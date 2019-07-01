Universal Display (OLED) Holder Qci Asset Management Cut Its Stake by $2.39 Million; Spruce House Investment Management Has Upped Its Gtt Communications (GTT) Holding

Qci Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Universal Display Corporation (OLED) by 12.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qci Asset Management Inc sold 15,737 shares as the company’s stock rose 41.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 110,359 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.87 million, down from 126,096 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qci Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Universal Display Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.39% or $4.5 during the last trading session, reaching $192.56. About 390,960 shares traded. Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) has risen 68.03% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 63.60% the S&P500. Some Historical OLED News: 03/05/2018 – Universal Display 1Q Rev $43.6M; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group LLP Exits Universal Display; 03/05/2018 – UNIVERSAL DISPLAY 1Q EPS 13C, EST. 13C; 18/04/2018 – Universal Display Corporation Honored with Governor’s Annual Occupational Safety & Health Award; 15/05/2018 – Newbrook Capital Advisors LP Exits Universal Display; 29/05/2018 – Acacia Research’s activists confident as ISS decision nears –; 10/05/2018 – Universal Display at Goldman Sachs TechNet Conference May 23; 03/05/2018 – UNIVERSAL DISPLAY SEES FY REV. $280.0M TO $310.0M, EST. $358.7M; 20/03/2018 – It seems that Ray soneira; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Universal Display

Spruce House Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Gtt Communications Inc (GTT) by 13.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spruce House Investment Management Llc bought 1.48M shares as the company’s stock declined 9.39% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 12.38 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $429.41M, up from 10.90 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spruce House Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Gtt Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.06B market cap company. The stock increased 8.18% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $19.04. About 530,994 shares traded or 16.42% up from the average. GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT) has declined 46.98% since July 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.41% the S&P500. Some Historical GTT News: 10/04/2018 – GTT GTT.PA – DELIVERY IS SCHEDULED IN MARCH 2020; 03/05/2018 – GTT Communications 1Q Loss $30.7M; 10/04/2018 – GTT GTT.PA – RECEIVES AN ORDER FROM HHI TO EQUIP A NEW LNG CARRIER; 10/05/2018 – GTT Wins Three Gold Stevie Awards in 2018 American Business Awards; 12/04/2018 – GTT 1Q REVENUE RISES 12% TO EU64.2M; 05/04/2018 – GTT GETS 2 NEW ORDERS FROM DSME; 26/03/2018 – GTT COMMUNICATIONS – ALEPH & CRESTVIEW ARE SHAREHOLDERS OF INTEROUTE, WILL INVEST PORTION OF PROCEEDS FROM SALE OF INTEROUTE INTO COMBINED CO; 12/04/2018 – GTT GTT.PA – AT MARCH 31, 2018, THE ORDER BOOK COMPRISED 83 UNITS; 26/04/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades Gtt’s Senior Secured Bank Credit Facilities To B2 From B1; 21/03/2018 – GTT GTT.PA – HAS RECEIVED AN ORDER FROM THE KOREAN SHIPYARD HYUNDAI SAMHO HEAVY INDUSTRIES

Qci Asset Management Inc, which manages about $2.52B and $1.02 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 7,450 shares to 86,934 shares, valued at $16.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKB) by 25,119 shares in the quarter, for a total of 133,453 shares, and has risen its stake in Granite Construction Inc (NYSE:GVA).

Analysts await Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $0.46 EPS, up 100.00% or $0.23 from last year’s $0.23 per share. OLED’s profit will be $21.72 million for 104.65 P/E if the $0.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual EPS reported by Universal Display Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -30.30% negative EPS growth.