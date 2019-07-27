Universal Forest Products, Inc. (UFPI) Reaches $41.71 52-Week High; Britvic plc (LON:BVIC) Had 3 Bullish Analysts

Among 7 analysts covering Britvic PLC (LON:BVIC), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. Britvic PLC had 23 analyst reports since February 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, May 23 the stock rating was maintained by Numis Securities with “Hold”. Jefferies maintained Britvic plc (LON:BVIC) rating on Tuesday, April 9. Jefferies has “Hold” rating and GBX 880 target. The stock of Britvic plc (LON:BVIC) has “Equal Weight” rating given on Tuesday, February 12 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Britvic plc (LON:BVIC) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, May 24 by Investec. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Sector Performer” on Friday, May 24. As per Monday, May 20, the company rating was maintained by UBS. Goldman Sachs maintained the shares of BVIC in report on Thursday, May 23 with “Neutral” rating. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, June 4 with “Equal Weight”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Berenberg on Wednesday, June 5. Deutsche Bank maintained Britvic plc (LON:BVIC) rating on Thursday, April 18. Deutsche Bank has “Buy” rating and GBX 1020 target. See Britvic plc (LON:BVIC) latest ratings:

26/07/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 1050.00 Maintain

25/07/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 1010.00 Maintain

24/07/2019 Broker: Shore Capital Rating: Hold Maintain

17/07/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Equal Weight Old Target: GBX 1000.00 Maintain

12/07/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 1050.00 Maintain

08/07/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 1050.00 Maintain

28/06/2019 Broker: HSBC Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 950.00 Maintain

12/06/2019 Broker: HSBC Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 950.00 Maintain

05/06/2019 Broker: Berenberg Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 950.00 New Target: GBX 1000.00 Maintain

04/06/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Equal Weight Old Target: GBX 960.00 New Target: GBX 1000.00 Maintain

The stock of Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) hit a new 52-week high and has $44.21 target or 6.00% above today’s $41.71 share price. The 8 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $2.56B company. The 1-year high was reported on Jul, 27 by Barchart.com. If the $44.21 price target is reached, the company will be worth $153.54M more. The stock increased 5.68% or $2.24 during the last trading session, reaching $41.71. About 501,679 shares traded or 94.72% up from the average. Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) has risen 9.13% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.70% the S&P500. Some Historical UFPI News: 18/04/2018 – Universal Forest Products 1Q Net $33.6M; 19/04/2018 – UFPI Board Approves Increased Semiannual Dividend; 18/04/2018 – UNIVERSAL FOREST PRODUCTS INC QUARTERLY NET SALES $993.9 MLN VS $846.1 MLN; 03/05/2018 – Universal Forest Products: Reduces Size of Board to Eight Directors; 03/05/2018 – Universal Forest Products Gary Goode Resigns From Board; 27/03/2018 – UFPI Signs Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets of North Amer Container Corp; 19/04/2018 – Universal Forest Products Board Approves 6% Increase in the Semiannual Cash Div to 18c Per Shr; 27/03/2018 UFPI IN PACT TO BUY SOME ASSETS OF NORTH AMERICAN CONTAINER; 03/05/2018 – UNIVERSAL FOREST PRODUCTS – GARY GOODE RESIGNED AS MEMBER OF CO’S BOARD, REDUCING SIZE OF BOARD TO EIGHT MEMBERS – SEC FILING; 17/04/2018 – Universal Forest Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

More notable recent Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Where Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Stands In Terms Of Earnings Growth Against Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “UFPI reports record net earnings Nasdaq:UFPI – GlobeNewswire” published on July 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Universal Forest Products (UFPI) Q2 Earnings Beat, Margin Up – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Universal Forest Products (UFPI) Surpasses Q2 Earnings Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Universal Forest Products (UFPI) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week’s Release – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Universal Forest Products, Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, makes, and markets wood and wood-alternative products for home centers and other retailers. The company has market cap of $2.56 billion. The firm offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood composite decking, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages. It has a 15.89 P/E ratio. It also provides roof trusses, lumber cut and shaped, plywood, oriented strand board, and dimensional lumber products for use in the construction of manufactured housings; and designs, makes, and installs in-store environments.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 8 investors sold Universal Forest Products, Inc. shares while 52 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 48.67 million shares or 1.30% less from 49.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 395,108 are owned by Hillcrest Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation. Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI). Louisiana State Employees Retirement owns 22,800 shares. 305,430 were accumulated by Clarivest Asset Ltd Company. Jpmorgan Chase Co has 0% invested in Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) for 345,615 shares. Riverhead Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Com accumulated 7,420 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0.01% or 84,562 shares in its portfolio. 7,983 were accumulated by Menta Ltd Company. Barclays Public Ltd accumulated 92,319 shares or 0% of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund invested 0.02% in Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI). New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% of its portfolio in Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) for 58,800 shares. Foundry Prtnrs Limited Company holds 434,325 shares or 0.52% of its portfolio. 161,697 are owned by Parametric Portfolio Lc. Sg Capital Management Ltd Com reported 0.42% of its portfolio in Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI). 19,556 are owned by Mason Street Advsrs Lc.

The stock increased 1.73% or GBX 15.5 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 912.5. About 489,406 shares traded. Britvic plc (LON:BVIC) has 0.00% since July 27, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Another recent and important Britvic plc (LON:BVIC) news was published by Finance.Yahoo.com which published an article titled: “Britvic plc (LON:BVIC): Will The Growth Last? – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019.

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, makes, markets, and distributes soft drinks primarily in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, and Brazil. The company has market cap of 2.42 billion GBP. It offers soft drinks comprising sparkling sodas, juice drinks, ice tea, squash, syrups, mineral water, mixers, energy drinks, liquid concentrates, and ready-to-drink nectar drinks under the 7Up, Ballygowan, Britvic, C&C, Club Mixers, Club Orange, DaFruta, Drench, Energise Sport, Fruit Shoot, Gatorade, J2O, Lipton, Maguary, MiWadi, Mountain Dew, Pepsi Max, Purdey's, R Whites, Robinsons, Squash'd, Tango, Teisseire, and TK, as well as Britvic Mixers, Juices, and Cordials brands. It has a 20.51 P/E ratio. The firm also supplies water-coolers and bottled water; engages in the wholesale of soft drinks to the licensed trade; and offers financing services.