Universal Display (OLED) Holder Swiss National Bank Has Increased Its Holding by $349,600 as Stock Value Rose; As Home Depot (HD) Share Price Rose, Spinnaker Trust Has Raised Holding

Spinnaker Trust increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 39.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spinnaker Trust bought 8,999 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 31,898 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.12 million, up from 22,899 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spinnaker Trust who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $234.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $213.04. About 3.26 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 0.36% since July 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 22/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Home Depot – 03/22/2018 04:23 PM; 09/03/2018 – RPT-Trump steel tariffs may leave these U.S. steelworkers jobless; 27/03/2018 – Reich Brothers Announces Purchase of State-of-the-Art Panasonic Manufacturing Facility in Salem, OR; 24/04/2018 – Spectrum News Austin: #BREAKING: An arrest has been made after two police officers and a civilian were shot at a Home Depot in; 08/03/2018 – Naples Daily News: Exclusive: Home Depot to donate $50M to train construction workers, address severe shortage; 09/04/2018 – Home Depot CEO Says Customers Are Willing to Spend in Home Improvement Space (Video); 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q Net $2.4B; 24/04/2018 – WFSB Channel 3: BREAKING: Two Dallas police officers were shot and critically wounded at a Home Depot. Follow updates on the; 21/03/2018 – Austin Bombing Suspect Bought Some Materials at Home Depot; 15/03/2018 – U.S. CPSC SAYS RECALLED CHILDREN’S TENTS SOLD EXCLUSIVELY AT HOME DEPOT STORES NATIONWIDE DURING NOVEMBER 2017

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Universal Display Corp (OLED) by 3.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Swiss National Bank bought 2,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 41.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 77,200 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.80 million, up from 74,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Swiss National Bank who had been investing in Universal Display Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $205.92. About 435,507 shares traded. Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) has risen 68.03% since July 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 63.60% the S&P500. Some Historical OLED News: 05/03/2018 Adesis, Inc. Holds Expansion Ceremony to Celebrate Investment and Manufacturing Growth in Delaware; 14/05/2018 – DSAM Partners Adds Goldman Sachs, Exits Universal Display: 13F; 18/04/2018 – Universal Display Corporation Honored with Governor’s Annual Occupational Safety & Health Award; 23/05/2018 – Universal Display Receives 2018 BOE Technology Supplier Award for Outstanding Strategic Partner; 29/05/2018 – Universal Display Duel: J.P. Morgan Says Wait, Goldman Sees Nice Setup — Barron’s Blog; 15/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Exits Universal Display; 03/05/2018 – Universal Display 1Q Rev $43.6M; 03/05/2018 – Universal Display Corporation Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.06 per Share; 09/05/2018 – Universal Display Corporation Announces Participation at Upcoming Investor Conferences; 03/05/2018 – UNIVERSAL DISPLAY – FIRST HALF OF YEAR BEING IMPACTED BY SOFT PREMIUM SMARTPHONE MARKET; IN SECOND HALF, EXPECT TO SEE PICK-UP IN OLED PANEL DEMAND

More notable recent The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “9 Retail Stocks Goldman Sachs Says Are Ready to Rip – Investorplace.com” on July 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “3 Dividend Stocks That Are Perfect for Retirement – Yahoo Finance” published on June 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Should Investors React To The Home Depot, Inc.’s (NYSE:HD) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” on June 16, 2019. More interesting news about The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “3 Large-Cap Stocks to Short – Investorplace.com” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About The Home Depot, Inc. (HD) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kanawha Capital Limited Liability Co holds 0.77% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 28,593 shares. Lincoln Natl has 0.2% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 25,455 shares. Conestoga Cap Advisors Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.01% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Donaldson Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 2.94% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 172,029 shares. Millennium Management Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0% or 11,029 shares. Paradigm Asset Management Ltd Co has invested 0% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). The California-based Btr Capital Mgmt has invested 0.69% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Jump Trading Ltd owns 14,955 shares. Callahan Advisors Llc holds 0.19% or 5,200 shares in its portfolio. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc has 1,050 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Cidel Asset Mgmt Inc owns 1,737 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. 43,118 are owned by Dubuque Fincl Bank Tru Co. Godshalk Welsh Capital Mgmt owns 9,082 shares. Roberts Glore And Communication Il invested in 2,919 shares or 0.35% of the stock. Wafra Inc reported 154,391 shares.

Spinnaker Trust, which manages about $994.89M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eaton Vance Tax (ETB) by 41,500 shares to 12,900 shares, valued at $201,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Financial Select Sector Spdr (XLF) by 75,696 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.06 million shares, and cut its stake in Healthcare Select Sector Spdr (XLV).

More notable recent Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Sony’s “Rollable” Smartphone Won’t Save Its Mobile Business – Nasdaq” on July 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Universal Display Popped 28% in June – Nasdaq” published on July 03, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Universal Display (OLED) Q4 Earnings: Disappointment in Store? – Nasdaq” on February 19, 2019. More interesting news about Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 10, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Japan Display could use a solid AppleCare plan – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 01, 2019.