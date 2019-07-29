Universal Display Corporation (OLED) and Enphase Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Comparing side by side

Both Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) and Enphase Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) are each other’s competitor in the Semiconductor Equipment & Materials industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Universal Display Corporation 156 34.62 N/A 1.76 95.12 Enphase Energy Inc. 12 7.27 N/A -0.04 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Universal Display Corporation and Enphase Energy Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Universal Display Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Enphase Energy Inc. 0.00% 368% -1.2%

Volatility and Risk

Universal Display Corporation is 38.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.38 beta. Enphase Energy Inc.’s 1.25 beta is the reason why it is 25.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Universal Display Corporation’s Current Ratio is 5 while its Quick Ratio is 4.4. On the competitive side is, Enphase Energy Inc. which has a 1.5 Current Ratio and a 1.4 Quick Ratio. Universal Display Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Enphase Energy Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Universal Display Corporation and Enphase Energy Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Universal Display Corporation 0 1 1 2.50 Enphase Energy Inc. 0 1 4 2.80

$167.33 is Universal Display Corporation’s consensus target price while its potential downside is -21.76%. Competitively the consensus target price of Enphase Energy Inc. is $11.2, which is potential -46.15% downside. The results provided earlier shows that Universal Display Corporation appears more favorable than Enphase Energy Inc., based on analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 85.2% of Universal Display Corporation shares and 48.3% of Enphase Energy Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 2.8% of Universal Display Corporation’s shares. Comparatively, Enphase Energy Inc. has 1.9% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Universal Display Corporation -1.13% -3.3% 41.9% 70.87% 68.03% 78.41% Enphase Energy Inc. 4.67% 52.03% 89.84% 162.23% 181.47% 208.25%

For the past year Universal Display Corporation was less bullish than Enphase Energy Inc.

Summary

Universal Display Corporation beats on 7 of the 10 factors Enphase Energy Inc.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in flat panel displays and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 22, 2018, it owned or had exclusive and co-exclusive licenses, or had sole license rights with respect to approximately 4,500 issued and pending patents worldwide. The company licenses and supplies its proprietary UniversalPHOLED materials to display and lighting manufacturers, and others. It is also involved in the research, development, and commercialization of other OLED device and manufacturing technologies, including FOLED that are flexible OLEDs for the fabrication of OLEDs on flexible substrates; encapsulation technology for the packaging of flexible OLEDs and other thin-film devices, as well as for use as a barrier film for plastic substrates; UniversalP2OLED, which are printable phosphorescent OLEDs; OVJP, an organic vapor jet printing technology; OVPD, an organic vapor phase deposition process for manufacturing a small molecule OLED; and TOLED, which are transparent OLEDs for the fabrication of OLEDs that have transparent cathodes. In addition, the company provides technology development and support services, including government contract work and support provided to third parties for the commercialization of their OLED products. Universal Display Corporation has strategic relationships with Samsung Display Co., Ltd.; LG Display Co., Ltd.; BOE Technology Group Co., Ltd.; Tianma Micro-electronics Co., Ltd.; AU Optronics Corporation; EverDisplay Optronics (Shanghai) Limited; Shenzhen Royole Display Technologies Co. Ltd.; Japan Display Inc.; Sharp Corporation; Konica Minolta Holdings Inc.; Sumitomo Chemical Company, Ltd.; OLEDWorks GmbH; and Kaneka Corporation. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Ewing, New Jersey.

Enphase Energy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells microinverter systems for residential and commercial markets in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s semiconductor-based microinverter system converts direct current electricity to alternating current (AC) electricity at the individual solar module level. It also offers energy storage systems, including its AC battery; and energy monitoring and control services. The company sells its microinverter systems primarily to distributors, as well as directly to large installers through original equipment manufacturers and strategic partners. Enphase Energy, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Petaluma, California.