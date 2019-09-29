Universal Display (OLED) Stock Price Rose While Btr Capital Management Has Lowered Position by $1.09 Million; Nikko Asset Management Americas Cut Holding in Kratos Defense & Security Solu (KTOS) by $3.00 Million

Btr Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Universal Display Corp (OLED) by 67.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btr Capital Management Inc sold 5,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 34.16% . The institutional investor held 2,750 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $517,000, down from 8,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btr Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Universal Display Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.21% or $7.43 during the last trading session, reaching $169.1. About 848,893 shares traded or 23.68% up from the average. Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) has risen 119.08% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 119.08% the S&P500. Some Historical OLED News: 14/05/2018 – DSAM Partners Adds Goldman Sachs, Exits Universal Display: 13F; 03/05/2018 – UNIVERSAL DISPLAY 1Q EPS 13C, EST. 13C; 17/05/2018 – Universal Display Corporation to Showcase Phosphorescent OLEDs and Organic Vapor Jet Printing at SID Display Week 2018; 03/05/2018 – Universal Display Corporation Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.06 per Share; 15/05/2018 – Newbrook Capital Advisors LP Exits Universal Display; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Universal Display; 03/05/2018 – Universal Display 1Q Rev $43.6M; 29/05/2018 – Acacia Research’s activists confident as ISS decision nears –; 23/05/2018 – Universal Display Receives 2018 BOE Technology Supplier Award for Outstanding Strategic Partner; 03/05/2018 – UNIVERSAL DISPLAY – FIRST HALF OF YEAR BEING IMPACTED BY SOFT PREMIUM SMARTPHONE MARKET; IN SECOND HALF, EXPECT TO SEE PICK-UP IN OLED PANEL DEMAND

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc decreased its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solu (KTOS) by 29.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc sold 136,489 shares as the company’s stock rose 56.21% . The institutional investor held 333,762 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.64M, down from 470,251 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc who had been investing in Kratos Defense & Security Solu for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.95B market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $18.37. About 1.06M shares traded. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) has risen 94.55% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 94.55% the S&P500. Some Historical KTOS News: 10/05/2018 – Kratos Backs FY18 Rev $640M-$650M; 16/03/2018 – $KTOS management guidance worth the paper it is written on. $1bn wasted on M&A promising 16% EBITDA margins, they now stand at 7%. #failure; 20/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-TEXTRON INC TXT.N , KRATOS DEFENSE & SECURITY SOLUTIONS INC KTOS.O , BOEING CO BA.N , LOCKHEED MARTIN CORP LMT; 19/03/2018 – KRATOS BELIEVES INSIDERS CURRENTLY OWN ABOUT 15% OF CO; 10/05/2018 – KRATOS SEES FY REV. $640M TO $650M, EST. $646.1M; 22/05/2018 – Kratos Ballistic Missile Target Supports Terminal High Altitude Area Defense System Exercise; 19/03/2018 – KRATOS DEFENSE AND SECURITY SOLUTIONS INC KTOS.O – KRATOS ISSUES A STATEMENT; 20/03/2018 – Mike Stone: Exclusive: Trump to boost exports of lethal drones to more U.S. allies w/@mattspetalnick $KTOS $TXT $BA $LMT; 24/05/2018 – Kratos Awarded Unmanned Aerial Target Drone Systems Contract With $93.3 M Potential Value; 16/03/2018 – $KTOS is essentially a struggling roll-up of tainted companies lead by a checkered management team with a history of value destruction #bearish

Analysts await Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.04 EPS, down 42.86% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.07 per share. KTOS’s profit will be $4.24M for 114.81 P/E if the $0.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.06 actual EPS reported by Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -33.33% negative EPS growth.

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc, which manages about $3.82B and $5.10 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bluebird Bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) by 36,485 shares to 133,786 shares, valued at $17.02M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intrexon Corp (NYSE:XON) by 1.55 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.70M shares, and has risen its stake in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.56, from 1.84 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 21 investors sold KTOS shares while 51 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 71.63 million shares or 0.91% more from 70.99 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Raymond James has invested 0.01% in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). Deutsche Savings Bank Ag invested in 308,549 shares. 1492 Cap Mngmt Limited Co has invested 2.96% in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). Jpmorgan Chase Co stated it has 0% in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). Benjamin F Edwards Incorporated stated it has 10,846 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Cibc World Markets has 78,263 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Proshare Advsr Lc has invested 0% in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). Moreover, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Tru has 1.74% invested in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) for 1.91 million shares. Sandler Mngmt has 304,750 shares. Tokio Marine Asset Mngmt Com Limited has 18,300 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Mcmillion Mgmt Inc has 485 shares. Oppenheimer And owns 21,800 shares. Us Bankshares De has 3,739 shares. Hood River Cap Mngmt Ltd Com owns 1.55M shares. Mutual Of America Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.11% of its portfolio in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 28 investors sold OLED shares while 100 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 31.72 million shares or 8.85% less from 34.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Washington Co reported 0.76% in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED). Mason Street Advisors Limited Liability stated it has 0.09% in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED). The New York-based Bank Of New York Mellon has invested 0.02% in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED). Stephens Ar reported 1,594 shares. Utd Services Automobile Association stated it has 6,485 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Oppenheimer & Com Incorporated holds 43,014 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED). Swiss National Bank stated it has 78,800 shares. Axa has invested 0.01% in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED). Taurus Asset Management Limited Com owns 6,455 shares. Moreover, Nuwave Mgmt Limited Liability has 0.01% invested in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) for 66 shares. Buckingham Asset Mngmt Ltd Company has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED). Private Wealth Ptnrs Limited Liability has invested 0.06% in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED). Geode Cap Management Limited Co invested 0.02% in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED). Jackson Wealth Management Llc reported 20,260 shares.

Btr Capital Management Inc, which manages about $543.26 million and $536.48 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in 3 by 8,228 shares to 105,573 shares, valued at $5.32 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.57 EPS, up 18.75% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.48 per share. OLED’s profit will be $26.85 million for 74.17 P/E if the $0.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.92 actual EPS reported by Universal Display Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -38.04% negative EPS growth.