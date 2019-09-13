Universal Display Com (OLED) Valuation Rose While Mengis Capital Management Has Decreased Position; Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc Has Upped Lauder Estee Cos (EL) Stake

Mengis Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Universal Display Corp Com (OLED) by 21.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mengis Capital Management Inc sold 2,975 shares as the company’s stock rose 34.16% . The institutional investor held 11,050 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.08M, down from 14,025 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Universal Display Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.82% or $3.34 during the last trading session, reaching $180.05. About 524,124 shares traded. Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) has risen 119.08% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 119.08% the S&P500. Some Historical OLED News: 10/05/2018 – Universal Display at Goldman Sachs TechNet Conference May 23; 15/05/2018 – Newbrook Capital Advisors LP Exits Universal Display; 09/05/2018 – Columbus Circle Investors Exits Position in Universal Display; 03/05/2018 – UNIVERSAL DISPLAY – FIRST HALF OF YEAR BEING IMPACTED BY SOFT PREMIUM SMARTPHONE MARKET; IN SECOND HALF, EXPECT TO SEE PICK-UP IN OLED PANEL DEMAND; 03/05/2018 – UNIVERSAL DISPLAY CORP OLED.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP ABOUT 10 TO 15 PCT; 22/05/2018 – Universal Display at Goldman Sachs TechNet Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Adds Aptiv, Exits Universal Display, Cuts Apple: 13F; 03/05/2018 – Universal Display 1Q EPS 13c; 29/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – iPhones to go OLED in 2019; 19/03/2018 – OLED: Universal Display, other Apple suppliers fall as company t

Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc increased its stake in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (EL) by 1162.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc bought 119,586 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.16% . The institutional investor held 129,872 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.78 million, up from 10,286 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc who had been investing in Lauder Estee Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $2.7 during the last trading session, reaching $194.52. About 980,998 shares traded. The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 37.39% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.39% the S&P500. Some Historical EL News: 23/03/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER SEES PRETAX RESTRUCTURING CHARGES OF ABOUT $93M; 21/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Rises for 10 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 02/05/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies Presentation at the Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum 2018 Available Live via Webcast; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Now Sees FY18 Constant-Currency Sales Growth of 11%-12%; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER CEO FABRIZIO FREDA COMMENTS IN EARNINGS CONF CALL; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER CEO APOLOGIZES FOR TESTING ISSUE; 03/05/2018 – Estee Lauder at Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum May 8; 14/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COMPANIES INC EL.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $162 FROM $153; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Maintains Momentum as Sales Rise for Fifth Quarter; 07/05/2018 – Estee Lauder at Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum Tomorrow

Mengis Capital Management Inc, which manages about $163.94M and $326.93M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wells Fargo And Co New Com (NYSE:WFC) by 7,001 shares to 20,709 shares, valued at $979,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 28 investors sold OLED shares while 100 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 31.72 million shares or 8.85% less from 34.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.57 earnings per share, up 18.75% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.48 per share. OLED’s profit will be $26.85M for 78.97 P/E if the $0.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.92 actual earnings per share reported by Universal Display Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -38.04% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 51 investors sold EL shares while 223 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 242 raised stakes. 185.86 million shares or 0.94% more from 184.14 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

