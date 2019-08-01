Universal Display (OLED) Holder Qci Asset Management Has Trimmed Stake by $2.39 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Grs Advisors Cut Its Zayo Group Hldgs (ZAYO) Stake by $2.66 Million

Qci Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Universal Display Corporation (OLED) by 12.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qci Asset Management Inc sold 15,737 shares as the company’s stock rose 34.16% . The institutional investor held 110,359 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.87 million, down from 126,096 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qci Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Universal Display Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $2.07 during the last trading session, reaching $209.01. About 786,759 shares traded or 10.18% up from the average. Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) has risen 119.08% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 119.08% the S&P500. Some Historical OLED News: 10/05/2018 – Universal Display at Goldman Sachs TechNet Conference May 23; 06/04/2018 – Tech Today: Sandberg Speaks, Defending Micron, Cheers for OLED — Barron’s Blog; 19/03/2018 – OLED: Universal Display, other Apple suppliers fall as company t; 17/05/2018 – Universal Display Corporation to Showcase Phosphorescent OLEDs and Organic Vapor Jet Printing at SID Display Week 2018; 29/05/2018 – Acacia Research’s activists confident as ISS decision nears –; 14/05/2018 – DSAM Partners Adds Goldman Sachs, Exits Universal Display: 13F; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Adds Aptiv, Exits Universal Display, Cuts Apple: 13F; 23/05/2018 – Universal Display Receives 2018 BOE Technology Supplier Award for Outstanding Strategic Partner; 03/05/2018 – UNIVERSAL DISPLAY 1Q EPS 13C, EST. 13C; 29/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – iPhones to go OLED in 2019

Grs Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (ZAYO) by 24.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grs Advisors Llc sold 95,171 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.39% . The institutional investor held 288,631 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.20M, down from 383,802 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grs Advisors Llc who had been investing in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.97B market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $33.81. About 3.34 million shares traded. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has declined 8.67% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.67% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAYO News: 31/05/2018 – Global Carrier Selects Zayo for UK Dark Fiber; 15/05/2018 – Blue Harbour Adds Fortinet, Exits Zayo Group: 13F; 03/05/2018 – Zayo Group Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Zayo Group Holdings 3Q EPS 9c; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP 3Q REV. $649.4M, EST. $653.4M; 30/05/2018 – Zayo Group Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 18/04/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC ZAYO.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 07/05/2018 – TIERPOINT – ANNOUNCED AGREEMENT WITH ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS TO OFFER ZAYO’S CLOUDLINK SOLUTIONS; 03/05/2018 – Zayo Group Holdings 3Q Rev $649.4M; 15/05/2018 – Zayo Group Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 41 investors sold ZAYO shares while 81 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 202.49 million shares or 2.91% less from 208.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Levin Cap Strategies Lp accumulated 1.57% or 493,371 shares. Qci Asset Mgmt Incorporated New York reported 0% of its portfolio in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Ionic Capital Management Limited Liability owns 0.25% invested in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) for 56,200 shares. Putnam Investments Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.01% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Fmr Ltd Llc holds 1.21M shares. Sg Americas Ltd Liability Corp reported 5,252 shares. Asset One Limited owns 213,529 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Westpac Banking reported 0% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Jp Marvel Invest Limited accumulated 80,575 shares. San Francisco Sentry Inv Grp Inc (Ca) has 0% invested in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) for 51 shares. Hightower Limited Liability Corporation reported 8,395 shares stake. Moreover, Northern Trust Corporation has 0.01% invested in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Bessemer Gru stated it has 5 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Aqr Capital Limited Liability Corporation has 14,023 shares. Vanguard Group invested in 0.02% or 17.81M shares.

Grs Advisors Llc, which manages about $170.45 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Americold Rlty Tr by 40,504 shares to 411,440 shares, valued at $12.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) to report earnings on August, 28. They expect $0.15 earnings per share, down 16.67% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.18 per share. ZAYO’s profit will be $35.34M for 56.35 P/E if the $0.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.15 actual earnings per share reported by Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 27 investors sold OLED shares while 94 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 34.81 million shares or 13.47% less from 40.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale owns 282,100 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Citigroup invested in 0% or 19,131 shares. Dubuque Fincl Bank & Tru has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED). Blackrock stated it has 3.80 million shares. World Asset Management Inc has 2,417 shares. Voloridge Investment Mgmt Ltd Com holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) for 29,055 shares. Griffin Asset Management has invested 10.74% of its portfolio in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED). Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans stated it has 0.03% in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED). Lord Abbett Llc owns 0.08% invested in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) for 158,614 shares. State Bank Of Ny Mellon holds 467,331 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Shelton Management holds 0.03% or 1,223 shares. Deutsche Savings Bank Ag accumulated 307,688 shares. Gideon Cap Advsr accumulated 3,007 shares. Bryn Mawr Tru owns 6,604 shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board holds 10 shares.