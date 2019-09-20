Universal Forest Products Inc. (UFPI) and Enviva Partners LP (NYSE:EVA) Contrasting side by side

Universal Forest Products Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) and Enviva Partners LP (NYSE:EVA) are two firms in the Lumber Wood Production that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Universal Forest Products Inc. 36 0.55 N/A 2.27 17.83 Enviva Partners LP 31 1.71 N/A 0.39 77.14

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Universal Forest Products Inc. and Enviva Partners LP. Enviva Partners LP seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Universal Forest Products Inc. The company that is more affordable between the two has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Universal Forest Products Inc.’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Universal Forest Products Inc. and Enviva Partners LP.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Universal Forest Products Inc. 0.00% 13.5% 8.4% Enviva Partners LP 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

Universal Forest Products Inc.’s current beta is 1.89 and it happens to be 89.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Enviva Partners LP is 10.00% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.9 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Universal Forest Products Inc. is 3.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.6. The Current Ratio of rival Enviva Partners LP is 1.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.1. Universal Forest Products Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Enviva Partners LP.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Universal Forest Products Inc. and Enviva Partners LP are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Universal Forest Products Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Enviva Partners LP 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Enviva Partners LP’s potential upside is 15.30% and its consensus target price is $37.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 83.2% of Universal Forest Products Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 69.7% of Enviva Partners LP are owned by institutional investors. Universal Forest Products Inc.’s share held by insiders are 2%. Insiders Competitively, held 1.9% of Enviva Partners LP shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Universal Forest Products Inc. 12.46% 7.21% 9.21% 35.81% 13.63% 55.74% Enviva Partners LP -0.85% -3.14% -7.8% 0.27% 4.46% 8.97%

For the past year Universal Forest Products Inc. was more bullish than Enviva Partners LP.

Summary

Universal Forest Products Inc. beats Enviva Partners LP on 8 of the 11 factors.

Enviva Partners, LP produces and supplies utility-grade wood pellets to power generators. Enviva Partners GP, LLC operates as the general partner of the company. Enviva Partners, LP was founded in 2013 and is based in Bethesda, Maryland. Enviva Partners, LP operates as a subsidiary of Enviva Holdings, LP.