Universal Display (OLED) Shareholder Beaconlight Capital Increased Stake by $1.08 Million; As Charles Riv Labs Intl (CRL) Valuation Declined, Epoch Investment Partners Increased Its Holding

Epoch Investment Partners Inc increased its stake in Charles Riv Labs Intl Inc (CRL) by 66.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Epoch Investment Partners Inc bought 230,105 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.05% . The institutional investor held 574,706 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $83.48 million, up from 344,601 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc who had been investing in Charles Riv Labs Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.51% or $1.92 during the last trading session, reaching $128.83. About 37,928 shares traded. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) has risen 11.21% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.21% the S&P500. Some Historical CRL News: 09/05/2018 – Lipocine: FDA CRL Identified Four Deficiencies; 24/05/2018 – Recro Pharma Will Request a Meeting With FDA to Discuss CRL’s Points; 08/03/2018 – ACELRX PHARMACEUTICALS INC – ACELRX PROPOSED POTENTIAL RESOLUTIONS FOR TWO MAIN POINTS IDENTIFIED IN CRL RECEIVED FROM FDA IN OCTOBER 2017; 10/05/2018 – Charles River Labs 1Q Net $52.6M; 01/04/2018 – Tigermed-backed Frontage Laboratories hires Goldman Sachs, BoAML for 3Q Hong Kong IPO; 10/04/2018 – Charles River Laboratories Focuses on the Future of Oncology at AACR Annual Meeting 2018; 18/05/2018 – AGILE THERAPEUTICS INC – IN CRL, FDA INFORMED COMPANY THAT TWIRLA NDA COULD NOT BE APPROVED; 09/05/2018 – Lipocine: CRL Also Identified Additional Comments That Are Not Considered Approvability Issues; 09/05/2018 – LIPOCINE INC – CRL ALSO IDENTIFIED ADDITIONAL COMMENTS THAT ARE NOT CONSIDERED APPROVABILITY ISSUES; 26/03/2018 – CHARLES RIVER LABS REPORTS REFINANCING OF CREDIT LINES &

Beaconlight Capital Llc increased its stake in Universal Display Corp (OLED) by 35.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beaconlight Capital Llc bought 7,107 shares as the company’s stock rose 34.16% . The hedge fund held 27,207 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.16M, up from 20,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beaconlight Capital Llc who had been investing in Universal Display Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $202.87. About 101,720 shares traded. Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) has risen 119.08% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 119.08% the S&P500. Some Historical OLED News: 03/05/2018 – UNIVERSAL DISPLAY 1Q REV. $43.6M, EST. $51.9M; 29/05/2018 – Acacia Research’s activists confident as ISS decision nears –; 03/05/2018 – UNIVERSAL DISPLAY SEES FY REV. $280.0M TO $310.0M, EST. $358.7M; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Universal Display; 03/05/2018 – UNIVERSAL DISPLAY CORP OLED.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP ABOUT 10 TO 15 PCT; 07/03/2018 – Universal Display Corporation Achieves ISO 14001:2015 Certification; 03/05/2018 – Universal Display Corporation Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.06 per Share; 06/04/2018 – Tech Today: Sandberg Speaks, Defending Micron, Cheers for OLED — Barron’s Blog; 19/04/2018 – DJ Universal Display Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OLED); 10/05/2018 – Universal Display at Goldman Sachs TechNet Conference May 23

More notable recent Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Universal Display (OLED) Q1 Earnings: What’s in the Offing? – Nasdaq” on April 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Universal Display Corp. (OLED) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” published on July 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Universal Display Corporation’s (NASDAQ:OLED) CEO Pay Justified? – Yahoo Finance” on July 20, 2019. More interesting news about Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “OSIS vs. OLED: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option? – Nasdaq” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Friday Apple Rumors: Japan Display May Supply OLED for Watch Series 5 – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

Beaconlight Capital Llc, which manages about $170.27 million and $352.13 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Olin Corp (NYSE:OLN) by 157,340 shares to 776,090 shares, valued at $17.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hasbro Inc (NASDAQ:HAS) by 15,695 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 39,305 shares, and cut its stake in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 27 investors sold OLED shares while 94 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 34.81 million shares or 13.47% less from 40.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board has invested 0% of its portfolio in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED). Bryn Mawr Tru holds 0.05% or 6,604 shares in its portfolio. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co Ny reported 0% in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED). Jane Street Group Limited Liability Company invested in 0.01% or 54,432 shares. 37,161 are owned by Mutual Of America Limited Com. Sector Pension Inv Board has invested 0.05% in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED). Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky reported 0.11% stake. Victory Capital Management Incorporated reported 0.02% in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED). Frontier Cap Management Comm Limited Liability Co owns 439,732 shares or 0.48% of their US portfolio. Earnest Prtn Ltd Llc reported 27 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Highstreet Asset Mngmt reported 0% of its portfolio in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED). Envestnet Asset Management invested in 19,148 shares or 0% of the stock. Eam Invsts Ltd Co has 0.41% invested in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED). Raymond James And Assocs stated it has 32,180 shares. New York-based Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership has invested 0.02% in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED).

Epoch Investment Partners Inc, which manages about $43.62B and $22.89 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 10,986 shares to 40,707 shares, valued at $6.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hff Inc (NYSE:HF) by 240,601 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 200,345 shares, and cut its stake in Vail Resorts Inc (NYSE:MTN).

More notable recent Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, PC is Investigating Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (CRL) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages CRL Investors to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” on May 02, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Charles River Laboratories Signs Binding Offer to Acquire Citoxlab – Business Wire” published on February 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Charles River Laboratories beats by $0.01, beats on revenue – Seeking Alpha” on May 07, 2019. More interesting news about Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Charles River and Distributed Bio Enter Exclusive Partnership to Create an Integrated Antibody Discovery and Development Platform – Business Wire” published on October 25, 2018 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Charles River Laboratories Continues Commitment to Oncology Drug Discovery – Business Wire” with publication date: November 13, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 30 investors sold CRL shares while 137 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 45.11 million shares or 3.38% less from 46.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Los Angeles Mgmt Equity Rech Inc has invested 0.05% in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL). Oppenheimer & Inc invested in 3,254 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt System reported 8,496 shares. 16 were reported by Cornerstone Advsr. 678,997 were reported by Lord Abbett And Communication Lc. Nordea invested in 66,184 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Trustmark Savings Bank Department accumulated 344 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Citigroup Inc accumulated 17,514 shares or 0% of the stock. Copper Rock Partners Ltd Liability Corporation owns 173,043 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 241,596 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Mastrapasqua Asset stated it has 13,425 shares. Acadian Asset Management Llc holds 0.38% or 605,213 shares in its portfolio. Legal General Grp Public Ltd holds 0.01% or 64,815 shares. Oz Mngmt Lp has 0.27% invested in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested in 0.01% or 19,931 shares.