Universal Display (OLED) Share Value Rose While Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa Decreased Its Position by $73.22 Million; As Clean Harbors (CLH) Share Value Rose, Sfe Investment Counsel Lowered Its Stake by $512,052

Sfe Investment Counsel decreased its stake in Clean Harbors Inc (CLH) by 38.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sfe Investment Counsel sold 7,212 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.75% . The institutional investor held 11,456 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $819,000, down from 18,668 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sfe Investment Counsel who had been investing in Clean Harbors Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $77.09. About 161,132 shares traded. Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) has risen 38.97% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.97% the S&P500. Some Historical CLH News: 02/05/2018 – CLEAN HARBORS REAFFIRMS FY 2018 ADJ. EBITDA GUIDANCE; 02/05/2018 – Clean Harbors 1Q Adjusted EBITDA $88.3M; 02/05/2018 – Clean Harbors 1Q Loss/Shr 22c; 02/05/2018 – CLEAN HARBORS 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 12C, EST. LOSS/SHR 16C; 02/05/2018 – Clean Harbors 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 12c; 02/05/2018 – Clean Harbors Sees FY18 Net $12M-Net $51M; 02/05/2018 – CLEAN HARBORS 1Q REV. $749.8M, EST. $726.6M; 03/04/2018 – LAUNCH: CLEAN HARBORS $397M 1L TL FOR REPRICE; CALL APRIL 5; 02/05/2018 – Clean Harbors Sees Full-Yr 2018 Adjusted EBITDA of $440M-$480M; 02/05/2018 – Clean Harbors 1Q Rev $749.8M

Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa decreased its stake in Universal Display Corp (OLED) by 34.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa sold 479 shares as the company’s stock rose 34.16% . The institutional investor held 894 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $136.65 million, down from 1,373 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa who had been investing in Universal Display Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.44% or $3.12 during the last trading session, reaching $213.1. About 183,697 shares traded. Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) has risen 119.08% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 119.08% the S&P500. Some Historical OLED News: 03/05/2018 – UNIVERSAL DISPLAY 1Q REV. $43.6M, EST. $51.9M; 03/05/2018 – UNIVERSAL DISPLAY CORP OLED.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $280 MLN TO $310 MLN; 18/04/2018 – Universal Display Corporation Honored with Governor’s Annual Occupational Safety & Health Award; 15/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Exits Universal Display; 03/05/2018 – UNIVERSAL DISPLAY CORP OLED.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP ABOUT 10 TO 15 PCT; 03/05/2018 – UNIVERSAL DISPLAY 1Q EPS 13C, EST. 13C; 15/05/2018 – Newbrook Capital Advisors LP Exits Universal Display; 29/05/2018 – Acacia Research’s activists confident as ISS decision nears –; 07/03/2018 – Universal Display Corporation Achieves ISO 14001:2015 Certification; 03/05/2018 – Universal Display Corporation Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.06 per Share

Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa, which manages about $46265.01 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ni Holdings Inc by 1,727 shares to 2,059 shares, valued at $32.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.03 in 2018Q4.

More notable recent Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Universal Display Turns Its Attention to Investment In OLED Technology – The Motley Fool” on May 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Monday Apple Rumors: Apple Watch May Change to MicroLED in 2020 – Nasdaq” published on July 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Universal Display Posts a Stellar Quarter on Accelerated Orders From China – Nasdaq” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Universal Display Corp. (OLED) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Surprising Stocks Hitting New Highs Last Week – Motley Fool” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Sfe Investment Counsel, which manages about $321.20 million and $221.93 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd by 39,587 shares to 271,015 shares, valued at $6.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.12, from 1.14 in 2018Q4.