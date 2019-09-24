Universal Forest Products, Inc. (UFPI) Reaches $39.94 After 5.00% Up Move; Adage Capital Partners Gp Upped Its Cameco (CCJ) Holding

Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc increased Cameco Corp (CCJ) stake by 4.74% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc acquired 500,000 shares as Cameco Corp (CCJ)’s stock declined 15.61%. The Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc holds 11.04M shares with $118.47M value, up from 10.54 million last quarter. Cameco Corp now has $3.76 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $9.52. About 658,251 shares traded. Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) has declined 13.63% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.63% the S&P500. Some Historical CCJ News: 16/03/2018 Cameco Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – Cameco 1Q Adj EPS C$0.06; 27/04/2018 – CAMECO ANNUAL GUIDANCE LARGELY UNCHANGED; 16/05/2018 – Cameco Announces Election of Directors; 27/04/2018 – CAMECO CORP QTRLY REVENUE $439 MLN VS $393 MLN; 27/04/2018 – Cameco turns to profit on lower costs, higher uranium prices; 26/03/2018 – ISOENERGY – ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT WITH CAMECO CORP., ORANO CANADA INC. AND JCU EXPLORATION COMPANY TO ACQUIRE 100% INTEREST IN 33 MINERAL CLAIMS; 25/04/2018 – Cameco Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – Cameco 1Q Net C$55M; 27/04/2018 – Cameco 1Q EPS C$0.14

The stock of Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 1.22% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $39.94. About 120,869 shares traded. Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) has risen 13.63% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.63% the S&P500. Some Historical UFPI News: 27/03/2018 – UNIVERSAL FOREST PRODUCTS INC – PURCHASE IS SCHEDULED TO CLOSE BY JUNE 1, 2018; 23/04/2018 – DJ Universal Forest Products Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UFPI); 18/04/2018 – Correct: Universal Forest Products 1Q Net $32.8M; 03/05/2018 – Universal Forest Products: Reduces Size of Board to Eight Directors; 19/04/2018 – UFPI BOOST SEMIANNUAL DIV TO 18C/SHR FROM 17C, EST: 17C; 18/04/2018 – UNIVERSAL FOREST PRODUCTS INC UFPI.O SEES FY SALES ABOUT $50 MLN; 30/05/2018 – Universal Forest at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport Today; 23/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on McGrath RentCorp, Universal Forest Products, Venator Materials, Armada Hoffler Prop; 19/04/2018 – Universal Forest Products Board Approves 6% Increase in the Semiannual Cash Div to 18c Per Shr; 03/05/2018 – Universal Forest Products Gary Goode Resigns From BoardThe move comes after 9 months positive chart setup for the $2.45B company. It was reported on Sep, 24 by Barchart.com. We have $41.94 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:UFPI worth $122.55 million more.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.33, from 1.47 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 14 investors sold Universal Forest Products, Inc. shares while 62 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 48.86 million shares or 0.38% more from 48.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Commercial Bank Of Ny Mellon has invested 0.01% in Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI). Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt Incorporated accumulated 697,969 shares. Invesco Limited accumulated 271,983 shares or 0% of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys stated it has 22,900 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Royal Bancorporation Of Canada has invested 0% in Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI). Bryn Mawr Com stated it has 130,257 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 42,923 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Pillar Pacific Capital Management Ltd Liability holds 9,280 shares. Citigroup has 46,371 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp accumulated 0% or 81,076 shares. Tortoise Mgmt reported 348 shares. Panagora Asset Management Inc holds 0% or 19,565 shares. Ftb Advsrs owns 1,057 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Vanguard Gru has invested 0.01% in Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI). Rothschild And Asset Us reported 312,978 shares stake.

Analysts await Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $0.77 earnings per share, up 16.67% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.66 per share. UFPI’s profit will be $47.25M for 12.97 P/E if the $0.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual earnings per share reported by Universal Forest Products, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.50% negative EPS growth.

Universal Forest Products, Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, makes, and markets wood and wood-alternative products for home centers and other retailers. The company has market cap of $2.45 billion. The firm offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood composite decking, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages. It has a 15.25 P/E ratio. It also provides roof trusses, lumber cut and shaped, plywood, oriented strand board, and dimensional lumber products for use in the construction of manufactured housings; and designs, makes, and installs in-store environments.

Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc decreased Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) stake by 150,400 shares to 567,315 valued at $43.87M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Anaptysbio Inc stake by 107,862 shares and now owns 2.57 million shares. Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) was reduced too.