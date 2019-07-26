Universal Electronics Inc. (UEIC) Analysts See $0.40 EPS; Rampart Investment Management Company Decreased Ball (BLL) Stake By $1.60 Million

Analysts expect Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) to report $0.40 EPS on August, 1.They anticipate $1.20 EPS change or 75.00% from last quarter’s $1.6 EPS. UEIC’s profit would be $5.54 million giving it 25.89 P/E if the $0.40 EPS is correct. After having $-0.07 EPS previously, Universal Electronics Inc.’s analysts see -671.43% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.15% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $41.42. About 38,555 shares traded. Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) has risen 51.18% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 46.75% the S&P500. Some Historical UEIC News: 29/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for WSFS Financial, Universal Electronics, Quanex Building Products, Envestnet; 03/05/2018 – Universal Electronics Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 18c-Loss 28c; 22/05/2018 – Universal Electronics to Present in Two June Conferences; 03/05/2018 – Universal Electronics Sees 2Q Adj EPS 35c-Adj EPS 45c; 03/05/2018 – Universal Electronics 1Q Loss/Shr 4c; 03/05/2018 – UNIVERSAL ELECTRONICS SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 35C TO 45C, EST. 90C; 23/04/2018 – UNIVERSAL ELECTRONICS – C.G. DEVELOPMENT LIMITED TO SELL ITS OWNERSHIP INTEREST IN GEMSTAR TECHNOLOGY (CHINA) TO GUANGZHOU MUXIA HOTEL MANAGEMENT; 22/05/2018 – Universal Electronics Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 23/04/2018 – UNIVERSAL ELECTRONICS IN PACT TO SELL GEMSTAR CHINA INTEREST; 03/05/2018 – Universal Electronics 1Q Adj EPS 62c

Rampart Investment Management Company Llc increased Us Bancorp Del (NYSE:USB) stake by 8,230 shares to 22,838 valued at $1.10 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc (NYSE:MMC) stake by 24,118 shares and now owns 28,952 shares. Flir Sys Inc (NASDAQ:FLIR) was raised too.

Among 4 analysts covering Ball (NYSE:BLL), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Ball had 10 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, February 21 by Wells Fargo. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Wednesday, April 17. Citigroup maintained Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) rating on Friday, April 5. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $68 target. As per Friday, February 15, the company rating was downgraded by UBS. The company was maintained on Thursday, July 11 by Citigroup. BMO Capital Markets maintained Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) on Wednesday, February 13 with “Outperform” rating. On Wednesday, June 5 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. Wells Fargo maintained Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) rating on Friday, May 17. Wells Fargo has “Outperform” rating and $6800 target.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.49, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 36 investors sold BLL shares while 173 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 262.22 million shares or 4.96% less from 275.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Quadrant LP Ca holds 142,860 shares or 0.63% of its portfolio. Td Asset Management reported 631,174 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Company invested in 29,806 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Japan-based Sumitomo Mitsui Tru has invested 0.07% in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL). Citadel Advisors Ltd Liability Corp invested 0% in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL). Nuwave Invest Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 1.44% stake. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability Company holds 7,226 shares. Cannell Peter B Co holds 222,415 shares or 0.5% of its portfolio. Burney has invested 0.21% in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL). Acadian Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp reported 0% in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL). Seabridge Invest Advsrs Lc stated it has 1,460 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Jpmorgan Chase stated it has 15.54M shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Ls Inv Advisors Ltd Company stated it has 0.04% in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL). San Francisco Sentry Grp Incorporated (Ca) owns 112 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Parkside Bancorp And reported 256 shares.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 insider sales for $6.16 million activity. $371,886 worth of stock was sold by Fisher Daniel William on Wednesday, February 6. Another trade for 91,701 shares valued at $5.06 million was made by HAYES JOHN A on Wednesday, February 13. On Wednesday, February 6 the insider MORRISON SCOTT C sold $725,018.

Analysts await Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.65 earnings per share, up 12.07% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.58 per share. BLL’s profit will be $217.58 million for 27.42 P/E if the $0.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.49 actual earnings per share reported by Ball Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 32.65% EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Universal Electronics had 6 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, February 22 by Sidoti. FBR Capital maintained the shares of UEIC in report on Friday, February 22 with “Buy” rating. Sidoti upgraded Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) on Monday, June 10 to “Buy” rating.

Universal Electronics Inc. develops and makes pre-programmed and universal wireless remote control products, audio-video accessories, software, and intelligent wireless automation components for home entertainment and automation systems. The company has market cap of $574.06 million. The firm offers universal infrared and radio frequency remote controls; integrated circuits on which its software and universal device control database is embedded; and software, firmware, and technology solutions, which enable devices, such as televisions, set-top boxes, stereos, smart phones, tablets, gaming controllers, and other consumer electronic devices to wirelessly connect and interact with home networks and interactive services to control and deliver digital entertainment and information. It has a 50.21 P/E ratio. It also provides proprietary and standards RF sensors for residential security, safety, and automation applications; and audio-video accessories, as well as licenses intellectual property, including its patented technologies, trademarks, and database of home connectivity software and control codes.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.02, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 7 investors sold Universal Electronics Inc. shares while 25 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 12.36 million shares or 10.14% more from 11.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Frontier Cap Mngmt Com Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.14% in Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC). Sg Americas Ltd Com holds 0% or 5,464 shares. Lapides Asset Management Limited Liability reported 1.64% of its portfolio in Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC). 2.07 million were accumulated by Blackrock Inc. 972,081 were reported by Dimensional Fund Ltd Partnership. Millennium Management Limited Liability stated it has 200,036 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 40,936 shares or 0% of the stock. Principal Financial Grp owns 0% invested in Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) for 110,942 shares. Kennedy Mngmt holds 0.07% or 84,412 shares in its portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund stated it has 9,374 shares. Caxton Assoc Lp, a New Jersey-based fund reported 7,384 shares. Invesco Ltd has invested 0% in Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC). First Mercantile Company holds 0.07% or 7,847 shares in its portfolio. Stifel holds 12,727 shares. Segall Bryant & Hamill Limited Company reported 0.07% in Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC).