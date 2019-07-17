Universal Display (OLED) Market Value Rose While Griffin Asset Management Has Upped Holding; Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Shareholder Grand Jean Capital Management Has Decreased Position as Stock Value Rose

Griffin Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Universal Display Corp (OLED) by 31.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Griffin Asset Management Inc bought 118,830 shares as the company’s stock rose 41.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 496,734 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $75.93 million, up from 377,904 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Universal Display Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.63B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $203.96. About 609,290 shares traded. Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) has risen 68.03% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 63.60% the S&P500. Some Historical OLED News: 06/04/2018 – Tech Today: Sandberg Speaks, Defending Micron, Cheers for OLED — Barron’s Blog; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group LLP Exits Universal Display; 03/05/2018 – Universal Display 1Q EPS 13c; 05/03/2018 Adesis, Inc. Holds Expansion Ceremony to Celebrate Investment and Manufacturing Growth in Delaware; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Universal Display; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Adds Aptiv, Exits Universal Display, Cuts Apple: 13F; 22/05/2018 – Universal Display at Goldman Sachs TechNet Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Newbrook Capital Advisors LP Exits Universal Display; 07/03/2018 – Universal Display Corporation Achieves ISO 14001:2015 Certification; 15/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Exits Universal Display

Grand Jean Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) by 14.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc sold 11,567 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.33% with the market. The institutional investor held 65,666 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.97 million, down from 77,233 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $114.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $2.62 during the last trading session, reaching $286.21. About 1.68 million shares traded or 6.57% up from the average. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.99% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.56% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 08/03/2018 Thermo Scientific Krios G3i Cryo-Electron Microscope Announced as 2018 Edison Awards Finalist; 23/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER REPORTS $50M INVESTMENT IN ST. LOUIS, MO, SITE; 15/05/2018 – Thermo Fisher Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 24/05/2018 – THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC TMO.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.17/SHR; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher 1Q Rev $5.85B; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Investments Also Will Manage $100M in Cash for Future Investments; 03/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific to Hold Earnings Conference Call on Wednesday, April 25, 2018; 16/03/2018 – U.S. to cover advanced genomic testing for Medicare cancer patients; 28/03/2018 – BIOCEPT INC – ENTERED INTO A NON-BINDING MEMORANDUM OF UNDERSTANDING WITH THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC, INC. TO COLLABORATE TOGETHER COMMERCIALLY; 16/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Acquires lntegenX, Provider of Leading Rapid DNA Technology for Human Identification

Griffin Asset Management Inc, which manages about $394.93M and $707.00 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oaktree Capital Group Llc (NYSE:OAK) by 7,439 shares to 23,245 shares, valued at $1.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wal (NYSE:WMT) by 4,750 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 83,087 shares, and cut its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 1.03 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4.

Grand Jean Capital Management Inc, which manages about $351.43 million and $245.63M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackstone Group Lp (NYSE:BX) by 22,742 shares to 381,207 shares, valued at $13.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Inc. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 102,690 shares in the quarter, for a total of 113,776 shares, and has risen its stake in Crown Holdings Inc (NYSE:CCK).

Analysts await Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $3.00 earnings per share, up 9.09% or $0.25 from last year’s $2.75 per share. TMO’s profit will be $1.20B for 23.85 P/E if the $3.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.81 actual earnings per share reported by Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.76% EPS growth.