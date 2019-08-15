Universal Display (OLED) Holder Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The Lowered Holding; Vestor Capital Has Lifted Its Becton Dickinson (BDX) Position by $402,882

Vestor Capital Llc increased its stake in Becton Dickinson (BDX) by 2.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vestor Capital Llc bought 1,618 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 69,832 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.44M, up from 68,214 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vestor Capital Llc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.26B market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $245.43. About 520,399 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON TO GET $435M CASH FOR VYAIRE MEDICAL STAKE; 12/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® K2 EDTA (K2E) 3.6mg Blood Collection Tube (13 x 75 mm x 2.0 mL). Catalog Numbe; 22/03/2018 – U.S. FDA-CONCLUDED THAT STUDIES PERFORMED BY BD WERE ROBUST & SHOWED THERE WAS SIGNIFICANT CHANCE OF FALSE RESULTS WITH MAGELLAN’S LEADCARE TESTS; 22/03/2018 – FDA:BDX FINDS CHEMICAL INTERACTION MAY LEAD TO SKEWING RESULTS; 25/05/2018 – Meridian Bioscience to look for small deals and gain M&A experience – CEO; 22/03/2018 – BD: Became Aware of Concerns About Inaccurate Lead Test Results From Magellan Diagnostics LeadCare Testing Systems; 11/05/2018 – U.S. investigates bloodstream infections for link to heparin syringes; 27/04/2018 – Becton Dickinson: John Groetelaars to Leave to Join Another Company; 22/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – LAUNCHED AN INTERNAL INVESTIGATION AND DETERMINED ASV TECHNOLOGY IS NOT COMPATIBLE WITH THIURAM; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson Raises FY18 Rev Growth View to 31%-31.5%

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The decreased its stake in Universal Display Corp (OLED) by 3.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The sold 2,341 shares as the company’s stock rose 34.16% . The institutional investor held 69,163 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.57 million, down from 71,504 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The who had been investing in Universal Display Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $206.82. About 170,688 shares traded. Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) has risen 119.08% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 119.08% the S&P500. Some Historical OLED News: 03/05/2018 – Universal Display 1Q Rev $43.6M; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group LLP Exits Universal Display; 06/04/2018 – Tech Today: Sandberg Speaks, Defending Micron, Cheers for OLED — Barron’s Blog; 22/05/2018 – Universal Display at Goldman Sachs TechNet Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – UNIVERSAL DISPLAY CORP OLED.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $280 MLN TO $310 MLN; 14/05/2018 – DSAM Partners Adds Goldman Sachs, Exits Universal Display: 13F; 03/05/2018 – UNIVERSAL DISPLAY CORP OLED.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP ABOUT 10 TO 15 PCT; 03/05/2018 – UNIVERSAL DISPLAY 1Q REV. $43.6M, EST. $51.9M; 05/03/2018 Adesis, Inc. Holds Expansion Ceremony to Celebrate Investment and Manufacturing Growth in Delaware; 10/05/2018 – Universal Display at Goldman Sachs TechNet Conference May 23

Vestor Capital Llc, which manages about $525.40 million and $546.37M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cigna Corp by 4,503 shares to 26,656 shares, valued at $4.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 7,532 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 56,585 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del Cl (BRKB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Credit Suisse Ag has 0.11% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 487,957 shares. 5,103 were accumulated by Autus Asset Management Lc. Adirondack Trust Co owns 1,832 shares. Edgestream Prtnrs Limited Partnership accumulated 1,686 shares. Moors & Cabot Inc reported 0.32% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Mcdaniel Terry holds 3.06% or 71,663 shares. Atria has 0.16% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 19,377 shares. Hills Savings Bank has 15,797 shares for 1.06% of their portfolio. The Pennsylvania-based Berkshire Asset Lc Pa has invested 0.07% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Forbes J M And Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 1.41% or 26,270 shares. Riverhead Cap Management Ltd Liability Com owns 24,119 shares. Moreover, Levin Cap Strategies Limited Partnership has 1.39% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 49,715 shares. Private Ocean Lc has 413 shares. Advisory Networks Limited Liability Corp holds 16,274 shares or 0.29% of its portfolio. 1.20 million were accumulated by Charles Schwab Advisory Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 27 investors sold OLED shares while 94 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 34.81 million shares or 13.47% less from 40.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Mercantile Trust stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED). Polar Cap Llp stated it has 318,805 shares. Raymond James Assocs invested in 0.01% or 32,180 shares. Sei accumulated 22,500 shares. Tdam Usa holds 0.63% of its portfolio in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) for 58,012 shares. Jackson Wealth Ltd Liability Company holds 1.12% of its portfolio in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) for 30,000 shares. Capwealth Advsr Ltd Liability stated it has 2,007 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Agf Invests Inc holds 0.08% or 48,120 shares in its portfolio. Blair William Communication Il reported 4,239 shares. Qci Asset Mngmt Inc Ny holds 1.66% or 110,359 shares in its portfolio. Toronto Dominion Fincl Bank reported 0% stake. Morgan Stanley owns 166,488 shares. The California-based California Employees Retirement Sys has invested 0.01% in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED). Advsrs Asset holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) for 2,068 shares. Cibc Asset Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0% in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED).

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The, which manages about $92.43B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Canadian Pac Ry Ltd (NYSE:CP) by 86,085 shares to 1.92M shares, valued at $394.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intelsat S A (NYSE:I) by 21,525 shares in the quarter, for a total of 34,803 shares, and has risen its stake in Momo Inc.

