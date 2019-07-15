Universal Electronics Inc. (UEIC) Analysts See $0.40 EPS; Templeton Global Income Fund Has 1 Sentiment

Templeton Global Income Fund (GIM) investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.07, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. The ratio fall, as 39 active investment managers opened new and increased stock positions, while 39 sold and reduced their holdings in Templeton Global Income Fund. The active investment managers in our database now have: 31.85 million shares, down from 33.38 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Templeton Global Income Fund in top ten stock positions decreased from 2 to 0 for a decrease of 2. Sold All: 14 Reduced: 25 Increased: 27 New Position: 12.

Analysts expect Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) to report $0.40 EPS on August, 1.They anticipate $1.20 EPS change or 75.00% from last quarter’s $1.6 EPS. UEIC’s profit would be $5.54 million giving it 26.61 P/E if the $0.40 EPS is correct. After having $-0.07 EPS previously, Universal Electronics Inc.’s analysts see -671.43% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.44% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $42.57. About 54,487 shares traded. Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) has risen 51.18% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 46.75% the S&P500. Some Historical UEIC News: 23/04/2018 – UNIVERSAL ELECTRONICS – ON APRIL 17, UNIT & GUANGZHOU JUNHAO INVESTMENT CO MUTUALLY AGREED TO TERMINATE SEPT. 30, 2016 TRANSFER AGREEMENT; 22/05/2018 – Universal Electronics Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 03/05/2018 – Universal Electronics Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 18c-Loss 28c; 03/05/2018 – UNIVERSAL ELECTRONICS 1Q ADJ EPS 62C, EST. 64C; 03/05/2018 – Universal Electronics 1Q Adj EPS 62c; 03/05/2018 – Universal Electronics 1Q Loss/Shr 4c; 11/05/2018 – Universal Electronics Presenting at Conference May 24; 22/05/2018 – Universal Electronics to Present in Two June Conferences; 29/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for WSFS Financial, Universal Electronics, Quanex Building Products, Envestnet; 19/04/2018 DJ Universal Electronics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UEIC)

Rivernorth Capital Management Llc holds 2.1% of its portfolio in Templeton Global Income Fund for 5.05 million shares. Jnba Financial Advisors owns 1.36 million shares or 1.84% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Windsor Capital Management Llc has 1.39% invested in the company for 468,759 shares. The California-based Evanson Asset Management Llc has invested 1.26% in the stock. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co, a Texas-based fund reported 2.98 million shares.

It closed at $6.39 lastly. It is down 0.32% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.11% the S&P500.

Templeton Global Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc. The company has market cap of $857.18 million. It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc. It has a 44.69 P/E ratio. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.02, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 7 investors sold Universal Electronics Inc. shares while 25 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 12.36 million shares or 10.14% more from 11.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) for 161,651 shares. Manchester Capital Mngmt Lc reported 1,527 shares stake. Dimensional Fund Advsr L P invested in 0.01% or 972,081 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Management Limited Liability has 0% invested in Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) for 395 shares. Millennium Mgmt Limited Liability Com has 0.01% invested in Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) for 200,036 shares. Cornercap Counsel stated it has 0.25% of its portfolio in Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC). 12,115 are owned by Art Advsr Ltd. Pacific Ridge Capital Ltd Liability Corp reported 112,382 shares. Ameritas Invest Prtnrs reported 1,223 shares. Segall Bryant And Hamill Ltd Liability holds 0.07% or 123,560 shares. Comerica Comml Bank holds 13,773 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Frontier Cap Ltd invested in 0.14% or 521,379 shares. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky reported 0% of its portfolio in Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC). Deutsche Savings Bank Ag reported 128,463 shares. Invesco Ltd reported 50,994 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Universal Electronics Inc. develops and makes pre-programmed and universal wireless remote control products, audio-video accessories, software, and intelligent wireless automation components for home entertainment and automation systems. The company has market cap of $590.00 million. The firm offers universal infrared and radio frequency remote controls; integrated circuits on which its software and universal device control database is embedded; and software, firmware, and technology solutions, which enable devices, such as televisions, set-top boxes, stereos, smart phones, tablets, gaming controllers, and other consumer electronic devices to wirelessly connect and interact with home networks and interactive services to control and deliver digital entertainment and information. It has a 51.6 P/E ratio. It also provides proprietary and standards RF sensors for residential security, safety, and automation applications; and audio-video accessories, as well as licenses intellectual property, including its patented technologies, trademarks, and database of home connectivity software and control codes.

Among 2 analysts covering Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Universal Electronics had 6 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Sidoti maintained Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) rating on Friday, February 22. Sidoti has “Buy” rating and $49 target. As per Monday, June 10, the company rating was upgraded by Sidoti. The stock of Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) earned “Buy” rating by FBR Capital on Friday, February 22.