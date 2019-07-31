Universal Display (OLED) Stake Held by Washington Trust Company; Shaker Investments Has Lowered Facebook (FB) Position as Share Value Rose

Washington Trust Company increased its stake in Universal Display Corp (OLED) by 4.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Washington Trust Company bought 3,017 shares as the company’s stock rose 41.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 74,711 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.62M, up from 71,694 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Washington Trust Company who had been investing in Universal Display Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $2.57 during the last trading session, reaching $210.69. About 457,353 shares traded. Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) has risen 68.03% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 63.60% the S&P500. Some Historical OLED News: 23/05/2018 – Universal Display Receives 2018 BOE Technology Supplier Award for Outstanding Strategic Partner; 15/05/2018 – Newbrook Capital Advisors LP Exits Universal Display; 03/05/2018 – Universal Display Corporation Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.06 per Share; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group LLP Exits Universal Display; 20/03/2018 – It seems that Ray soneira; 22/05/2018 – Universal Display at Goldman Sachs TechNet Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – UNIVERSAL DISPLAY 1Q REV. $43.6M, EST. $51.9M; 17/05/2018 – Universal Display Corporation to Showcase Phosphorescent OLEDs and Organic Vapor Jet Printing at SID Display Week 2018; 03/05/2018 – UNIVERSAL DISPLAY SEES FY REV. $280.0M TO $310.0M, EST. $358.7M; 06/04/2018 – Tech Today: Sandberg Speaks, Defending Micron, Cheers for OLED — Barron’s Blog

Shaker Investments Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 49.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shaker Investments Llc sold 1,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,950 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $325,000, down from 3,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shaker Investments Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $554.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.29% or $2.55 during the last trading session, reaching $194.49. About 9.31 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 05/03/2018 – Facebook’s top ad exec sends a video to advertisers about fake news and other issues; 21/03/2018 – The six ways Facebook plans to prevent another Cambridge Analytica incident; 23/03/2018 – MEDIA-Bolton was early beneficiary of Cambridge Analytica’s Facebook data- NYT; 15/05/2018 – FACEBOOK GOT 500-999 USER/ACCT U.S. NSL REQUESTS JAN.-JUNE ’17; 19/03/2018 – Facebook is in trouble on both sides of the Atlantic Ocean; 19/03/2018 – Enel: Agreement with Facebook Expands On Previous Agreement for Purchase of Rattlesnake Creek’s Output; 28/03/2018 – UK INTERIOR MINISTER RUDD SAYS INTERNET FIRMS SUCH AS FACEBOOK FB.O COULD DO MORE TO COMBAT ILLEGAL AND OFFENSIVE MATERIAL ON WEBSITES; 09/05/2018 – Ex-Facebook exec Chamath Palihapitiya: Burgeoning data privacy laws will lead to a massive revaluation of internet companies; 26/03/2018 – The Chronicle Herald: BREAKING: The U.S. Federal Trade Commission confirms it’s investigating the privacy practices of; 10/04/2018 – Live updates from Mark Zuckerberg’s testimony to Congress Tuesday The Facebook CEO is speaking during a Senate Judiciary Committee and Commerce Committee joint hearing

Washington Trust Company, which manages about $1.79B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amer Intl Grp (NYSE:AIG) by 13,204 shares to 217,314 shares, valued at $10.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK) by 1,068 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,151 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Etfs/Usa (IWB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.03 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 earnings per share, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53 billion for 25.06 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Shaker Investments Llc, which manages about $129.10M and $144.42 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 915 shares to 7,435 shares, valued at $2.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dorman Products Inc (NASDAQ:DORM) by 3,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,600 shares, and has risen its stake in Callon Pete Co Del (NYSE:CPE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $252,443 activity. Wehner David M. also sold $788,374 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Thursday, January 31. 5,300 shares valued at $795,000 were sold by Cox Christopher K on Wednesday, January 30.

