Universal Display (OLED) Reaches $207.88 After 4.00% Up Move; Sprague Resources LP Has 1.09 Sentiment

Sprague Resources LP (SRLP) investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.23, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 12 institutional investors increased and started new positions, while 11 cut down and sold their positions in Sprague Resources LP. The institutional investors in our database reported: 3.80 million shares, down from 4.47 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Sprague Resources LP in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 7 Increased: 7 New Position: 5.

The stock of Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 3.55% or $7.12 during the last trading session, reaching $207.88. About 237,706 shares traded. Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) has risen 119.08% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 119.08% the S&P500. Some Historical OLED News: 15/05/2018 – Newbrook Capital Advisors LP Exits Universal Display; 22/05/2018 – Universal Display at Goldman Sachs TechNet Conference Tomorrow; 19/03/2018 – OLED: Universal Display, other Apple suppliers fall as company t; 05/03/2018 Adesis, Inc. Holds Expansion Ceremony to Celebrate Investment and Manufacturing Growth in Delaware; 09/05/2018 – Columbus Circle Investors Exits Position in Universal Display; 03/05/2018 – UNIVERSAL DISPLAY 1Q REV. $43.6M, EST. $51.9M; 03/05/2018 – UNIVERSAL DISPLAY 1Q EPS 13C, EST. 13C; 19/04/2018 – DJ Universal Display Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OLED); 03/05/2018 – UNIVERSAL DISPLAY CORP OLED.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP ABOUT 10 TO 15 PCT; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Universal DisplayThe move comes after 9 months positive chart setup for the $9.79 billion company. It was reported on Sep, 4 by Barchart.com. We have $216.20 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:OLED worth $391.68 million more.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode technologies and materials for use in flat panel displays and solid-state lighting applications. The company has market cap of $9.79 billion. It owns, exclusively licenses, or has the sole right to sublicense approximately 4,200 patents issued and pending worldwide. It has a 84.16 P/E ratio. The firm licenses and supplies its proprietary UniversalPHOLED materials to display manufacturers and others.

More notable recent Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Is Universal Display (OLED) Down 1.7% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” on August 31, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED)? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Be Worried About Insider Transactions At Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED)? – Yahoo Finance” on September 01, 2019. More interesting news about Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Is Universal Display a Buy? – The Motley Fool” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable Friday Option Activity: SRCL, OLED, LMT – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 27 investors sold Universal Display Corporation shares while 94 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 34.81 million shares or 13.47% less from 40.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Stanley reported 166,488 shares stake. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc has 0.04% invested in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED). Blackrock has 3.80 million shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. 126,797 were accumulated by Systematic Financial Ltd Partnership. Cornerstone Advisors Inc invested in 11 shares. United Cap Advisers Limited Liability has 0% invested in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) for 4,456 shares. Parametrica Management Ltd reported 1,875 shares. 1,507 are owned by Com Financial Bank. California Public Employees Retirement Systems holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) for 69,300 shares. Fund Mngmt Sa invested 0.03% in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED). Amalgamated Savings Bank invested in 10,093 shares. Aqr Limited Liability Corporation owns 1,319 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Laurion Capital Mngmt Ltd Partnership holds 7,536 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Btr Cap Mgmt has invested 0.25% in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED). Tower Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company (Trc) has 3,995 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Universal Display has $22300 highest and $18000 lowest target. $198.33’s average target is -4.59% below currents $207.88 stock price. Universal Display had 9 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Susquehanna maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, March 26 report. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Monday, May 6. Citigroup maintained the shares of OLED in report on Friday, August 2 with “Neutral” rating.

Analysts await Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.57 earnings per share, up 18.75% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.48 per share. OLED’s profit will be $26.85M for 91.18 P/E if the $0.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.92 actual earnings per share reported by Universal Display Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -38.04% negative EPS growth.

Doheny Asset Management Ca holds 1.01% of its portfolio in Sprague Resources LP for 64,000 shares. Spirit Of America Management Corp Ny owns 196,582 shares or 0.53% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Gsa Capital Partners Llp has 0.02% invested in the company for 12,745 shares. The Illinois-based Optimum Investment Advisors has invested 0.02% in the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc, a New York-based fund reported 174,332 shares.

The stock increased 1.37% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $16.32. About 2,775 shares traded. Sprague Resources LP (SRLP) has declined 26.32% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.32% the S&P500. Some Historical SRLP News: 14/03/2018 SPRAGUE RESOURCES LP – QTRLY NET LOSS PER LIMITED PARTNER UNIT $0.63; 08/05/2018 – SPRAGUE RESOURCES LP – QTRLY NET INCOME PER LIMITED PARTNER UNIT $3.21; 08/05/2018 – Sprague Resources 1Q EBITDA $55.1M; 14/03/2018 – Sprague Resources LP 2017 Form 10-K Now Available; 02/05/2018 – Sprague Resources LP Announces a revised record date and payment date for the Cash Distribution of the First Quarter of 2018; 14/03/2018 – Sprague Resources 4Q Loss/Shr 63c; 08/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: Sprague Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 14/03/2018 – Sprague Resources 4Q EBITDA $41.9M; 08/05/2018 – Sprague Resources Backs 2018 EBIT $120M-EBIT $140M; 08/05/2018 – Sprague Resources 1Q EPS $3.21

Sprague Resources LP engages in the purchase, storage, distribution, and sale of refined petroleum products and natural gas in the United States. The company has market cap of $371.02 million. The firm operates through four divisions: Refined Products, Natural Gas, Materials Handling, and Other Operations. It has a 9.51 P/E ratio. The Refined Products segment purchases and sells various refined products, such as heating oil, diesel fuel, residual fuel oil, kerosene, jet fuel, gasoline, and asphalt to wholesale and commercial customers.

More notable recent Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Sprague Resources LP Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” on August 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Sprague Resources LP (SRLP) CEO David Glendon on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Sprague Resources LP Reports First Quarter 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” on May 08, 2019. More interesting news about Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Sprague Resources: Unsustainable Distribution – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Sprague Resources LP Announces Cash Distribution for the Second Quarter of 2019 and Earnings Conference Call Schedule – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Analysts await Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $-0.49 earnings per share, up 45.56% or $0.41 from last year’s $-0.9 per share. After $-0.30 actual earnings per share reported by Sprague Resources LP for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 63.33% negative EPS growth.