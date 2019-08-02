Universal Display (OLED) Reaches $198.05 52-Week High; Stone Ridge Asset Management Has Increased By $2.51 Million Its At&T (T) Holding

Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc increased At&T Inc (T) stake by 91.04% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc acquired 81,079 shares as At&T Inc (T)’s stock rose 10.59%. The Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc holds 170,137 shares with $5.34 million value, up from 89,058 last quarter. At&T Inc now has $249.17B valuation. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $34.11. About 5.69 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 09/03/2018 – TAIWAN’S COMPAL ELECTRONICS 2324.TW SAYS FEB SALES AT T$57.9 BLN; 09/03/2018 – AT&T Ridicules U.S. Merger Suit Over 45-Cent Price Increase; 26/03/2018 – Dish Backs U.S. Case Against AT&T, Claims Threat to Sling TV; 12/04/2018 – QATAR BOND TRANCHES INCLUDE $3 BLN MATURING IN 2028, PRICED AT T PLUS 170 BASIS POINTS; 11/05/2018 – AT&T SAYS COHEN APPROACHED THEM TO OFFER ADVICE ON TRUMP; 10/04/2018 – Fractus Files Patent Infringement Suit Against Telecom Giants AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and SprintFractus Files Patent; 28/03/2018 – AT&T faces $1.1bn in payouts over Time Warner bid funding; 22/05/2018 – AT&T & Fleet Complete, First Provider of Connected Vehicle Solutions to Support Vision Zero Network in Helping Cities Eliminate Traffic-related Fatalities; 14/05/2018 – AXA Adds Aptiv, Exits Sealed Air, Cuts AT&T: 13F; 23/04/2018 – iPhone Blog: AT&T, Verizon investigated for eSIM antitrust after complaint by Apple

The stock of Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) hit a new 52-week high and has $203.99 target or 3.00% above today’s $198.05 share price. The 6 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $9.35 billion company. The 1-year high was reported on Aug, 2 by Barchart.com. If the $203.99 price target is reached, the company will be worth $280.50 million more. The stock decreased 5.20% or $10.87 during the last trading session, reaching $198.05. About 856,598 shares traded or 18.78% up from the average. Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) has risen 119.08% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 119.08% the S&P500. Some Historical OLED News: 20/03/2018 – It seems that Ray soneira; 07/03/2018 – Universal Display Corporation Achieves ISO 14001:2015 Certification; 19/03/2018 – OLED: Universal Display, other Apple suppliers fall as company t; 29/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – iPhones to go OLED in 2019; 29/05/2018 – Acacia Research’s activists confident as ISS decision nears –; 03/05/2018 – Universal Display Corporation Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.06 per Share; 15/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Exits Universal Display; 03/05/2018 – UNIVERSAL DISPLAY SEES FY REV. $280.0M TO $310.0M, EST. $358.7M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Universal Display Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OLED); 03/05/2018 – UNIVERSAL DISPLAY 1Q EPS 13C, EST. 13C

More notable recent Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Universal Display (OLED) Q2 Earnings & Revenues Top Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: OLED, LYFT, MAR – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “What’s in Store for Universal Display (OLED) in Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Universal Display Corp. (OLED) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “LG Rolls Out Apple AirPlay 2 In US On 2019 LG OLED, LG NanoCell 4K UHD TVs – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode technologies and materials for use in flat panel displays and solid-state lighting applications. The company has market cap of $9.35 billion. It owns, exclusively licenses, or has the sole right to sublicense approximately 4,200 patents issued and pending worldwide. It has a 80.18 P/E ratio. The firm licenses and supplies its proprietary UniversalPHOLED materials to display manufacturers and others.

Among 2 analysts covering Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Universal Display has $19200 highest and $140 lowest target. $167.33’s average target is -15.51% below currents $198.05 stock price. Universal Display had 11 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Susquehanna maintained it with “Buy” rating and $178 target in Tuesday, February 19 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, May 6 by Citigroup. Susquehanna maintained the shares of OLED in report on Tuesday, March 26 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, February 22 by Needham. The stock of Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) earned “Buy” rating by Oppenheimer on Friday, February 22. The stock has “Buy” rating by Roth Capital on Tuesday, February 26.

Among 3 analysts covering AT&T Inc (NYSE:T), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. AT&T Inc had 10 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Thursday, July 25 by Raymond James. UBS maintained the shares of T in report on Thursday, February 14 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, June 24 by Bank of America. Bank of America maintained it with “Buy” rating and $37 target in Thursday, March 7 report.

