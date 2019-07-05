Universal Display (OLED) Holder Washington Trust Company Has Raised Its Stake; Steelcase (SCS) Holder Euclidean Technologies Management Has Decreased Its Position by $1.03 Million as Stock Rose

Euclidean Technologies Management Llc decreased its stake in Steelcase Inc (SCS) by 52.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Euclidean Technologies Management Llc sold 73,867 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.23% with the market. The hedge fund held 66,896 shares of the office equipment and supplies and services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $973,000, down from 140,763 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management Llc who had been investing in Steelcase Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $17.33. About 307,896 shares traded. Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) has risen 25.67% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.24% the S&P500. Some Historical SCS News: 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Steelcase; 08/05/2018 – Steelcase Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Seaport for May. 15; 23/04/2018 – DJ Steelcase Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SCS); 20/03/2018 – STEELCASE INC – QUARTERLY DIVIDEND INCREASED BY 6 PERCENT TO $0.135 PER SHARE; 20/03/2018 – STEELCASE 4Q REV. $772.7M; 06/04/2018 – The Morning Download: Steelcase CIO Bets Big on the Connected Office; 27/03/2018 – Steelcase Education Announces 4th Annual Active Learning Center Grant Recipients; 21/03/2018 – Steelcase Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – VP Armbruster Gifts 370 Of Steelcase Inc; 20/03/2018 – Mamava Collaborates with Steelcase to Launch the “Mamava Mini,” ldeal Solution for Breastfeeding Mothers in the Workplace

Washington Trust Company increased its stake in Universal Display Corp (OLED) by 4.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Washington Trust Company bought 3,017 shares as the company’s stock rose 41.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 74,711 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.62 million, up from 71,694 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Washington Trust Company who had been investing in Universal Display Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $190.25. About 345,276 shares traded. Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) has risen 68.03% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 63.60% the S&P500. Some Historical OLED News: 03/05/2018 – Universal Display Corporation Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.06 per Share; 09/05/2018 – Universal Display Corporation Announces Participation at Upcoming Investor Conferences; 07/03/2018 – Universal Display Corporation Achieves ISO 14001:2015 Certification; 29/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – iPhones to go OLED in 2019; 14/05/2018 – DSAM Partners Adds Goldman Sachs, Exits Universal Display: 13F; 03/05/2018 – UNIVERSAL DISPLAY SEES FY REV. $280.0M TO $310.0M, EST. $358.7M; 03/05/2018 – UNIVERSAL DISPLAY CORP OLED.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP ABOUT 10 TO 15 PCT; 09/05/2018 – Columbus Circle Investors Exits Position in Universal Display; 15/05/2018 – Newbrook Capital Advisors LP Exits Universal Display; 19/04/2018 – DJ Universal Display Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OLED)

Analysts await Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) to report earnings on September, 19. They expect $0.43 earnings per share, up 19.44% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.36 per share. SCS’s profit will be $50.44M for 10.08 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.15 actual earnings per share reported by Steelcase Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 186.67% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.07, from 1.43 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 20 investors sold SCS shares while 58 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 75.15 million shares or 1.14% more from 74.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

