Universal Electronics Inc. (UEIC) Reaches $48.53 52-Week High; Cra International (CRAI) Shorts Decreased By 7.5%

Cra International Inc (NASDAQ:CRAI) had a decrease of 7.5% in short interest. CRAI’s SI was 78,900 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 7.5% from 85,300 shares previously. With 63,500 avg volume, 1 days are for Cra International Inc (NASDAQ:CRAI)’s short sellers to cover CRAI’s short positions. The SI to Cra International Inc’s float is 1.02%. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $42.91. About 39,132 shares traded. CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) has declined 18.11% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.11% the S&P500. Some Historical CRAI News: 12/04/2018 – FirstEnergy’s Pennsylvania Default Service Program DSP-IV Auction: Information Session for Prospective Bidders on Wednesday, May 2, 2018; 26/04/2018 – CRA Intl 1Q EPS 67c; 22/05/2018 – CRA International Announces New Online Trading Platform; 26/04/2018 – CRA Intl Sees FY18 Rev $380M-$392M; 03/04/2018 – Charles River Associates (CRA) Announces Vice President Promotions; 23/04/2018 – DJ CRA International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CRAI); 02/05/2018 – CRA International Presenting at Conference May 9; 26/04/2018 – Charles River Associates (CRA) Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 26/04/2018 – CRA Intl 1Q Rev $99.5M; 12/04/2018 – FirstEnergy’s Pennsylvania Default Service Program DSP-IV Auction: Information Session for Prospective Bidders on Wednesday,

The stock of Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) hit a new 52-week high and has $52.41 target or 8.00% above today’s $48.53 share price. The 5 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $673.56 million company. The 1-year high was reported on Sep, 20 by Barchart.com. If the $52.41 price target is reached, the company will be worth $53.88 million more. The stock increased 1.02% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $48.53. About 49,389 shares traded. Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) has risen 22.34% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.34% the S&P500. Some Historical UEIC News: 23/04/2018 – UNIVERSAL ELECTRONICS IN PACT TO SELL GEMSTAR CHINA INTEREST; 22/05/2018 – Universal Electronics Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 29/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for WSFS Financial, Universal Electronics, Quanex Building Products, Envestnet; 03/05/2018 – Universal Electronics Sees 2Q Adj EPS 35c-Adj EPS 45c; 23/04/2018 – UNIVERSAL ELECTRONICS – ON APRIL 17, UNIT & GUANGZHOU JUNHAO INVESTMENT CO MUTUALLY AGREED TO TERMINATE SEPT. 30, 2016 TRANSFER AGREEMENT; 03/05/2018 – Universal Electronics 1Q Loss/Shr 4c; 11/05/2018 – Universal Electronics Presenting at Conference May 24; 22/05/2018 – Universal Electronics to Present in Two June Conferences; 23/04/2018 – UNIVERSAL ELECTRONICS – C.G. DEVELOPMENT LIMITED TO SELL ITS OWNERSHIP INTEREST IN GEMSTAR TECHNOLOGY (CHINA) TO GUANGZHOU MUXIA HOTEL MANAGEMENT; 03/05/2018 – Universal Electronics 1Q Adj EPS 62c

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.04, from 2.28 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 10 investors sold Universal Electronics Inc. shares while 41 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 12.06 million shares or 2.41% less from 12.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Common Retirement Fund holds 13,200 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 614 are owned by Pnc Financial Ser Grp Inc. Invest Counselors Of Maryland Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 392,161 shares. Art Ltd Company reported 0.06% in Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC). Cornercap Inv Counsel has invested 0.25% in Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC). Frontier Lc stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC). Manufacturers Life Insurance The stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC). Deutsche State Bank Ag accumulated 27,003 shares. Gsa Prns Llp has invested 0.05% in Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC). 16,790 are held by Jpmorgan Chase & Co. State Street holds 404,829 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Parametric Port Assoc Limited Liability Co holds 30,918 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0% or 4,718 shares in its portfolio. Massachusetts-based Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0% in Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC). Legal & General Group Public Limited Liability invested in 32,683 shares or 0% of the stock.

Analysts await Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.59 EPS, up 742.86% or $0.52 from last year’s $0.07 per share. UEIC’s profit will be $8.19M for 20.56 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.37 actual EPS reported by Universal Electronics Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -259.46% EPS growth.

Universal Electronics Inc. develops and makes pre-programmed and universal wireless remote control products, audio-video accessories, software, and intelligent wireless automation components for home entertainment and automation systems. The company has market cap of $673.56 million. The firm offers universal infrared and radio frequency remote controls; integrated circuits on which its software and universal device control database is embedded; and software, firmware, and technology solutions, which enable devices, such as televisions, set-top boxes, stereos, smart phones, tablets, gaming controllers, and other consumer electronic devices to wirelessly connect and interact with home networks and interactive services to control and deliver digital entertainment and information. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides proprietary and standards RF sensors for residential security, safety, and automation applications; and audio-video accessories, as well as licenses intellectual property, including its patented technologies, trademarks, and database of home connectivity software and control codes.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.43, from 1.35 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 15 investors sold CRA International, Inc. shares while 36 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 6.30 million shares or 2.41% less from 6.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 6,035 are owned by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System. Panagora Asset Management reported 93,920 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Martingale Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership invested 0.01% in CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI). Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Liability Co has invested 0% in CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI). Parallax Volatility Advisers L P invested 0% of its portfolio in CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI). Lsv Asset Mngmt holds 9,000 shares. Meeder Asset Management invested in 0% or 37 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Inc Md stated it has 0% of its portfolio in CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI). Blackrock Incorporated owns 878,266 shares. Renaissance Technology Lc reported 465,731 shares. State Teachers Retirement Sys invested in 0% or 700 shares. D E Shaw And Com owns 0% invested in CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) for 44,613 shares. Thb Asset Mgmt owns 107,904 shares or 0.66% of their US portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement Systems stated it has 12,104 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Deutsche Bancorp Ag owns 10,614 shares.

CRA International, Inc., a consulting company, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services worldwide. The company has market cap of $337.94 million. The firm advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides firms through critical business strategy and performance-related issues. It has a 17.23 P/E ratio. It provides consulting services, including research and analysis, expert testimony, and support in litigation and regulatory proceedings in the areas of finance, accounting, economics, insurance, and forensic accounting and investigations to corporate clients and attorneys.

