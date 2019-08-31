Universal Fst Prods (UFPI) Holder Gendell Jeffrey L Has Cut Its Stake by $331,209; Pfizer (PFE) Holding Has Raised by First Interstate Bank

Gendell Jeffrey L decreased its stake in Universal Fst Prods Inc (UFPI) by 13.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gendell Jeffrey L sold 11,421 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.21% . The institutional investor held 73,735 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.20M, down from 85,156 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L who had been investing in Universal Fst Prods Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $39.1. About 221,080 shares traded. Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) has risen 13.63% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.63% the S&P500. Some Historical UFPI News: 03/05/2018 – Universal Forest Products Gary Goode Resigns From Board; 17/04/2018 – Universal Forest Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – UFPI Signs Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets of North Amer Container Corp; 19/04/2018 – UFPI BOARD OKS INCREASED SEMIANNUAL DIV; 27/03/2018 – UNIVERSAL FOREST PRODUCTS INC – PURCHASE IS SCHEDULED TO CLOSE BY JUNE 1, 2018; 18/04/2018 – Correct: Universal Forest Products 1Q Net $32.8M; 18/04/2018 – Universal Forest Products 1Q EPS 53c; 18/04/2018 – Universal Forest Products 1Q Net $33.6M; 27/03/2018 – Universal Forest Products to Purchase Substantially All of Operating Assets of North Amer Container Corp; 19/04/2018 – UFPI Board Approves Increased Semiannual Dividend

First Interstate Bank increased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 30.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Interstate Bank bought 8,111 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 34,583 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.47 million, up from 26,472 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Interstate Bank who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $195.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $35.55. About 16.80 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 24/05/2018 – DOJ: Pfizer in Five-Year Corporate Integrity Agreement With Health & Human Services; 18/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL BROTHERHOOD OF TEAMSTERS – URGES PFIZER SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE FOR PROPOSAL 7 FOR CORPORATE POLITICAL SPENDING DISCLOSURE; 10/05/2018 – GENENTECH PROVIDES UPDATE ON PHASE lll STUDY OF TECENTRIQ (ATEZOLIZUMAB) AND COTELLIC (COBIMETINIB) IN PEOPLE WITH HEAVILY PRE-TREATED LOCALLY ADVANCED OR METASTATIC COLORECTAL CANCER; 25/04/2018 – ASTELLAS PHARMA FY XTANDI SALES Y/Y 16.8%; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer Sees FY Rev $53.5B-$55.5B; 05/03/2018 – PFIZER INC – LITTMAN WAS ALSO APPOINTED TO CORPORATE GOVERNANCE AND SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY COMMITTEES OF PFIZER’S BOARD; 15/05/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS GRANTED APPROVAL OF RETACRIT TO HOSPIRA INC, A PFIZER COMPANY; 25/04/2018 – ASTELLAS PHARMA FY XTANDI SALES 294.3B YEN; 26/04/2018 – ROCHE HOLDING AG ROG.S SAYS TECENTRIQ SALES 139 MLN SFR VS RTRS POLL AVG 154 MLN SFR; 15/05/2018 – FDA approves Pfizer’s biosimilar of Amgen’s Epogen

First Interstate Bank, which manages about $448.20 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKB) by 1,550 shares to 36,212 shares, valued at $7.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5,742 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 73,237 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr (XLY).

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $104,160 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $0.77 earnings per share, up 16.67% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.66 per share. UFPI’s profit will be $47.24 million for 12.69 P/E if the $0.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual earnings per share reported by Universal Forest Products, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.50% negative EPS growth.

Gendell Jeffrey L, which manages about $721.05 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Severn Bancorp Annapolis Md (NASDAQ:SVBI) by 41,337 shares to 296,082 shares, valued at $2.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Series Trust (KRE) by 90,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 350,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Cavco Inds Inc Del (NASDAQ:CVCO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 1.24 in 2018Q4.