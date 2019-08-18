Universal Display (OLED) Share Price Rose While Avenir Decreased Its Holding; As Pfizer (PFE) Market Value Declined, Holder Rmb Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Holding by $2.62 Million

Rmb Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 45.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rmb Capital Management Llc sold 62,494 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The hedge fund held 75,647 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.21M, down from 138,141 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rmb Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $191.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $34.65. About 21.59M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 26/04/2018 – PFIZER INC – DECLARES 34-CENT SECOND-QUARTER 2018 DIVIDEND; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer 1Q Net $3.56B; 17/05/2018 – REG-INNATE PHARMA : Preliminary activity observed of the combination of monalizumab and durvalumab in patients with colorectal cancer; 19/03/2018 – BIODURO PACT WITH PFIZER LEADS TO CREATION OF A SHELF-STABLE; 22/03/2018 – Pfizer has been hoping to fetch as much as $20 billion for its consumer health business, which includes familiar over-the-counter brands such as Advil and Chapstick lip balm; 23/05/2018 – STRATA ONCOLOGY FUNDING ROUND LED PFIZER, MERCK & CO; 16/03/2018 – GERMANY’S GBA SEES NO ADDED BENEFIT FOR NOVARTIS’S KISQALI; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer 1Q EPS 59c; 19/03/2018 – BIODURO – CREATION OF AISF, A SHELF-STABLE, CRYSTALLINE REAGENT FOR SYNTHESIS OF FLUOROSULFATES AND SULFAMOYL FLUORIDES; 17/05/2018 – Roche Announces Positive Results From Phase III Trial on Tecentriq, Avastin and Two Drugs

Avenir Corp decreased its stake in Universal Display Corp (OLED) by 8.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Avenir Corp sold 22,671 shares as the company’s stock rose 34.16% . The institutional investor held 239,532 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.61 million, down from 262,203 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Avenir Corp who had been investing in Universal Display Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.92% or $3.97 during the last trading session, reaching $210.78. About 393,876 shares traded. Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) has risen 119.08% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 119.08% the S&P500. Some Historical OLED News: 03/05/2018 – UNIVERSAL DISPLAY SEES FY REV. $280.0M TO $310.0M, EST. $358.7M; 23/05/2018 – Universal Display Receives 2018 BOE Technology Supplier Award for Outstanding Strategic Partner; 29/05/2018 – Acacia Research’s activists confident as ISS decision nears –; 03/05/2018 – UNIVERSAL DISPLAY CORP OLED.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP ABOUT 10 TO 15 PCT; 03/05/2018 – UNIVERSAL DISPLAY CORP OLED.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $280 MLN TO $310 MLN; 29/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – iPhones to go OLED in 2019; 03/05/2018 – Universal Display 1Q Rev $43.6M; 17/05/2018 – Universal Display Corporation to Showcase Phosphorescent OLEDs and Organic Vapor Jet Printing at SID Display Week 2018; 03/05/2018 – UNIVERSAL DISPLAY – FIRST HALF OF YEAR BEING IMPACTED BY SOFT PREMIUM SMARTPHONE MARKET; IN SECOND HALF, EXPECT TO SEE PICK-UP IN OLED PANEL DEMAND; 03/05/2018 – Universal Display 1Q EPS 13c

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Colrain Cap Llc accumulated 3.98% or 79,886 shares. House Ltd Liability Company reported 71,642 shares. Sarasin & Prtnrs Llp owns 4.17 million shares for 3.41% of their portfolio. Country Club Company Na holds 304,405 shares. Pggm Invests has invested 1.32% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). The Korea-based Korea Investment Corp has invested 0.84% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Dana Invest Advsr owns 404,054 shares. Hollencrest Capital Management has 105,420 shares. Montecito Comml Bank Trust, a California-based fund reported 55,873 shares. Gfs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.54% or 42,587 shares in its portfolio. Hamel Assoc holds 0.46% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) or 24,395 shares. Cidel Asset accumulated 0.02% or 9,228 shares. Notis holds 0.27% or 13,400 shares. Aperio Gru Limited Liability, a California-based fund reported 5.49M shares. Federated Investors Pa owns 1.09M shares for 0.11% of their portfolio.

Rmb Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.98B and $3.96 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc by 4,606 shares to 15,356 shares, valued at $26.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Visteon Corp (NYSE:VC) by 19,338 shares in the quarter, for a total of 58,194 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Series Trust (Put) (KRE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 27 investors sold OLED shares while 94 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 34.81 million shares or 13.47% less from 40.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Envestnet Asset Mngmt reported 19,148 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund has 28,788 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Frontier Cap Management Com Limited Liability Company reported 0.48% stake. Quantbot Techs Limited Partnership accumulated 909 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Invesco Ltd holds 479,604 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 13,708 are held by Taurus Asset Mgmt Llc. Moreover, Alps Advisors has 0.01% invested in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) for 10,145 shares. Td Asset accumulated 0.08% or 338,181 shares. Keybank Association Oh has 5,733 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED). Epoch Invest Prtn Incorporated accumulated 1.71 million shares. 2,175 are owned by Koshinski Asset Mngmt Inc. Lord Abbett Limited Co owns 158,614 shares. Blackrock holds 3.80M shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. 50,294 were accumulated by Legal General Gru Public Ltd Liability Company.