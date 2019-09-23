Universal Forest Products, Inc. (UFPI) EPS Estimated At $0.77; Kimberly Clark (KMB) Sentiment Is 0.88

Analysts expect Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) to report $0.77 EPS on October, 15.They anticipate $0.11 EPS change or 16.67% from last quarter’s $0.66 EPS. UFPI’s profit would be $47.26 million giving it 12.85 P/E if the $0.77 EPS is correct. After having $0.88 EPS previously, Universal Forest Products, Inc.’s analysts see -12.50% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.95% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $39.59. About 341,743 shares traded or 14.95% up from the average. Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) has risen 13.63% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.63% the S&P500. Some Historical UFPI News: 03/05/2018 – UNIVERSAL FOREST PRODUCTS – GARY GOODE RESIGNED AS MEMBER OF CO’S BOARD, REDUCING SIZE OF BOARD TO EIGHT MEMBERS – SEC FILING; 19/04/2018 – UFPI BOARD OKS INCREASED SEMIANNUAL DIV; 19/04/2018 – UNIVERSAL FOREST PRODUCTS INC UFPI.O – BOARD OF DIRECTORS APPROVED A 6 PERCENT INCREASE IN SEMIANNUAL CASH DIVIDEND TO $0.18 PER SHARE; 18/04/2018 – Correct: Universal Forest Products 1Q Net $32.8M; 27/03/2018 – UFPI Signs Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets of North Amer Container Corp; 23/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on McGrath RentCorp, Universal Forest Products, Venator Materials, Armada Hoffler Prop; 18/04/2018 – UNIVERSAL FOREST PRODUCTS INC UFPI.O SEES FY SALES ABOUT $50 MLN; 19/04/2018 – Universal Forest Products Board Approves 6% Increase in the Semiannual Cash Div to 18c Per Shr; 27/03/2018 – UFPI signs agreement to acquire certain assets of North American Container Corporation; 26/05/2018 – Universal Forest Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Seaport for May. 30

Kimberly Clark Corp (KMB) investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.15, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. The ratio worsened, as 395 investment professionals started new and increased equity positions, while 450 sold and decreased holdings in Kimberly Clark Corp. The investment professionals in our database now have: 238.43 million shares, down from 239.07 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Kimberly Clark Corp in top ten equity positions increased from 11 to 14 for an increase of 3. Sold All: 45 Reduced: 405 Increased: 294 New Position: 101.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.33, from 1.47 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 14 investors sold Universal Forest Products, Inc. shares while 62 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 48.86 million shares or 0.38% more from 48.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Price T Rowe Associates Md reported 1.88M shares stake. Royal Bank Of Canada stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI). Moreover, Tower Capital Llc (Trc) has 0% invested in Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) for 1,271 shares. Pictet Asset Limited invested in 0.02% or 297,122 shares. Federated Invsts Inc Pa holds 0.01% or 70,005 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management reported 1,728 shares stake. Ameriprise, a Minnesota-based fund reported 546,102 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans has 47,770 shares. Moreover, Ny State Teachers Retirement System has 0.01% invested in Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) for 140,306 shares. Alphaone Inv Services Ltd Liability invested in 0.18% or 6,233 shares. Advisor accumulated 5,760 shares. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 37,578 shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Llc reported 560,431 shares. Envestnet Asset Management holds 24,003 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Advisory Ntwk Ltd Liability Com has 1,060 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “UFPI or PCH: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” on September 02, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “UFPI acquires Pallet USA, boosting industrial capacity and services in the Midwest – GlobeNewswire” published on September 16, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “5 Top-Ranked Stocks Screened on DuPont Criteria – Nasdaq” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Investigate Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) At US$40.91? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Where Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Stands In Terms Of Earnings Growth Against Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Universal Forest Products, Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, makes, and markets wood and wood-alternative products for home centers and other retailers. The company has market cap of $2.43 billion. The firm offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood composite decking, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages. It has a 15.12 P/E ratio. It also provides roof trusses, lumber cut and shaped, plywood, oriented strand board, and dimensional lumber products for use in the construction of manufactured housings; and designs, makes, and installs in-store environments.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, makes and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. The company has market cap of $46.47 billion. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brands. It has a 26.05 P/E ratio. The Consumer Tissue segment provides facial and bathroom tissues, paper towels, napkins, and related products under the Kleenex, Scott, Cottonelle, Viva, Andrex, Scottex, Neve, and other brand names.

Analysts await Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.79 EPS, up 4.68% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.71 per share. KMB’s profit will be $616.00M for 18.86 P/E if the $1.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.67 actual EPS reported by Kimberly-Clark Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.19% EPS growth.

Cornerstone Capital Inc. holds 3.73% of its portfolio in Kimberly-Clark Corporation for 178,462 shares. Patten Group Inc. owns 64,492 shares or 3.51% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Welch Group Llc has 3.14% invested in the company for 220,501 shares. The New York-based Meyer Handelman Co has invested 3.07% in the stock. Associated Banc, a Alabama-based fund reported 401,089 shares.

More notable recent Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do You Like Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) At This P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” on September 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Don’t Race Out To Buy Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) Just Because It’s Going Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on September 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Trade war isn’t hurting Kimberly-Clark – Seeking Alpha” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Introducing Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB), A Stock That Climbed 27% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Much Of Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) Do Institutions Own? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 29, 2019.

The stock increased 0.69% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $135.04. About 2.78 million shares traded or 63.30% up from the average. Kimberly-Clark Corporation (KMB) has risen 25.59% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.59% the S&P500. Some Historical KMB News: 22/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK CORP – APPROVED $30 MLN FOR EXPANSION AND IMPROVEMENTS TO ITS NONWOVENS MANUFACTURING FACILITY IN HENDERSONVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA; 05/03/2018 – MFS Value Fund Adds Kimberly-Clark, Exits Advance Auto; 11/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark: Aaron Powell, Pres, Kimberly-Clark Europe, Middle East and Africa, Named Pres of K-C Professional; 12/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK CORP – ESTIMATED INVESTMENT OF MORE THAN $100 MLN IN FACILITY; 16/04/2018 – Sierra Nevada Brewing Company Taps Kimberly-Clark Professional to Recycle Used Gloves at its California and North Carolina Facilities; 23/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK SEES `CHALLENGING, COMPETITIVE’ PRICING; 15/05/2018 – Panagora Adds Aptiv, Exits Visteon, Cuts Kimberly-Clark: 13F; 20/04/2018 – Kimberley-Clark looks to begin arbitration against Venezuela; 12/04/2018 – Made in Alabama: BREAKING: Kimberly-Clark announces $100M investment in #MobileAL mill to expand capacity; 16/04/2018 – Sierra Nevada Brewing Company Taps Kimberly-Clark Professional to Recycle Used Gloves at its California and North Carolina Faci