Universal Display (OLED) Analysts See $0.46 EPS; Harber Asset Management Has Raised Amerisourcebergen (ABC) Holding By $2.01 Million

Harber Asset Management Llc increased Amerisourcebergen Corp (ABC) stake by 18.62% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Harber Asset Management Llc acquired 25,409 shares as Amerisourcebergen Corp (ABC)’s stock declined 9.89%. The Harber Asset Management Llc holds 161,888 shares with $12.87 million value, up from 136,479 last quarter. Amerisourcebergen Corp now has $18.65 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.71% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $88.72. About 1.34 million shares traded. AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) has declined 10.79% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.22% the S&P500. Some Historical ABC News: 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Sees FY18 Adjusted Effective Tax Rate 22%-23%; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Sees FY18 Revenue Growth in 8%-11% Range; 15/05/2018 – Vulcan Adds Facebook, Exits Booking, Cuts AmerisourceBergen: 13F; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Sees FY18 Adjusted EPS at Bottom of Guidance Range of EPS $6.45- EPS $6.6; 02/04/2018 – AmerisourceBergen: Working to Resume Production at PharMEDium’s Memphis Facility as Soon as Possible; 02/04/2018 – AmerisourceBergen: Company Voluntarily Suspended Production Activities at PharMEDium Facility in December 2017 After FDA Inspection; 02/05/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN 2Q ADJ EPS $1.94, EST. $1.82; 25/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 12; 26/04/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Foundation Creates Opioid Resource Grant Program; 02/04/2018 – AmerisourceBergen: Production at PharMEDium’s Memphis Outsourcing Facility Remains Voluntarily Suspended While Company Completes Certain Remediation Measures

Analysts expect Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) to report $0.46 EPS on August, 1 after the close.They anticipate $0.23 EPS change or 100.00% from last quarter’s $0.23 EPS. OLED’s profit would be $21.72 million giving it 115.90 P/E if the $0.46 EPS is correct. After having $0.66 EPS previously, Universal Display Corporation’s analysts see -30.30% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.51% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $213.26. About 416,764 shares traded. Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) has risen 68.03% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 63.60% the S&P500. Some Historical OLED News: 03/05/2018 – UNIVERSAL DISPLAY CORP OLED.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP ABOUT 10 TO 15 PCT; 23/05/2018 – Universal Display Receives 2018 BOE Technology Supplier Award for Outstanding Strategic Partner; 20/03/2018 – It seems that Ray soneira; 18/04/2018 – Universal Display Corporation Honored with Governor’s Annual Occupational Safety & Health Award; 29/05/2018 – Acacia Research’s activists confident as ISS decision nears –; 03/05/2018 – UNIVERSAL DISPLAY 1Q EPS 13C, EST. 13C; 03/05/2018 – UNIVERSAL DISPLAY CORP OLED.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $280 MLN TO $310 MLN; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group LLP Exits Universal Display; 29/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – iPhones to go OLED in 2019; 07/03/2018 – Universal Display Corporation Achieves ISO 14001:2015 Certification

Among 2 analysts covering Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Universal Display had 11 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, February 22 the stock rating was maintained by Needham with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Susquehanna on Tuesday, March 26 with “Buy”. As per Tuesday, February 19, the company rating was maintained by Susquehanna. The company was maintained on Friday, February 22 by Oppenheimer. The stock of Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) earned “Buy” rating by Roth Capital on Tuesday, February 26. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Monday, May 6.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode technologies and materials for use in flat panel displays and solid-state lighting applications. The company has market cap of $10.07 billion. It owns, exclusively licenses, or has the sole right to sublicense approximately 4,200 patents issued and pending worldwide. It has a 120.49 P/E ratio. The firm licenses and supplies its proprietary UniversalPHOLED materials to display manufacturers and others.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 27 investors sold Universal Display Corporation shares while 94 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 34.81 million shares or 13.47% less from 40.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

More notable recent Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “What’s in Store for Universal Display (OLED) in Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: OLED, LYFT, MAR – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Universal Display Corp. (OLED) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Universal Display Corp. (OLED) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Universal Display Corporation’s (NASDAQ:OLED) CEO Pay Justified? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 20, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. AmerisourceBergen has $10000 highest and $76 lowest target. $88’s average target is -0.81% below currents $88.72 stock price. AmerisourceBergen had 6 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Argus Research maintained AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) rating on Monday, June 3. Argus Research has “Buy” rating and $10000 target. The stock has “Underperform” rating by Bank of America on Wednesday, April 10.