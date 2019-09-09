Universal Display (OLED) Shareholder Griffin Asset Management Increased Stake; Qci Asset Management Upped Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Holding by $1.42 Million; Market Valuation Rose

Griffin Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Universal Display Corp (OLED) by 31.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Griffin Asset Management Inc bought 118,830 shares as the company’s stock rose 34.16% . The institutional investor held 496,734 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $75.93M, up from 377,904 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Universal Display Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.25% or $7.31 during the last trading session, reaching $217.44. About 422,486 shares traded. Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) has risen 119.08% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 119.08% the S&P500. Some Historical OLED News: 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group LLP Exits Universal Display; 14/05/2018 – DSAM Partners Adds Goldman Sachs, Exits Universal Display: 13F; 03/05/2018 – UNIVERSAL DISPLAY CORP OLED.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP ABOUT 10 TO 15 PCT; 19/04/2018 – DJ Universal Display Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OLED); 06/04/2018 – Tech Today: Sandberg Speaks, Defending Micron, Cheers for OLED — Barron’s Blog; 15/05/2018 – Newbrook Capital Advisors LP Exits Universal Display; 03/05/2018 – UNIVERSAL DISPLAY – FIRST HALF OF YEAR BEING IMPACTED BY SOFT PREMIUM SMARTPHONE MARKET; IN SECOND HALF, EXPECT TO SEE PICK-UP IN OLED PANEL DEMAND; 23/05/2018 – Universal Display Receives 2018 BOE Technology Supplier Award for Outstanding Strategic Partner; 18/04/2018 – Universal Display Corporation Honored with Governor’s Annual Occupational Safety & Health Award; 29/05/2018 – Universal Display Duel: J.P. Morgan Says Wait, Goldman Sees Nice Setup — Barron’s Blog

Qci Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 9.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qci Asset Management Inc bought 7,450 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The institutional investor held 86,934 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.69M, up from 79,484 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qci Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $74.90B market cap company. The stock increased 2.16% or $4.48 during the last trading session, reaching $211.69. About 1.18 million shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 01/05/2018 – Jesse Hamilton: Exclusive: Goldman Sachs to Pay $110 Million to N.Y., Fed for FX Trades; 16/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs Pays Female Staff 56% Less Than Male Colleagues; 30/04/2018 – Computer engineers now make up a quarter of Goldman Sachs’ workforce; 07/05/2018 – AGP GROUP REPORTS MINORITY INVESTMENT FROM GOLDMAN SACHS; 26/03/2018 – Financial News: Exclusive: Goldman Sachs investigates historic claim of attempted rape; 12/04/2018 – Frank Chaparro: SCOOP: Goldman Sachs is on a hiring spree for the tech team at the heart of its new strategyThe firm is lookin; 24/04/2018 – Simply Good Foods Co/The at Goldman Sachs Conference May 8; 15/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs Adds Americold Realty Trust, Exits TransUnion: 13F; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Ocado’s robot army courts global food retailers; 15/03/2018 – Investing.com: Saudi Arabia picks Citi, Goldman, HSBC, Morgan Stanley for new bond

Griffin Asset Management Inc, which manages about $394.93 million and $707.00 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 2,395 shares to 12,762 shares, valued at $2.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Danaher Corp (NYSE:DHR) by 2,348 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 68,147 shares, and cut its stake in Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX).

Qci Asset Management Inc, which manages about $2.52 billion and $1.02 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aurora Cannabis Inc by 69,259 shares to 16,900 shares, valued at $121,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tjx Companies (NYSE:TJX) by 26,956 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 308,145 shares, and cut its stake in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED).

More notable recent The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "These Fundamentals Make The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Truly Worth Looking At – Yahoo Finance" on August 19, 2019