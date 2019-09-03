Universal Display (OLED) Shares Rose While Coastline Trust Co Has Increased Stake by $468,920; Frigate Ventures LP Has Increased Its Position in Argan (AGX) by $2.47 Million

Coastline Trust Co increased its stake in Universal Display Corp (OLED) by 54.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coastline Trust Co bought 3,085 shares as the company’s stock rose 34.16% . The institutional investor held 8,730 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.34M, up from 5,645 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coastline Trust Co who had been investing in Universal Display Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.29% or $4.71 during the last trading session, reaching $200.76. About 499,626 shares traded. Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) has risen 119.08% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 119.08% the S&P500. Some Historical OLED News: 03/05/2018 – Universal Display 1Q Rev $43.6M; 19/03/2018 – OLED: Universal Display, other Apple suppliers fall as company t; 29/05/2018 – Acacia Research’s activists confident as ISS decision nears –; 19/04/2018 – DJ Universal Display Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OLED); 03/05/2018 – UNIVERSAL DISPLAY CORP OLED.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $280 MLN TO $310 MLN; 03/05/2018 – UNIVERSAL DISPLAY – FIRST HALF OF YEAR BEING IMPACTED BY SOFT PREMIUM SMARTPHONE MARKET; IN SECOND HALF, EXPECT TO SEE PICK-UP IN OLED PANEL DEMAND; 03/05/2018 – UNIVERSAL DISPLAY CORP OLED.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP ABOUT 10 TO 15 PCT; 03/05/2018 – UNIVERSAL DISPLAY 1Q REV. $43.6M, EST. $51.9M; 03/05/2018 – Universal Display 1Q EPS 13c; 09/05/2018 – Universal Display Corporation Announces Participation at Upcoming Investor Conferences

Frigate Ventures Lp increased its stake in Argan Inc (AGX) by 115.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Frigate Ventures Lp bought 50,309 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.47% . The institutional investor held 93,694 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.68M, up from 43,385 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Frigate Ventures Lp who had been investing in Argan Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $614.21M market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $41.34. About 83,144 shares traded. Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) has risen 7.02% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.02% the S&P500. Some Historical AGX News: 11/04/2018 – ARGAN INC – PROJECT BACKLOG WAS $379 MLN AS OF JANUARY 31, 2018, DOWN FROM $1.0 BLN AT END OF PRIOR YEAR; 11/04/2018 – Argan Declares 25c Quarterly Div, a Change From Previous Practice of Annual Dividend; 11/04/2018 – ARGAN INC QTRLY SHR $0.45; 11/04/2018 – Argan 4Q Rev $169.6M; 12/04/2018 – Argan Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 Gemma Power Systems finalizes EPC Contract for a 475 MW Power Project in North Carolina; 29/05/2018 – ARGAN SA ARGAN.PA SAYS CASINO CHOOSES ARGAN TO DEVELOP ITS NEW E-COMMERCE WAREHOUSE IN FLEURY-MEROGIS; 03/04/2018 – ARGAN SA ARGAN.PA – CONFIRMS TARGET OF EUR 83 MLN RENTAL REVENUE IN 2018; 24/05/2018 – Gemma Power Systems, LLC Completes 475 MW Power Project in Ohio; 11/04/2018 – Argan Declares Dividend of 25c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 27 investors sold OLED shares while 94 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 34.81 million shares or 13.47% less from 40.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Symmetry Peak Management Lc owns 1,650 shares. Hl Fincl Lc owns 0.02% invested in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) for 8,654 shares. Fred Alger Mngmt invested in 0.01% or 23,450 shares. The Ohio-based Strs Ohio has invested 0% in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED). 44,214 were accumulated by Bancorp Of America Corporation De. Riverhead Cap Mngmt Ltd Com reported 6,100 shares. Bluecrest Management Limited owns 1,966 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Jane Street Grp Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 54,432 shares. Federated Invsts Pa, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 14,064 shares. 36,074 are owned by Pub Sector Pension Inv Board. 8,476 are held by Paloma Ptnrs Management. Copeland Cap Ltd Liability has invested 0.91% in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED). Qci Asset Incorporated stated it has 110,359 shares. International Group reported 84,819 shares. 74,711 are held by Washington Tru.

Coastline Trust Co, which manages about $669.62 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Waters Corp (NYSE:WAT) by 1,730 shares to 11,350 shares, valued at $2.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1,285 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,910 shares, and cut its stake in Automatic Data Processing Inc (NASDAQ:ADP).

