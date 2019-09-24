Universal Fst Prods Com (UFPI) Position Lifted by Foundry Partners Llc; Amazon (AMZN) Shareholder Meritage Portfolio Management Lifted Stake by $533,826

Meritage Portfolio Management increased its stake in Amazon Inc (AMZN) by 1.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meritage Portfolio Management bought 282 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 15,949 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $30.20 million, up from 15,667 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management who had been investing in Amazon Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $883.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $8.86 during the last trading session, reaching $1785.3. About 3.14M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 22/05/2018 – Amazon Pushes Facial Recognition to Police. Critics See Surveillance Risk; 17/05/2018 – Rediff: Amazon readies plan to take on Walmart in India’s retail space; 02/05/2018 – Amazon Doubles Down in Australia With Second Distribution Center; 19/03/2018 – MEDIA-Airbus weighs new A330 cargo model, spurred by Amazon – Bloomberg; 20/04/2018 – Amazon’s Bezos could find India market getting tougher as Walmart may back Flipkart; 06/04/2018 – Greycroft’s Patricof says Amazon could be helping to destroy ‘the fabric of America’; 26/04/2018 – GM’S BARRA SEES MORE OPPORTUNITY TO WORK WITH AMAZON; 26/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM CFO SAYS STRONG ADVERTISING GROWTH CONTRIBUTED TO PROFIT – MEDIA CALL; 26/03/2018 – Smartsheet is paying an exec it poached from Amazon more than its own CEO; 29/03/2018 – Whole Foods tests store signage to promote discounts for Amazon Prime members

Foundry Partners Llc increased its stake in Universal Fst Prods Com (UFPI) by 10.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foundry Partners Llc bought 47,653 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.21% . The institutional investor held 481,978 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.34M, up from 434,325 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foundry Partners Llc who had been investing in Universal Fst Prods Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $39.46. About 225,462 shares traded. Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) has risen 13.63% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.63% the S&P500. Some Historical UFPI News: 27/03/2018 – UFPI signs agreement to acquire certain assets of North American Container Corporation; 19/04/2018 – UFPI BOOST SEMIANNUAL DIV TO 18C/SHR FROM 17C, EST: 17C; 27/03/2018 – UNIVERSAL FOREST PRODUCTS INC – PURCHASE IS SCHEDULED TO CLOSE BY JUNE 1, 2018; 19/04/2018 – UNIVERSAL FOREST PRODUCTS INC UFPI.O – BOARD OF DIRECTORS APPROVED A 6 PERCENT INCREASE IN SEMIANNUAL CASH DIVIDEND TO $0.18 PER SHARE; 19/04/2018 – Universal Forest Products Board Approves 6% Increase in the Semiannual Cash Div to 18c Per Shr; 17/04/2018 – Universal Forest Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – Correct: Universal Forest Products 1Q Net $32.8M; 03/05/2018 – Universal Forest Products: Reduces Size of Board to Eight Directors; 18/04/2018 – Universal Forest Products 1Q Net $33.6M; 03/05/2018 – UNIVERSAL FOREST PRODUCTS – GARY GOODE RESIGNED AS MEMBER OF CO’S BOARD, REDUCING SIZE OF BOARD TO EIGHT MEMBERS – SEC FILING

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Oakwood Capital Mngmt Ltd Company Ca invested in 4,881 shares or 3.96% of the stock. Reilly Fincl Advsrs Limited Company has invested 0.25% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Stratos Wealth Partners has 1.31% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 16,017 shares. 2 are owned by Transamerica Fin Advsr Inc. 65,105 are held by Df Dent. Origin Asset Mngmt Llp owns 10,727 shares for 2.26% of their portfolio. R G Niederhoffer Cap holds 6.61% or 600 shares in its portfolio. First Natl Bank Of Hutchinson reported 1.27% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Advsr Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Com holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 601 shares. First Fin Corp In reported 414 shares. 276,651 were reported by Retirement Of Alabama. Strategic Advsr Ltd Liability Corp reported 5,730 shares. Nuwave Invest Management Limited Co holds 1.16% or 580 shares. Investors holds 3.12% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 4.13M shares. Beese Fulmer Inc accumulated 712 shares.

Meritage Portfolio Management, which manages about $1.31B and $981.98M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amc Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AMCX) by 70,856 shares to 15,766 shares, valued at $859,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wns Holdings Limited Adr (NYSE:WNS) by 9,121 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 78,052 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Reit Etf (VNQ).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.33, from 1.47 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 14 investors sold UFPI shares while 62 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 48.86 million shares or 0.38% more from 48.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 1,035 are owned by Assetmark Inc. Pictet Asset Ltd invested in 0.02% or 297,122 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 3,974 shares or 0% of all its holdings. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested in 20,885 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Sei Comm invested in 0.01% or 61,060 shares. Moreover, Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada has 0% invested in Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI). Tci Wealth Advsrs Inc invested in 0% or 102 shares. Blackrock Inc invested in 0.02% or 10.05M shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 68,945 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Gru holds 0.01% or 44,854 shares. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al invested 0.01% in Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI). Cambridge Investment Advsr reported 0.01% stake. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Ltd Com reported 165,396 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System invested in 22,900 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Indexiq Advsr Lc accumulated 0.05% or 42,447 shares.

Foundry Partners Llc, which manages about $1.13 billion and $2.54B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Angiodynamics Inc (NASDAQ:ANGO) by 29,563 shares to 258,192 shares, valued at $5.08 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) by 143,432 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,825 shares, and cut its stake in Eaton Corp (NYSE:ETN).