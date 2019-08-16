Universal Display (OLED) Share Price Rose While Copeland Capital Management Has Raised Stake by $1.11 Million; Parkwood Holding in Amazon.Com (AMZN) Lowered by $3.03 Million

Parkwood Llc decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 15.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parkwood Llc sold 1,704 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 9,200 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.38 million, down from 10,904 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parkwood Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $887.61B market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $18.27 during the last trading session, reaching $1794.39. About 1.51M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 09/05/2018 – Walmart and Amazon set for arms race over India distribution; 13/04/2018 – Olorunnipa on Trump’s Amazon Attack (Audio); 29/03/2018 – New Relic Delivers Confidence and Speed to Enterprises Adopting Amazon Web Services; 12/04/2018 – AMZN: Trump has set up a task force to look at, among other things, the Postal Services pricing on packages – i.e. Amazon; 03/04/2018 – President Trump isn’t the only one attacking Amazon; 14/03/2018 – DENNY’S – TEAMED UP WITH AMAZON TO FURTHER EXPAND ITS DIGITAL ORDERING NETWORK WITH ADDITION OF AN AMAZON ALEXA VOICE ORDERING SKILL; 03/04/2018 – TRUMP SAYS U.S. IS GIVING A SUBSIDY TO AMAZON; 16/04/2018 – Jeff Bezos tweaks Trump with tweet praising the Washington Post’s Pulitzer wins; 02/04/2018 – As Race to Become Korea’s Amazon Heats Up, E-Mart Selling Bonds; 23/04/2018 – Deutsche Telekom unit T-Systems to return to profit in 2020 – CEO

Copeland Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Universal Display Corporation (OLED) by 9.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Copeland Capital Management Llc bought 7,298 shares as the company’s stock rose 34.16% . The institutional investor held 85,975 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.14M, up from 78,677 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Copeland Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Universal Display Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.93B market cap company. The stock increased 1.97% or $4.07 during the last trading session, reaching $210.88. About 171,614 shares traded. Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) has risen 119.08% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 119.08% the S&P500. Some Historical OLED News: 15/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Exits Universal Display; 29/05/2018 – Universal Display Duel: J.P. Morgan Says Wait, Goldman Sees Nice Setup — Barron’s Blog; 03/05/2018 – Universal Display Corporation Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.06 per Share; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Universal Display; 19/04/2018 – DJ Universal Display Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OLED); 03/05/2018 – Universal Display 1Q Rev $43.6M; 03/05/2018 – UNIVERSAL DISPLAY CORP OLED.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP ABOUT 10 TO 15 PCT; 14/05/2018 – DSAM Partners Adds Goldman Sachs, Exits Universal Display: 13F; 29/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – iPhones to go OLED in 2019; 03/05/2018 – UNIVERSAL DISPLAY 1Q EPS 13C, EST. 13C

Parkwood Llc, which manages about $510.88 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 12,881 shares to 17,147 shares, valued at $6.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 1,659 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,059 shares, and has risen its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 EPS, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10B for 71.55 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

Copeland Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.04 billion and $1.45B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 30,031 shares to 11,109 shares, valued at $1.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 81,271 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,830 shares, and cut its stake in The Ensign Group Inc (NASDAQ:ENSG).

