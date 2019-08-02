Universal Display (OLED) Neutral Rating Maintained at Citi; With $223.0000 Target; Biolife Solutions (BLFS)’s Sentiment Is 3.36

They currently have a $223.0000 price target on Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED). Citi’s target would suggest a potential upside of 8.52% from the company’s stock close price. This was disclosed in an analyst report on 2 August.

Biolife Solutions Inc (BLFS) investors sentiment increased to 3.36 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 2.01, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 37 institutional investors opened new or increased holdings, while 11 sold and decreased their equity positions in Biolife Solutions Inc. The institutional investors in our database reported: 11.07 million shares, up from 4.59 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Biolife Solutions Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 7 Increased: 22 New Position: 15.

The stock decreased 1.64% or $3.43 during the last trading session, reaching $205.49. About 1.31M shares traded or 81.23% up from the average. Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) has risen 119.08% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 119.08% the S&P500. Some Historical OLED News: 09/05/2018 – Columbus Circle Investors Exits Position in Universal Display; 03/05/2018 – Universal Display 1Q Rev $43.6M; 18/04/2018 – Universal Display Corporation Honored with Governor’s Annual Occupational Safety & Health Award; 19/03/2018 – OLED: Universal Display, other Apple suppliers fall as company t; 23/05/2018 – Universal Display Receives 2018 BOE Technology Supplier Award for Outstanding Strategic Partner; 03/05/2018 – UNIVERSAL DISPLAY CORP OLED.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $280 MLN TO $310 MLN; 05/03/2018 Adesis, Inc. Holds Expansion Ceremony to Celebrate Investment and Manufacturing Growth in Delaware; 15/05/2018 – Newbrook Capital Advisors LP Exits Universal Display; 03/05/2018 – UNIVERSAL DISPLAY 1Q EPS 13C, EST. 13C; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Adds Aptiv, Exits Universal Display, Cuts Apple: 13F

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode technologies and materials for use in flat panel displays and solid-state lighting applications. The company has market cap of $9.70 billion. It owns, exclusively licenses, or has the sole right to sublicense approximately 4,200 patents issued and pending worldwide. It has a 83.2 P/E ratio. The firm licenses and supplies its proprietary UniversalPHOLED materials to display manufacturers and others.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 27 investors sold Universal Display Corporation shares while 94 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 34.81 million shares or 13.47% less from 40.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Among 2 analysts covering Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Universal Display has $19200 highest and $140 lowest target. $167.33’s average target is -18.57% below currents $205.49 stock price. Universal Display had 11 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, May 6 report. Roth Capital maintained Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) on Tuesday, February 26 with “Buy” rating. Needham maintained Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) rating on Friday, February 22. Needham has “Buy” rating and $140 target. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, February 22 by Oppenheimer. Susquehanna maintained Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) rating on Tuesday, February 19. Susquehanna has “Buy” rating and $178 target. Susquehanna maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, March 26 report.

Analysts await BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $0.02 earnings per share, down 60.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.05 per share. BLFS’s profit will be $397,988 for 227.38 P/E if the $0.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.03 actual earnings per share reported by BioLife Solutions, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -33.33% negative EPS growth.

The stock decreased 6.19% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $18.19. About 54,293 shares traded. BioLife Solutions, Inc. (BLFS) has risen 7.50% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.50% the S&P500. Some Historical BLFS News: 08/03/2018 – BIOLIFE SOLUTIONS INC – REAFFIRMS GUIDANCE FOR 2018 OPERATING PROFIT; 26/03/2018 – BioLife Solutions and SAVSU Technologies to be Awarded Second Patent for Next Generation Cold Chain Technologies Designed for C; 16/05/2018 – BioLife Solutions Makes Investment in SAVSU Technologies to Support Growth and Capture Additional Regenerative Medicine Cold Ch; 10/05/2018 – BIOLIFE SOLUTIONS INC – INCREASING 2018 GROSS MARGIN GUIDANCE TO 63% TO 65%; 02/04/2018 – BIOLIFE SOLUTIONS INC – SEES FY GAAP OPERATING PROFIT WITH PROPORTIONAL INCREASES IN ADJUSTED EBITDA AND CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS; 22/04/2018 – DJ BioLife Solutions Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BLFS); 10/05/2018 – BIOLIFE SOLUTIONS INC – AFFIRMING BIOPRESERVATION MEDIA REVENUE IS NOW EXPECTED TO RANGE BETWEEN $14.5 MLN TO $15.5 MLN FOR 2018; 10/05/2018 – BioLife Solutions 1Q Loss/Shr 1c; 02/04/2018 – BIOLIFE SOLUTIONS INC – SEES 2018 GROSS MARGIN TO BE BETWEEN 62 PCT AND 64 PCT, UP FROM 61 PCT FOR 2017; 09/03/2018 – BioLife Solutions Short-Interest Ratio Rises 335% to 37 Days

Sandler Capital Management holds 1.35% of its portfolio in BioLife Solutions, Inc. for 968,073 shares. Essex Investment Management Co Llc owns 301,682 shares or 0.8% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Perkins Capital Management Inc has 0.72% invested in the company for 60,750 shares. The California-based Quantum Capital Management has invested 0.46% in the stock. Driehaus Capital Management Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 522,621 shares.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $48,210 activity.