Universal Display Corporation (OLED) and Ambarella Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Comparison side by side

Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) and Ambarella Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) compete with each other in the Semiconductor Equipment & Materials sector. We will analyze and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Universal Display Corporation 174 27.26 N/A 1.76 120.27 Ambarella Inc. 45 8.22 N/A -1.16 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Universal Display Corporation and Ambarella Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Universal Display Corporation and Ambarella Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Universal Display Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Ambarella Inc. 0.00% -9% -8%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.53 shows that Universal Display Corporation is 53.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Ambarella Inc. on the other hand, has 1.3 beta which makes it 30.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Universal Display Corporation has a Current Ratio of 5 and a Quick Ratio of 4.4. Competitively, Ambarella Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9.8 and has 9.4 Quick Ratio. Ambarella Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Universal Display Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Universal Display Corporation and Ambarella Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Universal Display Corporation 0 2 0 2.00 Ambarella Inc. 1 1 3 2.60

Universal Display Corporation’s downside potential is -3.47% at a $198.33 average target price. Competitively Ambarella Inc. has a consensus target price of $50.8, with potential downside of -9.07%. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Universal Display Corporation seems more appealing than Ambarella Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Universal Display Corporation and Ambarella Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 80.2% and 82.5%. Universal Display Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 2.6%. Comparatively, Ambarella Inc. has 4.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Universal Display Corporation -1.62% 10.53% 34.16% 104.95% 119.08% 125.59% Ambarella Inc. -0.24% 11.07% 0.08% 31.17% 30.38% 42.8%

For the past year Universal Display Corporation has stronger performance than Ambarella Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors Universal Display Corporation beats Ambarella Inc.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in flat panel displays and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 22, 2018, it owned or had exclusive and co-exclusive licenses, or had sole license rights with respect to approximately 4,500 issued and pending patents worldwide. The company licenses and supplies its proprietary UniversalPHOLED materials to display and lighting manufacturers, and others. It is also involved in the research, development, and commercialization of other OLED device and manufacturing technologies, including FOLED that are flexible OLEDs for the fabrication of OLEDs on flexible substrates; encapsulation technology for the packaging of flexible OLEDs and other thin-film devices, as well as for use as a barrier film for plastic substrates; UniversalP2OLED, which are printable phosphorescent OLEDs; OVJP, an organic vapor jet printing technology; OVPD, an organic vapor phase deposition process for manufacturing a small molecule OLED; and TOLED, which are transparent OLEDs for the fabrication of OLEDs that have transparent cathodes. In addition, the company provides technology development and support services, including government contract work and support provided to third parties for the commercialization of their OLED products. Universal Display Corporation has strategic relationships with Samsung Display Co., Ltd.; LG Display Co., Ltd.; BOE Technology Group Co., Ltd.; Tianma Micro-electronics Co., Ltd.; AU Optronics Corporation; EverDisplay Optronics (Shanghai) Limited; Shenzhen Royole Display Technologies Co. Ltd.; Japan Display Inc.; Sharp Corporation; Konica Minolta Holdings Inc.; Sumitomo Chemical Company, Ltd.; OLEDWorks GmbH; and Kaneka Corporation. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Ewing, New Jersey.

Ambarella, Inc. develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) video capture, sharing, and display worldwide. The companyÂ’s system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption. Its solutions enable the creation of video content for wearable sports cameras, automotive aftermarket cameras, and professional and consumer Internet Protocol (IP) security cameras, as well as cameras incorporated into unmanned aerial vehicles in the camera market; and manage IP video traffic, broadcast encoding and transcoding, and IP video delivery applications in the infrastructure market. The company sells its solutions to original design manufacturers and original equipment manufacturers through its direct sales force and logistics providers. Ambarella, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.