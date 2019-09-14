Universal Display (OLED) Holder Jackson Wealth Management Has Trimmed Its Stake by $1.85 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Foster & Motley Has Lowered Its Holding in Procter & Gamble (PG) by $415,072

Foster & Motley Inc decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble (PG) by 6.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foster & Motley Inc sold 3,808 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 53,139 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.83M, down from 56,947 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foster & Motley Inc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $305.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $122.12. About 5.91 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – Merck’s CEO Stefan Oschmann on Procter & Gamble To Acquire Consumer Health Business – Call Transcript; 19/04/2018 – P&G results underscore need for Merck deal; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER, P&G FAR APART ON PRICE IN CONSUMER BUSINESS SALE – CNBC, CITING; 09/05/2018 – SIEMENS BOARD MEMBER LISA DAVIS SAYS EXPECTS PG FY2018 REVENUE TO BE SUBSTANTIALLY LOWER THAN 2017; 11/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms ProAmpac PG Intermediate LLC Ratings, Outlk Neg; 22/03/2018 – Gillette Launches Latest Innovations and Upgrades with a Strong Declaration That “One Size” Does Not, in Fact, Fit All Men; 11/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Procter & Gamble Hygiene & Health for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 09/05/2018 – Procter & Gamble Announces $1.25 Billion Debt Tender Offer; 23/04/2018 – DJ Procter & Gamble Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PG); 08/05/2018 – Forum Systems Named Gold Winner in Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards®

Jackson Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Universal Display Corp (OLED) by 32.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jackson Wealth Management Llc sold 9,740 shares as the company’s stock rose 34.16% . The institutional investor held 20,260 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.86M, down from 30,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jackson Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Universal Display Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.45% or $2.66 during the last trading session, reaching $180.73. About 718,684 shares traded or 6.79% up from the average. Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) has risen 119.08% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 119.08% the S&P500. Some Historical OLED News: 22/05/2018 – Universal Display at Goldman Sachs TechNet Conference Tomorrow

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 28 investors sold OLED shares while 100 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 31.72 million shares or 8.85% less from 34.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Institute For Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Corp, a Colorado-based fund reported 2,114 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt Inc stated it has 0% in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED). Vanguard Grp Incorporated holds 3.94 million shares. Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio reported 25,438 shares stake. Moreover, Plante Moran Financial Advsr Ltd has 0% invested in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) for 50 shares. Epoch Partners, New York-based fund reported 1.29 million shares. Rothschild Corporation Il owns 2,225 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Dynamic Capital Mngmt Limited holds 1.17% or 1,250 shares in its portfolio. Columbia Asset Mgmt owns 0.09% invested in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) for 1,900 shares. Shufro Rose & Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 2,475 shares. 1,682 were accumulated by Budros Ruhlin Roe Inc. Markston Interest Ltd Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 35 shares. Duncker Streett holds 0.07% or 1,600 shares in its portfolio. Qci Asset Mgmt Inc has 78,514 shares. Twin Tree Mngmt Ltd Partnership reported 5,281 shares.

Analysts await Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.57 earnings per share, up 18.75% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.48 per share. OLED’s profit will be $26.85 million for 79.27 P/E if the $0.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.92 actual earnings per share reported by Universal Display Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -38.04% negative EPS growth.

Jackson Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $318.34 million and $459.75M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust (ONEK) by 354,947 shares to 1.01M shares, valued at $35.65 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 5,476 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,164 shares, and has risen its stake in Erie Indty Co (NASDAQ:ERIE).

Investors sentiment is 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It has no change, as 43 investors sold PG shares while 749 reduced holdings. only 131 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 1.57 billion shares or 4.57% more from 1.50 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 11,469 were reported by Modera Wealth Limited. Bnp Paribas Asset Sa reported 0.5% stake. Nuveen Asset Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.8% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 18.42 million shares. 204,004 are owned by Eastern Comml Bank. City Holding invested in 65,739 shares or 1.96% of the stock. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt holds 121,982 shares. Meristem Family Wealth Lc holds 5,749 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Sequoia Fincl Advsrs Limited Liability Company reported 0.28% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Boston Research And Mgmt Incorporated owns 43,397 shares. Litman Gregory Asset Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 45 shares. Calamos Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Co owns 23,168 shares for 0.34% of their portfolio. Corda Limited accumulated 369,256 shares. Gradient Invests Lc reported 0.14% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Ohio-based Keybank National Association Oh has invested 1.13% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Europe) Limited stated it has 1.27% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Foster & Motley Inc, which manages about $913.18M and $713.30 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc Class A (NASDAQ:FB) by 2,627 shares to 4,365 shares, valued at $842,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Short Income Etf by 7,960 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,493 shares, and has risen its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK).

