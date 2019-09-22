Universal Forest Products (UFPI) Downgraded By BidaskScore; 1 Analysts Covering Synthomer plc (LON:SYNT)

Among 3 analysts covering Synthomer (LON:SYNT), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Synthomer has GBX 500 highest and GBX 310 lowest target. GBX 351.67’s average target is 5.04% above currents GBX 334.8 stock price. Synthomer had 27 analyst reports since April 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, August 7 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by UBS on Monday, April 29 with “Sell”. The rating was maintained by Peel Hunt with “Buy” on Thursday, June 27. The firm has “Neutral” rating by UBS given on Friday, August 16. Credit Suisse maintained Synthomer plc (LON:SYNT) rating on Friday, August 9. Credit Suisse has “Neutral” rating and GBX 370 target. See Synthomer plc (LON:SYNT) latest ratings:

In a a research note revealed to clients on 20 September, BidaskScore lowered shares of Universal Forest Products (NASDAQ:UFPI) to a “Sell” rating.

The stock decreased 0.95% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $39.59. About 341,743 shares traded or 14.95% up from the average. Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) has risen 13.63% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.63% the S&P500.

Universal Forest Products, Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, makes, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company has market cap of $2.43 billion. The firm offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood composite decking, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages. It has a 15.12 P/E ratio. It also provides pallets, specialty crates, wooden boxes, and other containers and products that are used for packaging, shipping, and material handling applications; designs, makes, and installs interior fixtures that are used in retail and commercial structures; and provides lumber cut and shaped, plywood, oriented strand board, and dimensional lumber products for use in the construction of manufactured housings.

Analysts await Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $0.77 EPS, up 16.67% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.66 per share. UFPI’s profit will be $47.26 million for 12.85 P/E if the $0.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual EPS reported by Universal Forest Products, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.50% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.33, from 1.47 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 14 investors sold Universal Forest Products, Inc. shares while 62 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 48.86 million shares or 0.38% more from 48.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Renaissance Technology Lc has 40,809 shares. Franklin owns 2.05M shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. 28,883 were reported by Zebra Management Limited Liability. Howe And Rusling has invested 0% in Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI). Florida-based Camarda Financial Advsrs Ltd Co has invested 0.01% in Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI). Employees Retirement System Of Texas accumulated 64,000 shares. Blackrock reported 0.02% in Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI). Voya Invest Limited Liability Corporation, a Georgia-based fund reported 533,424 shares. Moreover, Cwm Ltd Liability Company has 0% invested in Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI). Citadel Limited Liability Company accumulated 90,483 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI). Barclays Public Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 97,431 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Gotham Asset Limited Liability Corporation owns 10,567 shares. Jennison Associate Lc owns 35,286 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Prudential Incorporated accumulated 0.06% or 1.00M shares.

The stock increased 0.36% or GBX 1.2 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 334.8. About 1.69 million shares traded or 17.85% up from the average. Synthomer plc (LON:SYNT) has 0.00% since September 22, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.