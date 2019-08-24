Universal Forest Products (UFPI) Shareholder Westwood Holdings Group Boosted Its Holding by $3.95 Million; Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv (BUD) Holder Arrowgrass Capital Partners LP Cut Position as Market Valuation Rose

Westwood Holdings Group Inc increased its stake in Universal Forest Products (UFPI) by 14.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westwood Holdings Group Inc bought 136,112 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.21% . The institutional investor held 1.07M shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.91 million, up from 931,481 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc who had been investing in Universal Forest Products for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.21% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $38.02. About 199,219 shares traded. Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) has risen 13.63% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.63% the S&P500. Some Historical UFPI News: 30/05/2018 – Universal Forest at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport Today; 03/05/2018 – Universal Forest Products Gary Goode Resigns From Board; 03/05/2018 – Universal Forest Products: Won’t Immediately Fill Vacancy on Board; 27/03/2018 UFPI IN PACT TO BUY SOME ASSETS OF NORTH AMERICAN CONTAINER; 23/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on McGrath RentCorp, Universal Forest Products, Venator Materials, Armada Hoffler Prop; 19/04/2018 – UNIVERSAL FOREST PRODUCTS INC UFPI.O – BOARD OF DIRECTORS APPROVED A 6 PERCENT INCREASE IN SEMIANNUAL CASH DIVIDEND TO $0.18 PER SHARE; 18/04/2018 – UNIVERSAL FOREST PRODUCTS INC QUARTERLY NET SALES $993.9 MLN VS $846.1 MLN; 18/04/2018 – Universal Forest Products 1Q on 8c/Shr Gain From Sale of Assets; 18/04/2018 – UNIVERSAL FOREST 1Q EPS 53C, EST. 42C; 17/04/2018 – Universal Forest Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv (BUD) by 90.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp sold 22,601 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.00% . The hedge fund held 2,399 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $201,000, down from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $184.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.45% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $94.19. About 1.00 million shares traded. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) has declined 0.29% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.29% the S&P500. Some Historical BUD News: 25/04/2018 – AB INBEV COMMITTED TO DELEVERAGING TARGET: BRITO; 22/05/2018 – FOCUS-Beer maker AB InBev pumps up the volume in Africa; 19/03/2018 – ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV SA FILES FOR POTENTIAL DEBT SHELF OFFERING; SIZE NOT DISCLOSED – SEC FILING; 30/03/2018 – ANADOLU EFES AEFES.IS COMPLETES MERGERS OF ITS RUSSIAN UNIT WITH RUSSIAN AND UKRAINIAN UNITS OF ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV; 09/05/2018 – AB InBev 1Q Normalized EBIT $3.94B; 21/03/2018 – INTERVIEW-AB InBev sets climate, water goals to keep fizz in beer sales; 15/05/2018 – Lone Pine Adds Dollar Tree, Exits AB InBev: 13F; 25/04/2018 – Bud brewer hopeful that aluminium tariffs won’t hit U.S. allies; 22/03/2018 – U.S. Congress rushes to pass funding bill before Friday deadline; 21/03/2018 – U.S. Congress unveils $1.3 trillion spending bill as shutdown looms

Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $14.76B and $3.39B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nvidia Corp (Put) (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 5,000 shares to 50,000 shares, valued at $8.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (Put) (NYSE:XOM) by 40,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 65,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (Put) (NYSE:SLB).

Analysts await Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.13 earnings per share, up 37.80% or $0.31 from last year’s $0.82 per share. BUD’s profit will be $2.21 billion for 20.84 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.25 actual earnings per share reported by Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.60% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.71, from 0.56 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold BUD shares while 98 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 72.00 million shares or 4.58% more from 68.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York-based Morgan Stanley has invested 0.06% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Ally Fincl reported 70,000 shares. Seabridge Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Bancorp Of Mellon stated it has 248,725 shares. Destination Wealth invested in 0% or 437 shares. Davenport & Limited Liability Corporation holds 1.37M shares or 1.43% of its portfolio. Westwood Gru invested in 28 shares. Bessemer reported 0% stake. Janney Montgomery Scott Lc holds 50,588 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. The Nebraska-based First Financial Bank Of Omaha has invested 0.41% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Whittier Trust Of Nevada holds 1,110 shares. Amer Natl Insur Com Tx reported 81,170 shares. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Llp Ma has 0% invested in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) for 610 shares. Bb&T Securities Limited Liability Corp reported 23,617 shares. Griffin Asset Management holds 0.03% or 2,455 shares in its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 8 investors sold UFPI shares while 52 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 48.67 million shares or 1.30% less from 49.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gsa Ptnrs Llp owns 10,477 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Regions Financial Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) for 450 shares. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky invested in 0.01% or 20,367 shares. Aperio Ltd Liability Corp, California-based fund reported 22,936 shares. Swiss Bankshares holds 0% or 112,450 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas accumulated 75,000 shares. Comerica Financial Bank holds 0.02% or 60,763 shares. Tortoise Investment Management Limited Com holds 348 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% of its portfolio in Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) for 51,958 shares. First Citizens Commercial Bank And Trust has invested 0.02% in Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI). Pennsylvania-based Pnc Fincl Serv Group has invested 0.03% in Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI). Moreover, Amalgamated Commercial Bank has 0.01% invested in Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI). Bancorporation Of Montreal Can has invested 0% of its portfolio in Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI). Jennison Assoc holds 0% in Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) or 34,954 shares. Tennessee-based State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0.01% in Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI).