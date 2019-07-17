Universal Electronics Inc. (UEIC) Analysts See $0.40 EPS; Sprouts Farmers Market Has 1.15 Sentiment

Analysts expect Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) to report $0.40 EPS on August, 1.They anticipate $1.20 EPS change or 75.00% from last quarter’s $1.6 EPS. UEIC’s profit would be $5.54 million giving it 26.29 P/E if the $0.40 EPS is correct. After having $-0.07 EPS previously, Universal Electronics Inc.’s analysts see -671.43% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $42.07. About 14,547 shares traded. Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) has risen 51.18% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 46.75% the S&P500. Some Historical UEIC News: 23/05/2018 – Universal Electronics Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 22/05/2018 – Universal Electronics Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 03/05/2018 – Universal Electronics 1Q Adj EPS 62c; 11/05/2018 – Universal Electronics Presenting at Conference May 24; 23/04/2018 – UNIVERSAL ELECTRONICS – ON APRIL 17, UNIT & GUANGZHOU JUNHAO INVESTMENT CO MUTUALLY AGREED TO TERMINATE SEPT. 30, 2016 TRANSFER AGREEMENT; 19/04/2018 DJ Universal Electronics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UEIC); 23/04/2018 – UNIVERSAL ELECTRONICS IN PACT TO SELL GEMSTAR CHINA INTEREST; 03/05/2018 – Universal Electronics 1Q Loss/Shr 4c; 23/04/2018 – UNIVERSAL ELECTRONICS – C.G. DEVELOPMENT LIMITED TO SELL ITS OWNERSHIP INTEREST IN GEMSTAR TECHNOLOGY (CHINA) TO GUANGZHOU MUXIA HOTEL MANAGEMENT; 29/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for WSFS Financial, Universal Electronics, Quanex Building Products, Envestnet

Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (SFM) investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. It's up 0.14, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 125 hedge funds started new and increased stock positions, while 109 sold and reduced stakes in Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. The hedge funds in our database now have: 109.69 million shares, down from 117.23 million shares in 2018Q4.

Universal Electronics Inc. develops and makes pre-programmed and universal wireless remote control products, audio-video accessories, software, and intelligent wireless automation components for home entertainment and automation systems. The company has market cap of $583.07 million. The firm offers universal infrared and radio frequency remote controls; integrated circuits on which its software and universal device control database is embedded; and software, firmware, and technology solutions, which enable devices, such as televisions, set-top boxes, stereos, smart phones, tablets, gaming controllers, and other consumer electronic devices to wirelessly connect and interact with home networks and interactive services to control and deliver digital entertainment and information. It has a 50.99 P/E ratio. It also provides proprietary and standards RF sensors for residential security, safety, and automation applications; and audio-video accessories, as well as licenses intellectual property, including its patented technologies, trademarks, and database of home connectivity software and control codes.

Among 2 analysts covering Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Universal Electronics had 6 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, February 22 by Sidoti. The stock of Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) earned “Buy” rating by FBR Capital on Friday, February 22. The stock of Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) earned “Buy” rating by Sidoti on Monday, June 10.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.02, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 7 investors sold Universal Electronics Inc. shares while 25 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 12.36 million shares or 10.14% more from 11.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Indexiq Advsrs Limited Liability Company stated it has 42,266 shares. Millennium Management Ltd holds 0.01% or 200,036 shares. 5,347 are owned by Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% in Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) or 9,630 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0% or 31,255 shares. State Common Retirement Fund owns 0% invested in Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) for 15,500 shares. Foundry Partners Lc holds 245,075 shares or 0.37% of its portfolio. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt Incorporated holds 79,117 shares. Art Advsrs Llc reported 12,115 shares stake. Ameritas Invest Ptnrs has invested 0% in Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC). Royal Bancorp Of Canada accumulated 538,697 shares. 9,120 are owned by Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership. 16,847 were reported by Morgan Stanley. 2.07 million are held by Blackrock. Ls Investment Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 459 shares.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc., a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.17 billion. The companyÂ’s stores offer fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, deli products, baked goods, dairy and dairy alternatives, frozen foods, body care and natural household items, and beer and wine. It has a 15.75 P/E ratio. As of May 04, 2017, it operated 260 stores in 15 states.

The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $18.36.

Lapides Asset Management Llc holds 2.88% of its portfolio in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. for 353,900 shares. Davidson Investment Advisors owns 829,030 shares or 1.87% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Farr Miller & Washington Llc Dc has 1.61% invested in the company for 874,563 shares. The Ohio-based Shaker Investments Llc Oh has invested 1.31% in the stock. Agf Investments America Inc., a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 129,851 shares.