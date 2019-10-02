Universal Display Com (OLED) Stock Rose While Mengis Capital Management Lowered Stake by $559,300; As Honeywell Intl (HON) Market Value Rose, Hilltop Holdings Has Raised Stake

Mengis Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Universal Display Corp Com (OLED) by 21.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mengis Capital Management Inc sold 2,975 shares as the company’s stock rose 34.16% . The institutional investor held 11,050 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.08 million, down from 14,025 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Universal Display Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.87% or $4.75 during the last trading session, reaching $160.66. About 343,489 shares traded. Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) has risen 119.08% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 119.08% the S&P500. Some Historical OLED News: 20/03/2018 – It seems that Ray soneira; 05/03/2018 Adesis, Inc. Holds Expansion Ceremony to Celebrate Investment and Manufacturing Growth in Delaware; 03/05/2018 – UNIVERSAL DISPLAY SEES FY REV. $280.0M TO $310.0M, EST. $358.7M; 06/04/2018 – Tech Today: Sandberg Speaks, Defending Micron, Cheers for OLED — Barron’s Blog; 09/05/2018 – Universal Display Corporation Announces Participation at Upcoming Investor Conferences; 15/05/2018 – Newbrook Capital Advisors LP Exits Universal Display; 22/05/2018 – Universal Display at Goldman Sachs TechNet Conference Tomorrow; 29/05/2018 – Universal Display Duel: J.P. Morgan Says Wait, Goldman Sees Nice Setup — Barron’s Blog; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group LLP Exits Universal Display; 03/05/2018 – Universal Display Corporation Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.06 per Share

Hilltop Holdings Inc increased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 61.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hilltop Holdings Inc bought 3,092 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 8,155 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.42M, up from 5,063 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $115.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.52% or $4.13 during the last trading session, reaching $160.06. About 1.99 million shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 15/05/2018 – Third Point Exits Macerich, Honeywell, Time Warner; Adds Wynn; 12/03/2018 – Honeywell Helps Refiners Meet Euro V Standards With New Catalyst; 27/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – 364-DAY CREDIT AGREEMENT DOES NOT RESTRICT HONEYWELL’S ABILITY TO PAY DIVIDENDS, NOR DOES IT CONTAIN FINANCIAL COVENANTS; 26/04/2018 – CB Process Instrumentation and Controls to Offer Honeywell Product Line; 17/05/2018 – Conveyor Systems 2018: Global Procurement Market Report – Top Five Suppliers are Siemens, Honeywell, Emerson Electric, Caterpillar, and Kion – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 10/04/2018 – HONEYWELL CITES POLICY OF NOT COMMENTING ON SPECULATION; 31/05/2018 – World’s Longest Undersea Tunnel Stays Cool And Reduces Environmental Impact; 03/05/2018 – Honeywell Introduces New Intelligent Wearables For Industrial Field Workers; 01/05/2018 – HONEYWELL SAYS SZLOSEK TO RETIRE FOR PERSONAL REASONS; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL SAYS THE MORE SIGNIFICANT IMPACT ON THE COMPANY IS THE SECONDARY EFFECT FROM THE PRICE INFLATION ON NONIMPORTED STEEL AND ALUMINUM – CONF CALL

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 28 investors sold OLED shares while 100 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 31.72 million shares or 8.85% less from 34.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. California-based Kelly Lawrence W & Ca has invested 0.02% in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED). Jacobs Levy Equity Management has 0.01% invested in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) for 2,540 shares. Highstreet Asset Inc holds 6 shares. Tdam Usa Inc has invested 0.69% in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED). Guggenheim Ltd has invested 0.01% in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED). 31,500 were reported by Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas. Scout Investments Inc owns 0.27% invested in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) for 75,160 shares. Rothschild Il accumulated 0.05% or 2,225 shares. Huntington Bank & Trust reported 88 shares. Buckingham Asset Ltd Liability Com accumulated 1,796 shares. Waddell And Reed Financial accumulated 2.90 million shares. Advisors Asset Mngmt Inc, Colorado-based fund reported 1,553 shares. Ellington Mgmt Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED). California Pub Employees Retirement accumulated 76,641 shares. Jpmorgan Chase owns 311,576 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.57 earnings per share, up 18.75% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.48 per share. OLED’s profit will be $26.85 million for 70.46 P/E if the $0.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.92 actual earnings per share reported by Universal Display Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -38.04% negative EPS growth.

Mengis Capital Management Inc, which manages about $163.94M and $326.93M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 38,358 shares to 79,554 shares, valued at $15.75 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Paccar Inc Com (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 282,971 shares in the quarter, for a total of 286,871 shares, and has risen its stake in Johnson And Johnson Com (NYSE:JNJ).

Hilltop Holdings Inc, which manages about $471.73 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Group (VIG) by 39,163 shares to 32,249 shares, valued at $3.71M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IJR) by 30,638 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,759 shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).