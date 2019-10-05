Universal Display Corporation (OLED)’s Financial Results Comparing With Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) and Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC). The two are both Semiconductor Equipment & Materials companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Universal Display Corporation 193 1.31 42.57M 1.76 120.27 Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. 22 2.80 62.01M 1.48 15.26

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Universal Display Corporation and Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Universal Display Corporation. The company with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. Universal Display Corporation’s current price-to-earnings ratio is higher than that of Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Universal Display Corporation 22,098,214.29% 0% 0% Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. 280,081,300.81% 10.9% 8.1%

Volatility and Risk

Universal Display Corporation has a 1.53 beta, while its volatility is 53.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. on the other hand, has 1.34 beta which makes it 34.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Universal Display Corporation is 5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 4.4. The Current Ratio of rival Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. is 7.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 6.4. Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Universal Display Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Universal Display Corporation and Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Universal Display Corporation 0 2 0 2.00 Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$207.5 is Universal Display Corporation’s average price target while its potential upside is 23.92%. Meanwhile, Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc.’s average price target is $30, while its potential upside is 26.26%. Based on the data shown earlier, Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. is looking more favorable than Universal Display Corporation, analysts belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 80.2% of Universal Display Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 93.9% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 2.6% of Universal Display Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.6% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Universal Display Corporation -1.62% 10.53% 34.16% 104.95% 119.08% 125.59% Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. -6.53% -2.75% -0.96% 4.91% -13.95% 11.64%

For the past year Universal Display Corporation has stronger performance than Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in flat panel displays and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 22, 2018, it owned or had exclusive and co-exclusive licenses, or had sole license rights with respect to approximately 4,500 issued and pending patents worldwide. The company licenses and supplies its proprietary UniversalPHOLED materials to display and lighting manufacturers, and others. It is also involved in the research, development, and commercialization of other OLED device and manufacturing technologies, including FOLED that are flexible OLEDs for the fabrication of OLEDs on flexible substrates; encapsulation technology for the packaging of flexible OLEDs and other thin-film devices, as well as for use as a barrier film for plastic substrates; UniversalP2OLED, which are printable phosphorescent OLEDs; OVJP, an organic vapor jet printing technology; OVPD, an organic vapor phase deposition process for manufacturing a small molecule OLED; and TOLED, which are transparent OLEDs for the fabrication of OLEDs that have transparent cathodes. In addition, the company provides technology development and support services, including government contract work and support provided to third parties for the commercialization of their OLED products. Universal Display Corporation has strategic relationships with Samsung Display Co., Ltd.; LG Display Co., Ltd.; BOE Technology Group Co., Ltd.; Tianma Micro-electronics Co., Ltd.; AU Optronics Corporation; EverDisplay Optronics (Shanghai) Limited; Shenzhen Royole Display Technologies Co. Ltd.; Japan Display Inc.; Sharp Corporation; Konica Minolta Holdings Inc.; Sumitomo Chemical Company, Ltd.; OLEDWorks GmbH; and Kaneka Corporation. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Ewing, New Jersey.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and expendable tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Equipment and Expendable Tools. The Equipment segment manufactures and sells a line of ball bonders to connect very fine wires made of gold, silver alloy, or copper between the bond pads of the semiconductor devices or dies, and the leads on its package; wafer level bonders, which mechanically applies bumps to dies for some variants of the flip chip assembly process; and wedge bonders to connect semiconductor chips for the power packages, power hybrids, and automotive modules. This segment also provides advanced packaging with adaptive machine analytics chip-to-substrate bonders for flip chip and thermo-compression bonding applications; and electronic assembly solutions, as well as spare parts, equipment repair, maintenance and servicing, equipment upgrading, and training services. The Expendable Tools segment offers various expendable tools for a range of semiconductor packaging applications. This segmentÂ’s products include capillaries for use in ball bonders, as well as gold wire bonding; bonding wedges for use in heavy wire wedge bonders; dicing blades that are used for cutting silicon wafers into individual semiconductor dies. The company serves semiconductor device manufacturers, outsourced semiconductor assembly and test providers, other electronics manufacturers, and automotive electronics suppliers primarily in the United States and the Asia/Pacific region. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Singapore.