 10/04/2018 – Southern Co.: Farley Unit 2 Continues to Generate Electricity While Unit 1 Is Offline and Refueling

Franklin Resources Inc increased its stake in Universal Fst Prods Inc (UFPI) by 261.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Franklin Resources Inc bought 1.35 million shares as the company’s stock rose 9.21% . The institutional investor held 1.87M shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $55.87M, up from 516,502 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Franklin Resources Inc who had been investing in Universal Fst Prods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.39% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $38.93. About 178,792 shares traded. Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) has risen 13.63% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.63% the S&P500. Some Historical UFPI News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Universal Forest Products Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UFPI); 18/04/2018 – UNIVERSAL FOREST PRODUCTS INC QUARTERLY NET SALES $993.9 MLN VS $846.1 MLN; 27/03/2018 – Universal Forest Products to Purchase Substantially All of Operating Assets of North Amer Container Corp; 19/04/2018 – UFPI Board Approves Increased Semiannual Dividend; 27/03/2018 – UFPI Signs Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets of North Amer Container Corp; 18/04/2018 – UNIVERSAL FOREST 1Q EPS 53C, EST. 42C; 19/04/2018 – UFPI BOARD OKS INCREASED SEMIANNUAL DIV; 19/04/2018 – Universal Forest Products Board Approves 6% Increase in the Semiannual Cash Div to 18c Per Shr; 03/05/2018 – Universal Forest Products Gary Goode Resigns From Board; 19/04/2018 – UNIVERSAL FOREST PRODUCTS INC UFPI.O – BOARD OF DIRECTORS APPROVED A 6 PERCENT INCREASE IN SEMIANNUAL CASH DIVIDEND TO $0.18 PER SHARE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold SO shares while 272 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 306 raised stakes. 572.43 million shares or 0.47% more from 569.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Endurance Wealth Mngmt Inc stated it has 534 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Fifth Third National Bank & Trust reported 100,773 shares. Mcrae Mngmt Inc reported 0.32% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Acg Wealth holds 0.1% or 14,550 shares in its portfolio. Quantbot Technologies LP has invested 0.05% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Gotham Asset Mgmt Limited Co holds 54,375 shares. Conning accumulated 0.03% or 19,214 shares. Mcf Advsr Ltd Liability Company, a Kentucky-based fund reported 1,158 shares. Schnieders Capital Lc owns 68,411 shares or 1.51% of their US portfolio. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Limited Liability Partnership Ma has 0% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 1,095 shares. Moreover, Veritable LP has 0.05% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 48,952 shares. Marble Harbor Invest Counsel Lc holds 4,992 shares. Peninsula Asset Management stated it has 10,090 shares. Utd Capital Advisers Limited Company reported 0.13% stake. Franklin Street Advsrs Nc holds 0.09% or 12,369 shares.

Since March 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $100,380 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 8 investors sold UFPI shares while 52 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 48.67 million shares or 1.30% less from 49.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 93,933 were reported by Arizona State Retirement System. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky, Kentucky-based fund reported 20,367 shares. Legal & General Gru Public Ltd Com holds 0% or 159,826 shares. Piedmont Inv owns 15,349 shares. Deutsche Natl Bank Ag accumulated 169,175 shares. Goldman Sachs Group holds 205,051 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Envestnet Asset Mngmt has 0% invested in Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI). Captrust Fincl stated it has 0% in Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI). Pinebridge Invests LP has invested 0.04% in Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI). Rhumbline Advisers owns 208,458 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Barclays Plc accumulated 92,319 shares or 0% of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt Inc stated it has 0% in Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI). 5,505 were accumulated by Synovus Finance. Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.01% or 30,835 shares. D E Shaw & Communication Incorporated holds 55,022 shares.

Franklin Resources Inc, which manages about $186.71B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Transcanada Corp (NYSE:TRP) by 217,178 shares to 9.17M shares, valued at $412.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 527,925 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.04 million shares, and cut its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN).