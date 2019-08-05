Universal Electronics Inc. (UEIC) Reaches $40.19 After 5.00% Up Move; 0 Analysts Bullish Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (SC)

The stock of Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 4.42% or $1.7 during the last trading session, reaching $40.19. About 109,258 shares traded. Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) has risen 22.34% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.34% the S&P500. Some Historical UEIC News: 29/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for WSFS Financial, Universal Electronics, Quanex Building Products, Envestnet; 19/04/2018 DJ Universal Electronics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UEIC); 23/04/2018 – UNIVERSAL ELECTRONICS IN PACT TO SELL GEMSTAR CHINA INTEREST; 03/05/2018 – Universal Electronics 1Q Loss/Shr 4c; 23/04/2018 – UNIVERSAL ELECTRONICS – ON APRIL 17, UNIT & GUANGZHOU JUNHAO INVESTMENT CO MUTUALLY AGREED TO TERMINATE SEPT. 30, 2016 TRANSFER AGREEMENT; 22/05/2018 – Universal Electronics to Present in Two June Conferences; 03/05/2018 – Universal Electronics Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 18c-Loss 28c; 11/05/2018 – Universal Electronics Presenting at Conference May 24; 03/05/2018 – Universal Electronics 1Q Adj EPS 62c; 03/05/2018 – UNIVERSAL ELECTRONICS SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 35C TO 45C, EST. 90CThe move comes after 6 months positive chart setup for the $557.01M company. It was reported on Aug, 5 by Barchart.com. We have $42.20 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:UEIC worth $27.85 million more.

Among 4 analysts covering Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Santander Consumer USA had 10 analyst reports since April 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. JP Morgan upgraded Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) rating on Tuesday, April 16. JP Morgan has “Neutral” rating and $23 target. The company was maintained on Thursday, July 25 by Morgan Stanley. As per Monday, April 22, the company rating was downgraded by PiperJaffray. See Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) latest ratings:

25/07/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $24.0000 New Target: $26.0000 Maintain

25/07/2019 Broker: BTIG Research Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Downgrade

17/07/2019 Broker: Janney Capital Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Downgrade

20/06/2019 Broker: Susquehanna Old Rating: Positive New Rating: Neutral Downgrade

10/06/2019 Broker: Buckingham Research Rating: Neutral New Target: $24.0000 Initiates Coverage On

30/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

06/05/2019 Broker: Compass Point Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Downgrade

24/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

22/04/2019 Broker: PiperJaffray Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Neutral New Target: $24 Downgrade

16/04/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Old Rating: Underweight New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $20 New Target: $23 Upgrade

Universal Electronics Inc. develops and makes pre-programmed and universal wireless remote control products, audio-video accessories, software, and intelligent wireless automation components for home entertainment and automation systems. The company has market cap of $557.01 million. The firm offers universal infrared and radio frequency remote controls; integrated circuits on which its software and universal device control database is embedded; and software, firmware, and technology solutions, which enable devices, such as televisions, set-top boxes, stereos, smart phones, tablets, gaming controllers, and other consumer electronic devices to wirelessly connect and interact with home networks and interactive services to control and deliver digital entertainment and information. It has a 48.72 P/E ratio. It also provides proprietary and standards RF sensors for residential security, safety, and automation applications; and audio-video accessories, as well as licenses intellectual property, including its patented technologies, trademarks, and database of home connectivity software and control codes.

Analysts await Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) to report earnings on August, 8 after the close. They expect $0.40 earnings per share, down 75.00% or $1.20 from last year’s $1.6 per share. UEIC’s profit will be $5.54 million for 25.12 P/E if the $0.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.07 actual earnings per share reported by Universal Electronics Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -671.43% EPS growth.

More notable recent Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “82 Biggest Movers From Friday – Benzinga” on August 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Universal Electronics Inc.’s (NASDAQ:UEIC) Balance Sheet A Threat To Its Future? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did You Manage To Avoid Universal Electronics’s (NASDAQ:UEIC) 40% Share Price Drop? – Yahoo Finance” on May 05, 2019. More interesting news about Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Weâ€™re Not Keen On Universal Electronics Inc.â€™s (NASDAQ:UEIC) 1.1% Return On Capital – Yahoo Finance” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Universal Electronics (UEIC) to Report Q2 Results: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Universal Electronics had 6 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, February 22, the company rating was maintained by Sidoti. On Monday, June 10 the stock rating was upgraded by Sidoti to “Buy”. FBR Capital maintained Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) on Friday, February 22 with “Buy” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.02, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 7 investors sold Universal Electronics Inc. shares while 25 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 12.36 million shares or 10.14% more from 11.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Howland Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company has 9,294 shares. Principal Grp Inc reported 110,942 shares. Riverhead Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 2,451 shares. Goldman Sachs Inc, a New York-based fund reported 70,774 shares. Ameritas Invest holds 1,223 shares. 31,255 were accumulated by New York State Teachers Retirement System. Mason Street Ltd Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) for 4,434 shares. Moreover, Amer Grp has 0% invested in Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) for 10,219 shares. 459 were reported by Ls Invest Advisors Ltd Co. Metropolitan Life Insur New York reported 0.03% in Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC). Bancorp Of Ny Mellon owns 174,608 shares. Segall Bryant Hamill Limited holds 0.07% or 123,560 shares. 34,402 are owned by California Pub Employees Retirement Systems. Voya Inv Mgmt Llc reported 0% stake. Invesco has 0% invested in Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC).

More notable recent Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (SC) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Santander Consumer Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For July 24, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 17, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Sonoco Releases Corporate Responsibility Report NYSE:SON – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.72 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 0.69 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 24 investors sold Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. shares while 72 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 105.84 million shares or 4.39% less from 110.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Qs Invsts Lc, New York-based fund reported 117,107 shares. Aviva Pcl invested in 44,116 shares. Canyon Capital Advsr Llc accumulated 4.95% or 9.70 million shares. United Automobile Association has invested 0% of its portfolio in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC). Cwm Lc reported 0% in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC). Jennison Assoc Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 59,713 shares or 0% of the stock. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc invested in 1.31 million shares or 0.01% of the stock. Natixis invested in 0% or 21,323 shares. 51,463 are held by Ameriprise Fin Inc. Proshare Advsrs Lc accumulated 14,736 shares or 0% of the stock. Gru has invested 0% in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC). Westpac Bk accumulated 35,550 shares or 0% of the stock. Retail Bank Of Montreal Can has 256,411 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Us Commercial Bank De holds 0% in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) or 2,555 shares. Signaturefd Lc owns 2,255 shares.

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc., a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. The company has market cap of $9.00 billion. The Company’s vehicle finance services and products include retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit. It has a 9.57 P/E ratio. The firm also offers financial services and products related to motorcycles, recreational vehicles, and marine vehicles; originates vehicle loans through a Web direct lending program; purchases vehicle retail installment contracts from other lenders; and services automobile, and recreational and marine vehicle portfolios for other lenders.