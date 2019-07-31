Universal Display (OLED) Touches $216.84 High on Jul, 31; Mondelez International (MDLZ)’s Sentiment Is 0.99

The stock of Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) reached all time high today, Jul, 31 and still has $234.19 target or 8.00% above today’s $216.84 share price. This indicates more upside for the $10.24B company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $234.19 PT is reached, the company will be worth $818.96 million more. The stock increased 1.68% or $3.58 during the last trading session, reaching $216.84. About 219,179 shares traded. Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) has risen 68.03% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 63.60% the S&P500. Some Historical OLED News: 15/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Exits Universal Display; 03/05/2018 – UNIVERSAL DISPLAY SEES FY REV. $280.0M TO $310.0M, EST. $358.7M; 03/05/2018 – UNIVERSAL DISPLAY – FIRST HALF OF YEAR BEING IMPACTED BY SOFT PREMIUM SMARTPHONE MARKET; IN SECOND HALF, EXPECT TO SEE PICK-UP IN OLED PANEL DEMAND; 06/04/2018 – Tech Today: Sandberg Speaks, Defending Micron, Cheers for OLED — Barron’s Blog; 29/05/2018 – Acacia Research’s activists confident as ISS decision nears –; 03/05/2018 – Universal Display 1Q Rev $43.6M; 29/05/2018 – Universal Display Duel: J.P. Morgan Says Wait, Goldman Sees Nice Setup — Barron’s Blog; 09/05/2018 – Columbus Circle Investors Exits Position in Universal Display; 03/05/2018 – UNIVERSAL DISPLAY 1Q REV. $43.6M, EST. $51.9M; 19/03/2018 – OLED: Universal Display, other Apple suppliers fall as company t

Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ) investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. The ratio dived, as 448 active investment managers increased or started new holdings, while 453 sold and decreased their stakes in Mondelez International Inc. The active investment managers in our database now hold: 1.04 billion shares, down from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Mondelez International Inc in top ten holdings increased from 13 to 16 for an increase of 3. Sold All: 54 Reduced: 399 Increased: 321 New Position: 127.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.40 million activity.

Lindsell Train Ltd holds 30.74% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. for 31.84 million shares. First Trust Bank Ltd. owns 105,300 shares or 14.79% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Trian Fund Management L.P. has 10.06% invested in the company for 18.82 million shares. The New York-based Lipe & Dalton has invested 4.51% in the stock. Corda Investment Management Llc., a Texas-based fund reported 717,375 shares.

The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $54.38. About 3.25 million shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (MDLZ) has risen 32.15% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.72% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 06/05/2018 – Mondelēz International to Acquire Tate’s Bake Shop; 28/03/2018 – Mondelēz International Foundation Launches Healthy Lifestyle Programs Covering 10 Countries; 11/04/2018 – MONDELEZ REPORTS ON COCOA LIFE SUSTAINABLE SOURCING PROGRAM; 29/03/2018 – MONDELEZ – DEBORA KOYAMA ASSUMES ROLE OF REGIONAL CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER FOR EUROPE, JOINING FROM ABINBEV; 30/05/2018 – Mondelez Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 05/03/2018 – Mondelez Follows Apple, McDonald’s in Offering Debut Maple Bonds; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q Operating Margin 18.1%; 27/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Names Paulette Alviti Chief Human Resources Officer; 15/05/2018 – TRIAN REDUCED MDLZ, WEN, PNR IN 1Q: 13F; 20/04/2018 – The Weinberg Capital Group Announces New Board Member For Convenience Valet

Mondelez International, Inc., through its subsidiaries, makes and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. The company has market cap of $78.33 billion. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; gums and candies; coffee and powdered beverages; and cheese and grocery products. It has a 21.29 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s primary snack brand portfolio includes Nabisco, Oreo, LU, and belVita biscuits; Cadbury, Milka, Cadbury Dairy Milk, and Toblerone chocolates; Trident gums; Halls candies; and Tang powdered beverages.

Analysts await Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) to report earnings on August, 1 after the close. They expect $0.46 EPS, up 100.00% or $0.23 from last year’s $0.23 per share. OLED’s profit will be $21.72 million for 117.85 P/E if the $0.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual EPS reported by Universal Display Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -30.30% negative EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Universal Display had 11 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Susquehanna maintained Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) on Tuesday, March 26 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 19 by Susquehanna. The stock of Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, February 22 by Needham. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Monday, May 6. Roth Capital maintained the shares of OLED in report on Tuesday, February 26 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Buy” on Friday, February 22.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 27 investors sold Universal Display Corporation shares while 94 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 34.81 million shares or 13.47% less from 40.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED). The Wisconsin-based Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt has invested 0% in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED). Natl Asset, New York-based fund reported 1,768 shares. Creative Planning has 0.01% invested in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED). Domini Impact Invests Ltd accumulated 7.23% or 3,079 shares. Brown Advisory Inc has invested 0% in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED). Federated Invsts Pa, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 14,064 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Inc Md has invested 0% in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED). United Capital Financial Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 4,456 shares. Credit Suisse Ag owns 38,664 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. First Manhattan Communication invested in 150 shares. Parametrica Management Limited has invested 0.61% in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED). Point72 Asset Management Ltd Partnership reported 10,700 shares. The Massachusetts-based Fernwood Invest Management Ltd Llc has invested 0.83% in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED). Verition Fund Mgmt Ltd Liability accumulated 4,070 shares.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode technologies and materials for use in flat panel displays and solid-state lighting applications. The company has market cap of $10.24 billion. It owns, exclusively licenses, or has the sole right to sublicense approximately 4,200 patents issued and pending worldwide. It has a 122.51 P/E ratio. The firm licenses and supplies its proprietary UniversalPHOLED materials to display manufacturers and others.