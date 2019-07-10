Universal Display (OLED) Position Has Boosted by Washington Trust Company; As Honeywell Intl (HON) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Independent Investors Trimmed Holding

Washington Trust Company increased its stake in Universal Display Corp (OLED) by 4.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Washington Trust Company bought 3,017 shares as the company’s stock rose 41.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 74,711 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.62M, up from 71,694 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Washington Trust Company who had been investing in Universal Display Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.63% or $4.94 during the last trading session, reaching $193. About 644,209 shares traded. Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) has risen 68.03% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 63.60% the S&P500. Some Historical OLED News: 03/05/2018 – UNIVERSAL DISPLAY SEES FY REV. $280.0M TO $310.0M, EST. $358.7M; 03/05/2018 – Universal Display 1Q EPS 13c; 29/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – iPhones to go OLED in 2019; 05/03/2018 Adesis, Inc. Holds Expansion Ceremony to Celebrate Investment and Manufacturing Growth in Delaware; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Universal Display; 23/05/2018 – Universal Display Receives 2018 BOE Technology Supplier Award for Outstanding Strategic Partner; 29/05/2018 – Universal Display Duel: J.P. Morgan Says Wait, Goldman Sees Nice Setup — Barron’s Blog; 03/05/2018 – Universal Display Corporation Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.06 per Share; 03/05/2018 – UNIVERSAL DISPLAY 1Q REV. $43.6M, EST. $51.9M; 03/05/2018 – Universal Display 1Q Rev $43.6M

Independent Investors Inc decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc. (HON) by 4.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Independent Investors Inc sold 2,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 44,775 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.12 million, down from 46,875 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Independent Investors Inc who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $127.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $175.52. About 1.41M shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 20.10% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 30/04/2018 – MFS Blended Research Core Equity Fund Adds Honeywell; 18/05/2018 – HONEYWELL REPORTS ALESSANDRO GILI AS CFO FOR TRANSPORTATION; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – SEES 2018 SALES $42.7 BLN – $43.5 BLN; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Appoints Greg Lewis As Next Chief Financial Officer; 01/05/2018 – HONEYWELL SAYS SZLOSEK TO RETIRE FOR PERSONAL REASONS; 17/04/2018 – HONEYWELL SAYS HAS SIGNED A THREE-YEAR CONTRACT WITH DEER JET; 07/03/2018 – TIANJIN TIANHAI SIGNS COOPERATION MEMO W/ HONEYWELL CHINA UNIT; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL SEES MINOR EFFECT FROM TARIFFS; 04/05/2018 – Honeywell Appoints Olivier Rabiller To Continue As President And CEO Of Transportation Systems Business After It Spins; 01/05/2018 – HONEYWELL REAFFIRMS TIMING OF HONEYWELL’S SPINS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 27 investors sold OLED shares while 94 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 34.81 million shares or 13.47% less from 40.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Washington Trust Company, which manages about $1.79 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK) by 1,068 shares to 30,151 shares, valued at $14.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 10,148 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 345,525 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares (IWM).

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on July, 19. They expect $2.08 earnings per share, down 1.89% or $0.04 from last year’s $2.12 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.51 billion for 21.10 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.92 actual earnings per share reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.33% EPS growth.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $783,951 activity. Shares for $629,808 were sold by Deily Linnet F.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.