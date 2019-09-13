Universal Electronics (UEIC) Shareholder Wellington Shields & Company Has Decreased Its Holding by $923,525 as Stock Value Rose; J P Morgan Chase And Co (JPM) Shareholder Highland Capital Management Has Cut Its Holding as Market Value Rose

Wellington Shields & Company decreased its stake in Universal Electronics (UEIC) by 30.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellington Shields & Company sold 22,525 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.85% . The institutional investor held 50,442 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.07M, down from 72,967 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellington Shields & Company who had been investing in Universal Electronics for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $652.18 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.89% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $46.99. About 150,116 shares traded or 55.94% up from the average. Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) has risen 22.34% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.34% the S&P500. Some Historical UEIC News: 03/05/2018 – Universal Electronics 1Q Loss/Shr 4c; 23/04/2018 – UNIVERSAL ELECTRONICS – ON APRIL 17, UNIT & GUANGZHOU JUNHAO INVESTMENT CO MUTUALLY AGREED TO TERMINATE SEPT. 30, 2016 TRANSFER AGREEMENT; 23/04/2018 – UNIVERSAL ELECTRONICS IN PACT TO SELL GEMSTAR CHINA INTEREST; 03/05/2018 – UNIVERSAL ELECTRONICS SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 35C TO 45C, EST. 90C; 29/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for WSFS Financial, Universal Electronics, Quanex Building Products, Envestnet; 11/05/2018 – Universal Electronics Presenting at Conference May 24; 03/05/2018 – UNIVERSAL ELECTRONICS 1Q ADJ EPS 62C, EST. 64C; 23/04/2018 – UNIVERSAL ELECTRONICS – C.G. DEVELOPMENT LIMITED TO SELL ITS OWNERSHIP INTEREST IN GEMSTAR TECHNOLOGY (CHINA) TO GUANGZHOU MUXIA HOTEL MANAGEMENT; 23/05/2018 – Universal Electronics Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Universal Electronics Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 18c-Loss 28c

Highland Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in J P Morgan Chase And Co (JPM) by 1.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highland Capital Management Llc sold 4,769 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 303,253 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $33.90 million, down from 308,022 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highland Capital Management Llc who had been investing in J P Morgan Chase And Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $377.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $117.91. About 11.15M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 18/04/2018 – ECB’s Draghi to stay in opaque G30 club despite watchdog’s warning; 23/04/2018 – NMC HEALTH PLC NMC.L – J.P. MORGAN CAZENOVE ACTED AS SOLE BOOKRUNNER AND HSBC ACTED AS LEAD MANAGER; 24/04/2018 – ALFA LAVAL AB ALFA.ST : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO SEK 210 FROM SEK 201; 14/05/2018 – GoDaddy Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 06/03/2018 – JPMORGAN HEAD OF RUSSIA RESEARCH KANTAROVICH SAID TO LEAVE BANK; 27/03/2018 – ASR NEDERLAND NV ASRNL.AS : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 34 EUROS FROM 31.80 EUROS; 23/03/2018 – JPMorgan reveals UK gender pay gap; 27/04/2018 – DISNEY IS SAID EYEING JPMORGAN AS ADVISER FOR SKY BIDS: FOX; 22/03/2018 – TRIPADVISOR INC TRIP.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $40 FROM $38; 10/04/2018 – SOUTH JERSEY INDUSTRIES INC SJI.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $30 FROM $29

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $4.19 million activity.

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 15 before the open. They expect $2.42 earnings per share, up 3.42% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.74B for 12.18 P/E if the $2.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual earnings per share reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.56% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 46 investors sold JPM shares while 669 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 678 raised stakes. 2.21 billion shares or 4.87% less from 2.32 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mirador Capital Partners Limited Partnership accumulated 1.81% or 32,879 shares. Cornerstone Inv Limited Liability Company reported 824,540 shares. Provise Mgmt Gp Limited Company reported 33,312 shares. Factory Mutual owns 1.76% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 1.32M shares. Glenmede Tru Na holds 0.76% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 1.55 million shares. 99,077 are owned by Redwood Investments Limited Liability Company. Bristol John W & reported 993,988 shares. Haverford Communications invested in 1.39M shares or 2.8% of the stock. Amalgamated Commercial Bank has 1.21% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 464,060 shares. Savings Bank Of New York Mellon has 1.02% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 33.55 million shares. Moreover, Lafleur Godfrey Limited Com has 4.39% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Hexavest stated it has 1.42 million shares or 2.1% of all its holdings. Wealthcare Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Crestwood Advsrs Group Inc Ltd Llc reported 1.61% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Rhenman And Prns Asset Ab invested 0.03% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Highland Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.26B and $1.34 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Caterpillar Inc (NYSE:CAT) by 4,648 shares to 16,165 shares, valued at $2.20 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 8,340 shares in the quarter, for a total of 125,773 shares, and has risen its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Analysts await Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.59 earnings per share, up 742.86% or $0.52 from last year’s $0.07 per share. UEIC’s profit will be $8.19M for 19.91 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.37 actual earnings per share reported by Universal Electronics Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -259.46% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.04, from 2.28 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 10 investors sold UEIC shares while 41 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 12.06 million shares or 2.41% less from 12.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability has 0.01% invested in Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC). First Mercantile Trust Co has 0.03% invested in Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC). Moreover, Panagora Asset Mngmt has 0.01% invested in Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) for 71,227 shares. Ameriprise Fincl has 0% invested in Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) for 77,995 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt Incorporated holds 0% or 11 shares in its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase And accumulated 0% or 16,790 shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0% or 5,180 shares. Quantbot Technologies Lp holds 0% or 400 shares. Indexiq Ltd Liability invested in 0.04% or 34,153 shares. Paloma Ptnrs Mgmt Comm accumulated 0% or 5,402 shares. D E Shaw, New York-based fund reported 89,920 shares. Georgia-based Cornercap Investment Counsel has invested 0.25% in Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 4,718 shares stake. Parkside Fincl Bank And, Missouri-based fund reported 19 shares. 2.06M are held by Blackrock Inc.

