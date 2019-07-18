Universal Display (OLED) Holder State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Trimmed Its Holding by $21.31 Million; Schwab Charles Investment Management Lowered Terex New (TEX) Holding by $562,560

State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its stake in Universal Display Corp (OLED) by 87.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D sold 140,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 41.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 20,000 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.06 million, down from 160,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D who had been investing in Universal Display Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.76B market cap company. The stock increased 1.79% or $3.64 during the last trading session, reaching $206.64. About 507,389 shares traded. Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) has risen 68.03% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 63.60% the S&P500. Some Historical OLED News: 06/04/2018 – Tech Today: Sandberg Speaks, Defending Micron, Cheers for OLED — Barron’s Blog; 15/05/2018 – Newbrook Capital Advisors LP Exits Universal Display; 03/05/2018 – Universal Display 1Q EPS 13c; 03/05/2018 – UNIVERSAL DISPLAY – FIRST HALF OF YEAR BEING IMPACTED BY SOFT PREMIUM SMARTPHONE MARKET; IN SECOND HALF, EXPECT TO SEE PICK-UP IN OLED PANEL DEMAND; 29/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – iPhones to go OLED in 2019; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group LLP Exits Universal Display; 03/05/2018 – UNIVERSAL DISPLAY CORP OLED.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP ABOUT 10 TO 15 PCT; 10/05/2018 – Universal Display at Goldman Sachs TechNet Conference May 23; 03/05/2018 – Universal Display Corporation Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.06 per Share; 23/05/2018 – Universal Display Receives 2018 BOE Technology Supplier Award for Outstanding Strategic Partner

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Terex Corp New (TEX) by 5.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc sold 17,580 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.67% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 312,897 shares of the construction and ag equipment and trucks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.05M, down from 330,477 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Terex Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $29.81. About 935,424 shares traded. Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) has declined 28.09% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.52% the S&P500. Some Historical TEX News: 17/05/2018 – Marcato Reports 7.3% Stake in Terex; 10/04/2018 – TEREX BOOSTS CREDIT LINE FROM $450M TO $600M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Terex Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TEX); 12/03/2018 – S&PGR Revises Terex Corp. Otlk To Stbl From Neg, Rtgs Affirmed; 01/05/2018 – TEREX 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 55C, EST. 37C; 01/05/2018 – Terex: Guidance Reflects 1Q Results and Capital Market Actions, Expectation for Continued Growth and Operational Improvements in 2018; 12/03/2018 – S&P REVISES TEREX CORP. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BB’; 05/03/2018 Among machinery manufacturers, Kostin expects Terex and Oshkosh to have less pricing power than Caterpillar and Deere; 01/05/2018 – Terex 1Q Net $50.3M; 30/04/2018 – Terex Announces the Appointment of Boris Schoepplein, President, Terex Parts & Services

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 27 investors sold OLED shares while 94 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 34.81 million shares or 13.47% less from 40.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Highstreet Asset Mgmt invested in 0% or 6 shares. Bryn Mawr Tru Co stated it has 6,604 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Jpmorgan Chase And invested in 0.01% or 366,278 shares. 56,118 were accumulated by Van Eck. 7,267 were reported by Landscape Lc. Wellington Management Grp Incorporated Llp holds 0.03% or 735,506 shares. Epoch holds 1.14% or 1.71M shares in its portfolio. Raymond James & Assoc invested in 0.01% or 32,180 shares. D E Shaw holds 0.01% or 39,886 shares. Badgley Phelps & Bell Inc stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED). Moreover, Piedmont has 0.03% invested in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) for 4,219 shares. Susquehanna Group Inc Limited Liability Partnership holds 0% in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) or 8,028 shares. Asset Mgmt Inc reported 0.02% stake. Valley Advisers stated it has 59 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED).

State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D, which manages about $26.72B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 829,287 shares to 1.40 million shares, valued at $75.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC) by 1.08 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.10 million shares, and has risen its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC).

More notable recent Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “OSIS vs. OLED: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option? – Nasdaq” on July 03, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Friday Apple Rumors: OLED Screens, Keyboard Design and iPhone 11 Leaks – Nasdaq” published on July 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Universal Display Popped 28% in June – Nasdaq” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Japan Display suitors say local Chinese govt supports OLED plant construction – Nasdaq” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Japan Display could use a solid AppleCare plan – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Analysts await Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $0.46 EPS, up 100.00% or $0.23 from last year’s $0.23 per share. OLED’s profit will be $21.72M for 112.30 P/E if the $0.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual EPS reported by Universal Display Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -30.30% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.37, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 21 investors sold TEX shares while 81 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 63.24 million shares or 4.17% less from 65.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney And Strauss Ltd Llc holds 0.13% or 2.18 million shares in its portfolio. Bluemountain Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 0% in Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX). Moreover, Goldman Sachs Gru has 0.01% invested in Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX). Paloma Mngmt has 0.01% invested in Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) for 9,473 shares. Macquarie Grp owns 34,700 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Matarin Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Company reported 0.17% stake. Convergence Inv Partners Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.17% in Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX). Dupont Management Corp reported 0% of its portfolio in Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX). Citadel Ltd Liability invested in 0.01% or 508,683 shares. The Tennessee-based Delta Asset Mngmt Lc Tn has invested 0% in Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX). Pnc Svcs Gru owns 21,853 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Swiss Retail Bank has 0% invested in Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX). Smithfield Tru Commerce holds 80 shares. Connor Clark Lunn Invest Mngmt Ltd has 320,489 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Comerica Bankshares holds 52,439 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.33 EPS, up 35.71% or $0.35 from last year’s $0.98 per share. TEX’s profit will be $94.67M for 5.60 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.87 actual EPS reported by Terex Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 52.87% EPS growth.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 18 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $78.30 million activity. HENRY BRIAN J had bought 68 shares worth $2,292. Marcato Capital Management LP also sold $34.69 million worth of Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) on Friday, March 29. On Friday, May 10 the insider BARR KEVIN A bought $243.

More notable recent Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Terex Announces First Quarter 2019 Results NYSE:TEX – GlobeNewswire” on April 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Investigate Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) At US$28.45? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 21, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Air Products Proudly Salutes 50th Anniversary of Moon Landing – PRNewswire” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Covanta Holding Corporation (CVA) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “10 Stocks To Watch For February 25, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: February 25, 2019.

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc, which manages about $156.11 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Emerson Elec Co (NYSE:EMR) by 167,669 shares to 4.68 million shares, valued at $320.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK) by 399,877 shares in the quarter, for a total of 882,855 shares, and has risen its stake in Timken Co (NYSE:TKR).