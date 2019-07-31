Universal Electronics Inc. (UEIC) Reaches $43.41 After 9.00% Up Move; Albion Financial Group Has Raised Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Holding By $491,530

The stock of Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 3.88% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $43.41. About 63,292 shares traded. Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) has risen 51.18% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 46.75% the S&P500. Some Historical UEIC News: 03/05/2018 – Universal Electronics 1Q Adj EPS 62c; 03/05/2018 – UNIVERSAL ELECTRONICS 1Q ADJ EPS 62C, EST. 64C; 22/05/2018 – Universal Electronics Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 29/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for WSFS Financial, Universal Electronics, Quanex Building Products, Envestnet; 11/05/2018 – Universal Electronics Presenting at Conference May 24; 23/05/2018 – Universal Electronics Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Universal Electronics Sees 2Q Adj EPS 35c-Adj EPS 45c; 23/04/2018 – UNIVERSAL ELECTRONICS IN PACT TO SELL GEMSTAR CHINA INTEREST; 22/05/2018 – Universal Electronics to Present in Two June Conferences; 23/04/2018 – UNIVERSAL ELECTRONICS – C.G. DEVELOPMENT LIMITED TO SELL ITS OWNERSHIP INTEREST IN GEMSTAR TECHNOLOGY (CHINA) TO GUANGZHOU MUXIA HOTEL MANAGEMENTThe move comes after 7 months positive chart setup for the $601.64M company. It was reported on Jul, 31 by Barchart.com. We have $47.32 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:UEIC worth $54.15 million more.

Albion Financial Group increased Unitedhealth Group Inc. (UNH) stake by 9.34% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Albion Financial Group acquired 1,990 shares as Unitedhealth Group Inc. (UNH)’s stock declined 10.51%. The Albion Financial Group holds 23,293 shares with $5.76 million value, up from 21,303 last quarter. Unitedhealth Group Inc. now has $237.94B valuation. The stock decreased 1.79% or $4.56 during the last trading session, reaching $250.37. About 2.08M shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 2.81% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.24% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 06/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH HAD BEEN KEEPING REBATES INSURER GETS ON DRUGS; 17/05/2018 – New Report on Senior Health Shows Rural Health Disparities Persist, Suicide Rates Are Up; 28/03/2018 – AMERICAN RENAL ASSOCIATES – CO’S UNIT & ITS UNIT ARE DEFENDANTS IN A LAWSUIT INITIALLY FILED ON JULY 1, 2016 BY 3 AFFILIATES OF UNITEDHEALTH GROUP; 13/04/2018 – Tenet’s complicated Conifer sale in second round; 13/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – LARRY RENFRO TO LEAD ENTERPRISEWIDE GROWTH EFFORTS, OPTUM VENTURES INVESTMENT FUNDS; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth profit beats and it raises 2018 outlook; 02/04/2018 – Shares of Anthem, UnitedHealth and Medicaid-provider Centene rise in premarket trading after sources confirm early deals talks between Walmart and Humana; 15/03/2018 – The Dow traded 114 points higher, with UnitedHealth contributing the most to the gains; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC UNH.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $11.70 TO $11.95; 17/04/2018 – CORRECT: UNITEDHEALTH BOOSTS FORECAST FOR 2018

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $6.14 million activity. Shares for $4.64M were bought by WICHMANN DAVID S on Friday, May 3. 6,430 shares were bought by MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III, worth $1.50 million.

More notable recent UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “GE, Square And More ‘Fast Money’ Picks For July 30 – Benzinga” on July 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Now The Time To Put UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “UnitedHealth Group (UNH) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Options Traders Strike as UnitedHealth Breaks Out – Yahoo Finance” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “UnitedHealth Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paragon Mngmt, Colorado-based fund reported 1,200 shares. Zwj Invest Counsel holds 977 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Bridges Inv Management accumulated 120,251 shares or 1.21% of the stock. Kbc Gru Nv stated it has 468,430 shares or 0.95% of all its holdings. Cypress Cap Management Limited Liability (Wy) invested 0.01% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). 32,726 are held by Stewart Patten Com Ltd Com. Malaga Cove Limited Liability has invested 0.37% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Pettee Investors invested 0.45% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Veritas Asset Limited Liability Partnership holds 5.45% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 2.45M shares. Sigma Planning Corp accumulated 15,381 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Moreover, Invest Mgmt Of Virginia Llc has 0.22% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Markston Ltd Company owns 2,655 shares. Atika Cap Management Ltd Company invested in 5,500 shares. Ami Investment Mgmt, Indiana-based fund reported 4,591 shares. Cim Investment Mangement reported 6,779 shares.

Among 5 analysts covering UnitedHealth (NYSE:UNH), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. UnitedHealth had 15 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Friday, July 12. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, April 17 with “Overweight”. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained the shares of UNH in report on Tuesday, March 12 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup given on Wednesday, April 17. Barclays Capital maintained UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) rating on Wednesday, April 17. Barclays Capital has “Overweight” rating and $270 target. Raymond James maintained UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) on Wednesday, April 17 with “Strong Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald on Thursday, February 21 with “Buy”.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.02, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 7 investors sold Universal Electronics Inc. shares while 25 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 12.36 million shares or 10.14% more from 11.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 54 were reported by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Co. Moreover, Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio has 0% invested in Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) for 7,141 shares. D E Shaw And invested 0% of its portfolio in Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested in 0% or 12,404 shares. Amer Gru, a New York-based fund reported 10,219 shares. Citadel Advisors Ltd Com holds 0% or 114,997 shares in its portfolio. Synovus Fincl accumulated 174 shares. Wells Fargo Company Mn stated it has 0% in Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC). Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 0% invested in Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC). Ameritas Investment Prtn Inc has invested 0% in Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC). Mason Street Advsrs Lc invested 0% in Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC). Blackrock Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC). Boothbay Fund Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 11,720 shares. Pnc Fincl Services Group Inc holds 562 shares. Eagle Asset reported 2.32 million shares.

More notable recent Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Weâ€™re Not Keen On Universal Electronics Inc.â€™s (NASDAQ:UEIC) 1.1% Return On Capital – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Universal Electronics to Host Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results Conference Call on August 8th – Business Wire” published on July 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Universal Electronics Inc.’s (NASDAQ:UEIC) Balance Sheet A Threat To Its Future? – Yahoo Finance” on June 04, 2019. More interesting news about Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Garmin Adds Enhanced Engine Monitoring to Aviation Line-Up – Nasdaq” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did You Manage To Avoid Universal Electronics’s (NASDAQ:UEIC) 40% Share Price Drop? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 05, 2019.

Analysts await Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) to report earnings on August, 8 after the close. They expect $0.40 EPS, down 75.00% or $1.20 from last year’s $1.6 per share. UEIC’s profit will be $5.54 million for 27.13 P/E if the $0.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.07 actual EPS reported by Universal Electronics Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -671.43% EPS growth.